By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 22, 2025, 22:00 IST

Only those with razor-sharp vision and quick perception can spot the hidden Baby Dragon in this magical optical illusion. Blending seamlessly into a vibrant fantasy scene, this visual puzzle challenges your IQ and observation skills. Can you find it in just 9 seconds? Test your eyes and mind now!

Spot the Hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical Optical Illusion
An Optical illusion is a type of puzzle that creates a misinterpretation in the brain of the reality that our eyes perceive, creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. 

Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. 

These types of optical illusion are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). 

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a beautifully detailed fantasy artwork filled with magical elements and vibrant colours.

The challenge is to locate the hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds!

Only Sharp Eyes with 4K Vision can Spot the Hidden Baby Dragon in This Magical Optical Illusion

find the baby dragon-que

This image shows a beautifully detailed fantasy artwork filled with magical elements and vibrant colours.

On the left side, there is a large wooden door with ornate golden carvings, and in front of it, there is a glass dome encasing a glowing tree inside with so many luminous plants beside it.

On the right side, there is a mythical creature whose body resembles a fox or feline,

Overall, the image looks like a doorway to a mystical realm guarded by a magical creature.

But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Baby Dragon—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Baby Dragon without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you locate the Hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion in 9 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the hidden Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Baby Dragon in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the Baby Dragon hidden in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion?

So, are you excited to know where the Baby Dragon is hidden in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look down at the left side, near the pillar, there you can see a blue-colour lamp. There, you can see a Baby Dragon hidden in this Wooden Bark Optical Illusion, and if still not found, the hidden Spider, look down in the image, it is circled in the picture.

find the baby dragon-sol

So, now you all know where the camouflage Hidden Spider is in this Magical, Mystical Realm Optical Illusion  IQ test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

