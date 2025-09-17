NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects): Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: The Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been made available by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The subject-by-subject syllabus is currently available to NIOS students, who can use it to organize their preparation. The curriculum encompasses both academic and skill-based areas and is intended to be flexible. Students are encouraged to download the syllabus PDF for each topic and study methodically as the upcoming exams draw near.

Overview of NIOS Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The NIOS Class 10 syllabus includes languages, core subjects, and vocational courses to cater to diverse learning needs. The structure ensures that students receive a balanced understanding of theoretical concepts along with practical knowledge.