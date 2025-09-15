RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 15, 2025, 10:27 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

The new Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been formally issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). For all students studying for the impending tests, particularly those who intend to sit for them in October 2025, this is an essential update. It is highly recommended that you get the updated syllabus right away because it will be your main resource for efficient preparation.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.

NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

Business Studies

Subject Code

215

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

51

NIOS Class 10 Business Studies: Weightage by Contents 

Modules

Marks

1. Introduction to Business

12

2. Forms of Business Organization

15

3. Service Sector

25

4. Buying, Selling and Distribution

18

5. Consumer Awareness

18

6. Career Opportunities in Business

12

Practical/Project Work

00

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Business Studies

Module Name

I TMA (40 % of Syllabus)

II Public Examination (60% of syllabus)

8 lessons

13 lessons

1.Introduction to Business (2lessons)

  

L-1 Nature and scope of Business 

L-2 Industry andCommerce

2.Forms of Business Organization (2lessons)

  

L-3 Sole Proprietorship,Partnership&HinduUndivided Family 

L-4CooperativeSocietiesandJointStock Companies

3.Service Sector (7lessons)

L-5 TransportServices 

L6-Warehousing 

L-8 Postal and CourierServices 

L-11Outsourcing

L-7 CommunicationServices 

L-9 Banking Services 

L-10 Insurance Services

4.Buying,Selling and Distribution (5lessons) 

L-12 Purchase andSale 

L-14RetailTrade 

L16SalesPromotionand Personal Selling

L-13 Channels of Distribution 

L-15 Advertising

5.Consumer Awareness (2 lessons)

  

L-17RightsandResponsibilities ofConsumers 

L-18 Consumer Protection

6.Career Opportunities in Business (2lessons)

  

L-19 Choosing aCareer 

L- 20 Entrepreneurship 

7.Practical/ProjectWork

L-21 Practical awareness about Business Studies

  

To download the NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Types of question

No.Of question

Marks per Questions

Total Marks

Objectives

MCQ(1 mark)

20

1

20

Objective Type Questions (1*2 = 2 marks) (with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)(Other Objective questions contain Fill in Blanks/True False/One word Answer/Best Answer Test.)

15

2

30
 

Total

35

  

50

VSA

6(3*)

2

12

SA

6(3*)

3

18

LA

4(2*)

5

20

Total

16

  

50

Grand Total

51

  

100

NOTE: *In subjective questions: 3 Questions of 2 marks (VSA), 3 Questions of 3 marks (SA), 2 Questions of 5 marks (LA) will have internal choices.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

