School Holiday on 23rd September 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 23rd September, 2025: September continues to bring a series of school holidays across India with festivals, cultural events, and regional commemorations lined up one after the other. After the closures on 22nd September, students in several regions will again get a day off on Tuesday, 23rd September 2025. This date is significant because it marks Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday, an important regional holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, while in other states, Navratra / Navratri festivities influence the school calendar. Depending on the state and district, students can expect either a full holiday or partial holiday.

The mix of historic and religious importance makes this day unique, as different parts of the country observe it in different ways. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local school notifications to avoid last-minute confusion.