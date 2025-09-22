An Optical illusion is a type of puzzle that creates a misinterpretation in the brain of the reality that our eyes perceive, creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. These types of optical illusion are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a beautifully detailed fantasy artwork filled with magical elements and vibrant colours.

The challenge is to locate the hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds! Try This: Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the “Fly” Word in this “Fry” Word Repeating Series Only Sharp Eyes with 4K Vision can Spot the Hidden Baby Dragon in This Magical Optical Illusion This image shows a beautifully detailed fantasy artwork filled with magical elements and vibrant colours. On the left side, there is a large wooden door with ornate golden carvings, and in front of it, there is a glass dome encasing a glowing tree inside with so many luminous plants beside it.

On the right side, there is a mythical creature whose body resembles a fox or feline, Overall, the image looks like a doorway to a mystical realm guarded by a magical creature. But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Baby Dragon—blending seamlessly into the background. Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Baby Dragon without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you locate the Hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion in 9 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find the Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Try This: Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Find out the Hidden Red Panda in this Psychedelic Visual Art Optical Illusion