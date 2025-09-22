Gauhati High Court JAA Salary 2025 & Job Profile: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

Gauhati High Court JAA Salary 2025: The Gauhati High Court aims to fill 367 vacancies for Junior Administrative Assistants in the district courts of Assam. It is a promising career opportunity for graduates seeking a rewarding and stable job with lucrative benefits. The candidates will be selected for this post based on their performance in the written test, Computer skill test, and Viva-voce. The starting basic pay of the Junior Administrative Assistant post will be Rs. 14,000 per month. Additionally, they will also receive various perks and allowances based on the prescribed rules. Aspirants should check the responsibilities associated with the post to determine whether it matches their qualifications and career goals. Read on to learn more about the Gauhati High Court JAA Salary and Job Profile on this page.

Gauhati High Court JAA Salary 2025 The Gauhati High Court JAA position is a prestigious and competitive role that draws a high number of applicants. The exam authorities have specified the salary details for the advertised posts in the official notification PDF. Interested aspirants should carefully check the salary and job profile in advance to avoid confusion later on. The salary of a GHC Junior Administrative Assistant typically falls under the pay scale of Rs. 14,000-Rs. 70000 with grade pay of Rs. 6200. Along with the basic pay, the employees are entitled to DA, HRA, CCA, and other admissible allowances. Gauhati HC Junior Administrative Assistant Salary Structure Understanding the Gauhati High Court JAA salary structure is crucial to avoid any type of dissatisfaction after joining the post. The salary structure for this post ensures fair compensation for all employees. It typically involves factors like pay scale, grade pay, basic pay, maximum basic pay, net salary, and other details. The complete breakdown of the salary structure of the Gauhati High Court Junior Administrative Assistant is shared below for reference purposes.

Particular Details Pay Scale Rs. 14,000-Rs. 70000 Grade Pay Rs. 6200 Basic Pay Rs. 14,000 Maximum Basic Pay Rs 70000 Allowances DA, HRA, CCA, etc Gauhati High Court JAA Salary in Hand The Gauhati High Court JAA in hand salary will be calculated by combining basic pay and allowances and then subtracting it from the applicable deductions like income tax, PF, etc. The pay scale for the post ranges between Rs. 14,000-Rs. 70000. Typically, the starting basic pay will be Rs. 14,000, which can eventually go up to Rs. 70000, depending on the year of service, work performance, etc. Additionally, the JAA employees will also receive grade pay of Rs 6200 along with other allowances admissible as per rules. Gauhati High Court JAA Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be eligible for various perks, allowances, and benefits, along with the basic pay based on the prescribed rules and regulations. These allowances contribute to a higher overall monthly income and a better standard of living. The list of perks and allowances included in the Gauhati High Court JAA salary is as follows: