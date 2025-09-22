IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on 23rd September 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 22, 2025, 17:18 IST

Check the article below to see the list of states and cities where, on September 23, 2025, schools will not be open due to rain and regional celebrations. Find out about regional observances and announcements of school holidays for Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

School Holiday 23rd September, 2025: September continues to bring a series of school holidays across India with festivals, cultural events, and regional commemorations lined up one after the other. After the closures on 22nd September, students in several regions will again get a day off on Tuesday, 23rd September 2025. This date is significant because it marks Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday, an important regional holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, while in other states, Navratra / Navratri festivities influence the school calendar. Depending on the state and district, students can expect either a full holiday or partial holiday.

The mix of historic and religious importance makes this day unique, as different parts of the country observe it in different ways. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local school notifications to avoid last-minute confusion.

Why Are Schools Closed on 23rd September 2025?

  1. Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday (Jammu & Kashmir)

  • Maharaja Hari Singh was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. His birthday is observed as a state holiday in the union territory, with schools, colleges, and some government offices remaining closed.

  1. Navratra / Navratri Observance

  • Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, begins around mid-September and is observed across India with great devotion. Many states declare school holidays during this period to allow families and students to participate in rituals, prayers, and community celebrations.

  1. Regional Flexibility

  • While Jammu & Kashmir has a confirmed holiday, other states may declare closures depending on the strength of local observances, cultural practices, and administrative decisions.

States Where Schools Will Remain Closed or Likely Closed on 23 September 2025

State / Region

Holiday Status

Reason / Notes

Jammu & Kashmir

Confirmed school holiday

Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday is observed as a regional holiday.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan

Likely partial or full holiday

Navratri celebrations lead to closures in many districts.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha

Possible school holiday

Navratri rituals observed widely; depends on local orders.

Delhi & NCR

Partial observance possible

Some schools may remain shut or have reduced schedules during Navratri.

Other States

Optional holiday

Subject to district/state education department notifications.

What Students and Parents Should Note

  • Confirm with schools: Since not all states have uniform rules, parents should check official circulars.

  • Navratri impact varies: In some states, holidays are given only for key Navratri days, while in others, the first day itself may be observed.

  • Prepare ahead: Students should plan academic schedules, especially if exams or tests fall around this period.

On 23rd September 2025, students in Jammu & Kashmir will get a confirmed holiday for Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday, while in other states, school closures may be announced depending on Navratri festivities and local government orders. As September continues to remain eventful with back-to-back holidays, students and parents are advised to check school and state notifications regularly to stay updated.

Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News