NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

The new Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been formally issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). For all students studying for the impending tests, particularly those who intend to sit for them in October 2025, this is an essential update. It is highly recommended that you get the updated syllabus right away because it will be your main resource for efficient preparation.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.