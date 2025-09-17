The oldest animals in the world: How long can an animal really live? It's a question that fascinates many of us, especially since scientists keep finding out about the amazing lifespans of animals all over the world. New discoveries, such as the ongoing study of Greenland sharks that can live for more than 400 years, are changing how we think about what it means to be the longest-living creature on Earth. Because of new discoveries in genetic and biological research, we now know more than ever about why some species seem to resist aging. A new study in Science magazine, for example, showed how a new way of carbon-dating confirmed the age of a giant tortoise. This showed how long some of these ancient creatures can live. This list is a testament to the most amazing examples of the oldest animas, from the deep sea to far-off islands. It also gives a hint at the secrets behind their long lives.

List of Oldest Living Animals and Their Estimated Age To get a better sense of these creatures, here's a table of the top 9 oldest animals in the world. Name of Oldest Animal Scientific Name Estimated Age Notable Facts Greenland Shark Somniosus microcephalus 392+ years The longest-living vertebrate known to science. They grow about 1 cm per year. Bowhead Whale Balaena mysticetus 200+ years They carry old harpoon tips in their blubber, proving their age. Aldabra Giant Tortoise Aldabrachelys gigantea 192 years Jonathan, an individual of this species, is the oldest living land animal. Ocean Quahog Arctica islandica 507 years A bivalve mollusk, a specimen named Ming, was the oldest non-colonial animal ever found. Koi Fish Cyprinus rubrofuscus 226 years Hanako, a famous koi, lived an astonishingly long life in Japan. Galapagos Tortoise Chelonoidis nigra 177 years One of the most famous examples of a long-living reptile, a specimen named Harriet, lived until 2006. Red Sea Urchin Strongylocentrotus franciscanus 200+ years Found in the Pacific Ocean, they show no signs of aging even at advanced ages. Tuatara Sphenodon punctatus 111 years A reptile native to New Zealand, one individual named Henry is living proof of their longevity. Glass Sponge Hexactinellida 15,000 years These colonial animals are considered the longest-living creatures on the planet.

1. Greenland Shark (Somniosus microcephalus) The Greenland shark holds the title for the longest-living vertebrate. Scientific analysis of a female's eye lens, using radiocarbon dating, estimated its age to be at least 272 years old, with some research suggesting they can live for over 400 years. This slow-moving predator, which grows at a rate of only about one centimeter per year, lives in the cold, deep waters of the Arctic and North Atlantic, an environment that likely contributes to its incredibly low metabolism and longevity. 2. Bowhead Whale (Balaena mysticetus) As the longest-living mammal, the bowhead whale can reach an age of 200 years or more. A key scientific discovery supporting this astonishing lifespan came from the unearthing of old stone harpoon fragments embedded in their blubber. These harpoons, some dating back to the 19th century, prove that these whales were alive during a time of early commercial whaling. These massive mammals, which can weigh up to 100 tonnes, have a gene known as ERCC1 that helps repair DNA damage, a crucial factor in their remarkable longevity.

3. Aldabra Giant Tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) The Aldabra giant tortoise is one of the world's largest tortoises and is known for its impressive lifespan. The most famous example is Jonathan, a male tortoise living on the island of St. Helena, who is estimated to be over 190 years old. Historical records, such as photos and colonial documents, prove his age. This species, like other long-lived chelonians, has a very slow metabolism and eats plants, which helps it live a long, steady life. 4. Ocean Quahog (Arctica islandica) The ocean quahog isn't very pretty, but it is an invertebrate that has been known to live longer than any other non-colonial animal. Scientists found out that a specimen called "Ming" was 507 years old by counting the rings on its shell that showed how much it grew each year. This bivalve mollusk lives on the ocean floor and has a very good way of fixing damage to its cells. This is an important area of research for people who want to learn more about how to slow down aging.

5. Koi Fish (Cyprinus rubrofuscus) Koi fish are a type of carp that people keep as pets. They can live for a very long time. Hanako, a koi that died in 1977 at the age of 226, is the most famous case. A scientific study of her scales, which show annual growth rings like tree rings, helped figure out how old she was. Hanako's long life is very unusual; the average koi lives for about 40 years, but it shows how long some species can live. 6. Galapagos Tortoise (Chelonoidis nigra) The Galapagos tortoise is another symbol of long life on this planet; some of them live for more than a hundred years. Harriet, a Galapagos tortoise that Charles Darwin is said to have collected, is a well-known example. She lived to be 177 years old. These tortoises have special adaptations that help them live in dry places. It means they have the ability to go for long periods of time without food or water. They move slowly and have big, domed shells, which is part of a life strategy that helps them live a long, slow life.

7. Red Sea Urchin (Strongylocentrotus franciscanus) Some red sea urchins, which are spiny marine invertebrates, are thought to be over 200 years old, which is a surprisingly long time. By looking at the growth rings in the plates of their skeletons, scientists can figure out how old they are. These creatures show no signs of aging, such as reduced fertility or slower metabolism, even at advanced ages. This trait, referred to as "negligible senescence," has rendered them a focal point of significant scientific inquiry. 8. Tuatara (Sphenodon punctatus) The tuatara is a unique reptile that lives in New Zealand and is the last living member of an order that thrived when dinosaurs were around. It is often called a "living fossil." Their average lifespan is only 60 years, but some people can live for more than 100 years. The tuatara grows very slowly and doesn't reach sexual maturity until it is about 15 years old. It also has a low body temperature, both of which are thought to help it live longer.