NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

The new Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year has been formally issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). For all students studying for the impending tests, particularly those who intend to sit for them in October 2025, this is an essential update. It is highly recommended that you get the updated syllabus right away because it will be your main resource for efficient preparation.
In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.
NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
NIOS
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Business Studies
|
Subject Code
|
215
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Total No. of Questions
|
51
NIOS Class 10 Business Studies: Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
1. Introduction to Business
|
12
|
2. Forms of Business Organization
|
15
|
3. Service Sector
|
25
|
4. Buying, Selling and Distribution
|
18
|
5. Consumer Awareness
|
18
|
6. Career Opportunities in Business
|
12
|
Practical/Project Work
|
00
NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Business Studies
|
Module Name
|
I TMA (40 % of Syllabus)
|
II Public Examination (60% of syllabus)
|
8 lessons
|
13 lessons
|
1.Introduction to Business (2lessons)
|
L-1 Nature and scope of Business
L-2 Industry andCommerce
|
2.Forms of Business Organization (2lessons)
|
L-3 Sole Proprietorship,Partnership&HinduUndivided Family
L-4CooperativeSocietiesandJointStock Companies
|
3.Service Sector (7lessons)
|
L-5 TransportServices
L6-Warehousing
L-8 Postal and CourierServices
L-11Outsourcing
|
L-7 CommunicationServices
L-9 Banking Services
L-10 Insurance Services
|
4.Buying,Selling and Distribution (5lessons)
|
L-12 Purchase andSale
L-14RetailTrade
L16SalesPromotionand Personal Selling
|
L-13 Channels of Distribution
L-15 Advertising
|
5.Consumer Awareness (2 lessons)
|
L-17RightsandResponsibilities ofConsumers
L-18 Consumer Protection
|
6.Career Opportunities in Business (2lessons)
|
L-19 Choosing aCareer
L- 20 Entrepreneurship
|
7.Practical/ProjectWork
|
L-21 Practical awareness about Business Studies
To download the NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below
|
NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
NIOS Class 10 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
|
Types of question
|
No.Of question
|
Marks per Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Objectives
|
MCQ(1 mark)
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Objective Type Questions (1*2 = 2 marks) (with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)(Other Objective questions contain Fill in Blanks/True False/One word Answer/Best Answer Test.)
|
15
|
2
|
30
|
Total
|
35
|
50
|
VSA
|
6(3*)
|
2
|
12
|
SA
|
6(3*)
|
3
|
18
|
LA
|
4(2*)
|
5
|
20
|
Total
|
16
|
50
|
Grand Total
|
51
|
100
NOTE: *In subjective questions: 3 Questions of 2 marks (VSA), 3 Questions of 3 marks (SA), 2 Questions of 5 marks (LA) will have internal choices.
