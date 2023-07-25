CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming MCQs

CBSE Class 12 Maths Linear Programming MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Chapter 12 Linear Programming.

Maths Class 12 Linear Programming MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education is responsible for holding the annual term-end board exam for class 12, which is considered the most important exam for students and is essential to clear to graduate school. The question paper follows a fixed format every year and comprises questions of various types like short-answer, long-answer, descriptive and MCQs.

Each question requires a different approach to solving depending on its difficulty level and marks. Multiple choice questions are usually a requisite of all papers, but unlike other subjects, they aren’t direct in mathematics. Solving MCQs requires fast calculation skills and problem-solving from students. So it becomes necessary to go through several MCQs before appearing in the exam. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming below.

Related:

CBSE Linear Programming Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 12

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming

Question 1: The minimum value of Z = 3x + 5y subjected to constraints x + 3y ≥ 3, x + y ≥ 2, x, y ≥ 0 is:

(a) 5

(b) 7

(c) 10

(d) 11

Answer: (b) 7

Question 2: If the constraints in a linear programming problem are changed

(a) solution is not defined

(b) the objective function has to be modified

(c) the problems is to be re-evaluated

(d) none of these

Answer: (c) the problems is to be re-evaluated

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 202 3 -24: 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Question 3: The point which does not lie in the half plane 2x + 3y -12 < 0 is

(a) (1, 2)

(b) (2, 1)

(c) (2, 3)

(d) (-3, 2)

Answer: (c) (2, 3)

Question 4: The region represented by x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0 is:

(a) first quadrant

(b) second quadrant

(c) third quadrant

(d) fourth quadrant

Answer: (a) first quadrant

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 202 3 -24

Question 5: A set of values of decision variables that satisfies the linear constraints and non-negativity conditions of an L.P.P. is called its:

(a) Unbounded solution

(b) Optimum solution

(c) Feasible solution

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) Feasible solution

Question 6: Maximize Z = 3x + 5y, subject to constraints: x + 4y ≤ 24, 3x + y ≤ 21, x + y ≤ 9, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0

(a) 20 at (1, 0)

(b) 30 at (0, 6)

(c) 37 at (4, 5)

(d) 33 at (6, 3)

Answer: (c) 37 at (4, 5)

Question 7: Minimize Z = 20x1 + 9x2, subject to x1 ≥ 0, x2 ≥ 0, 2x1 + 2x2 ≥ 36, 6x1 + x2 ≥ 60.

(a) 360 at (18, 0)

(b) 336 at (6, 4)

(c) 540 at (0, 60)

(d) 0 at (0, 0)

Answer: (b) 336 at (6, 4)

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 202 3 -24 with Solutions PDF - Download Model Paper

Question 8: The optimal value of the objective function is attained at the points:

(a) on X-axis

(b) on Y-axis

(c) corner points of the feasible region

(d) none of these

Answer: (c) corner points of the feasible region

Question 9: Region represented by x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0 is

(a) first quadrant

(b) second quadrant

(c) third quadrant

(d) fourth quadrant

Answer: (a) first quadrant

Question 10: In solving the LPP: minimize f = 6x + 10y subject to constraints x ≥ 6, y ≥ 2, 2x + y ≥ 10, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0 redundant constraints are

(a) x ≥ 6

(b) 2x + y ≥ 10, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0

(c) x ≥ 6, y ≥ 2

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) 2x + y ≥ 10, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0

Recommended: