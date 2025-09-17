NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects): Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: The Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been made available by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The subject-by-subject syllabus is currently available to NIOS students, who can use it to organize their preparation. The curriculum encompasses both academic and skill-based areas and is intended to be flexible. Students are encouraged to download the syllabus PDF for each topic and study methodically as the upcoming exams draw near.
Overview of NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
The NIOS Class 10 syllabus includes languages, core subjects, and vocational courses to cater to diverse learning needs. The structure ensures that students receive a balanced understanding of theoretical concepts along with practical knowledge.
Subjects Covered in NIOS Class 10 Syllabus
Check the table below to download the pdfs of NIOS Class 10 Syllabus of All Subjects 2025-26:
|
Subjects
|
Download PDF
|
Social Science
|
Science
|
Maths
|
Hindi
|
English
|
Business Studies
|
Economics
|
Other Subjects
How to Download NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 ?
Students can easily download the syllabus from the official website of NIOS.
Steps to download:
-
Visit the official NIOS website: nios.ac.in
-
Go to the “Student Information Section.”
-
Click on “Syllabus” under Academic Courses.
-
Select “Secondary (Class 10).”
-
Download the subject-wise syllabus PDF.
Why is the NIOS Class 10 Syllabus Important ?
-
Helps students understand the exam pattern and topic weightage.
-
Provides a clear roadmap for preparation.
-
Ensures better time management before exams.
-
Useful for self-study and practice planning.
The 2025–2026 NIOS Class 10 Syllabus is an essential resource for students to successfully study for their impending board exams. Comprehensive learning and growth are guaranteed by the program, which covers everything from languages to vocational skills. Students are strongly encouraged to make a study plan and download the syllabus PDF as soon as possible in order to perform well on the tests.
