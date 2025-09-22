School Holiday on 23rd September 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 23rd September, 2025: September continues to bring a series of school holidays across India with festivals, cultural events, and regional commemorations lined up one after the other. After the closures on 22nd September, students in several regions will again get a day off on Tuesday, 23rd September 2025. This date is significant because it marks Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday, an important regional holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, while in other states, Navratra / Navratri festivities influence the school calendar. Depending on the state and district, students can expect either a full holiday or partial holiday.
The mix of historic and religious importance makes this day unique, as different parts of the country observe it in different ways. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local school notifications to avoid last-minute confusion.
Why Are Schools Closed on 23rd September 2025?
-
Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday (Jammu & Kashmir)
-
Maharaja Hari Singh was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. His birthday is observed as a state holiday in the union territory, with schools, colleges, and some government offices remaining closed.
-
Navratra / Navratri Observance
-
Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, begins around mid-September and is observed across India with great devotion. Many states declare school holidays during this period to allow families and students to participate in rituals, prayers, and community celebrations.
-
Regional Flexibility
-
While Jammu & Kashmir has a confirmed holiday, other states may declare closures depending on the strength of local observances, cultural practices, and administrative decisions.
States Where Schools Will Remain Closed or Likely Closed on 23 September 2025
|
State / Region
|
Holiday Status
|
Reason / Notes
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Confirmed school holiday
|
Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday is observed as a regional holiday.
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan
|
Likely partial or full holiday
|
Navratri celebrations lead to closures in many districts.
|
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha
|
Possible school holiday
|
Navratri rituals observed widely; depends on local orders.
|
Delhi & NCR
|
Partial observance possible
|
Some schools may remain shut or have reduced schedules during Navratri.
|
Other States
|
Optional holiday
|
Subject to district/state education department notifications.
What Students and Parents Should Note
-
Confirm with schools: Since not all states have uniform rules, parents should check official circulars.
-
Navratri impact varies: In some states, holidays are given only for key Navratri days, while in others, the first day itself may be observed.
-
Prepare ahead: Students should plan academic schedules, especially if exams or tests fall around this period.
On 23rd September 2025, students in Jammu & Kashmir will get a confirmed holiday for Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday, while in other states, school closures may be announced depending on Navratri festivities and local government orders. As September continues to remain eventful with back-to-back holidays, students and parents are advised to check school and state notifications regularly to stay updated.
