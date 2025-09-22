RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the "Fly" Word in this "Fry" Word Repeating Series

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 22, 2025, 11:13 IST

Challenge your mind with this visual brain teaser! Hidden among a repeating pattern of the word “Fry” is a single, elusive “Fly.” Can you spot it in just 7 seconds? Test your observation, focus, and IQ with this clever puzzle that only 1% of sharp-eyed geniuses can solve!

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to challenge your mind and elicit a smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. 

Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition and laughter.

Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Today’s brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. The image appears to be a series pattern in the close box format, in which you can easily see the inverted repeating pattern series of “67”.

The challenge is to find out the Inverted “76” in this “67” Inverted Repeating Brain Teaser Series.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? 

This 67-number-repeating series optical illusion can only be solved by 1%. Those who can use their detective attention with hawk–eye vision may be able to find the inverted “76” in this 67-number-repeating brain teaser series within just 7 seconds. Are You?

If you possess an Einstein's IQ with HD-Eye Vision, then find the “Fly” Word in this “Fry” Word Repeating Series 

find the fly-que-1

At first glance, this Word's optical illusion appears to be in a repeating series of “Fry”. But in this repeating pattern of “Fry”, there is a hidden “Fly” word in this Word Repeating Series optical illusion brain teaser test.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the “Fly” word without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the “Fly” Word in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series in 7 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the “Fly” Word in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the “Fly” Word in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the “Fly” word in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series?

So, are you excited to know where the “Fly” word is in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series ?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now move to the 2nd row from the bottom and move to the 2nd number from the left side. There is a “Fly” word in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series . Still not found, look down in the image, it has been circled.

find the fly-sol

So, now you all know where the “Fly” word is in this “Fry” Word Repeating  Brain Teaser Series , and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    Read More

