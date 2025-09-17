RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects): Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 17, 2025, 17:58 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) syllabus for class 10 is available here. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: The Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been made available by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The subject-by-subject syllabus is currently available to NIOS students, who can use it to organize their preparation. The curriculum encompasses both academic and skill-based areas and is intended to be flexible. Students are encouraged to download the syllabus PDF for each topic and study methodically as the upcoming exams draw near.

Overview of NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The NIOS Class 10 syllabus includes languages, core subjects, and vocational courses to cater to diverse learning needs. The structure ensures that students receive a balanced understanding of theoretical concepts along with practical knowledge.

Subjects Covered in NIOS Class 10 Syllabus

Check the table below to download the pdfs of NIOS Class 10 Syllabus of All Subjects 2025-26:

Subjects

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Business Studies

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Other Subjects

Subjects Link

How to Download NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 ?

Students can easily download the syllabus from the official website of NIOS.

Steps to download:

  1. Visit the official NIOS website: nios.ac.in

  2. Go to the “Student Information Section.”

  3. Click on “Syllabus” under Academic Courses.

  4. Select “Secondary (Class 10).”

  5. Download the subject-wise syllabus PDF.

Why is the NIOS Class 10 Syllabus Important ?

  • Helps students understand the exam pattern and topic weightage.

  • Provides a clear roadmap for preparation.

  • Ensures better time management before exams.

  • Useful for self-study and practice planning.

The 2025–2026 NIOS Class 10 Syllabus is an essential resource for students to successfully study for their impending board exams. Comprehensive learning and growth are guaranteed by the program, which covers everything from languages to vocational skills. Students are strongly encouraged to make a study plan and download the syllabus PDF as soon as possible in order to perform well on the tests.

Also Check:

NIOS Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News