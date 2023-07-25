CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming MCQs

Maths Class 12 Linear Programming MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education is responsible for holding the annual term-end board exam for class 12, which is considered the most important exam for students and is essential to clear to graduate school. The question paper follows a fixed format every year and comprises questions of various types like short-answer, long-answer, descriptive and MCQs.
Each question requires a different approach to solving depending on its difficulty level and marks. Multiple choice questions are usually a requisite of all papers, but unlike other subjects, they aren’t direct in mathematics. Solving MCQs requires fast calculation skills and problem-solving from students. So it becomes necessary to go through several MCQs before appearing in the exam. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming below.
MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming
Question 1: The minimum value of Z = 3x + 5y subjected to constraints x + 3y ≥ 3, x + y ≥ 2, x, y ≥ 0 is:
(a) 5
(b) 7
(c) 10
(d) 11
Answer: (b) 7
Question 2: If the constraints in a linear programming problem are changed
(a) solution is not defined
(b) the objective function has to be modified
(c) the problems is to be re-evaluated
(d) none of these
Answer: (c) the problems is to be re-evaluated
Question 3: The point which does not lie in the half plane 2x + 3y -12 < 0 is
(a) (1, 2)
(b) (2, 1)
(c) (2, 3)
(d) (-3, 2)
Answer: (c) (2, 3)
Question 4: The region represented by x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0 is:
(a) first quadrant
(b) second quadrant
(c) third quadrant
(d) fourth quadrant
Answer: (a) first quadrant
Question 5: A set of values of decision variables that satisfies the linear constraints and non-negativity conditions of an L.P.P. is called its:
(a) Unbounded solution
(b) Optimum solution
(c) Feasible solution
(d) None of these
Answer: (c) Feasible solution
Question 6: Maximize Z = 3x + 5y, subject to constraints: x + 4y ≤ 24, 3x + y ≤ 21, x + y ≤ 9, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0
(a) 20 at (1, 0)
(b) 30 at (0, 6)
(c) 37 at (4, 5)
(d) 33 at (6, 3)
Answer: (c) 37 at (4, 5)
Question 7: Minimize Z = 20x1 + 9x2, subject to x1 ≥ 0, x2 ≥ 0, 2x1 + 2x2 ≥ 36, 6x1 + x2 ≥ 60.
(a) 360 at (18, 0)
(b) 336 at (6, 4)
(c) 540 at (0, 60)
(d) 0 at (0, 0)
Answer: (b) 336 at (6, 4)
Question 8: The optimal value of the objective function is attained at the points:
(a) on X-axis
(b) on Y-axis
(c) corner points of the feasible region
(d) none of these
Answer: (c) corner points of the feasible region
Question 9: Region represented by x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0 is
(a) first quadrant
(b) second quadrant
(c) third quadrant
(d) fourth quadrant
Answer: (a) first quadrant
Question 10: In solving the LPP: minimize f = 6x + 10y subject to constraints x ≥ 6, y ≥ 2, 2x + y ≥ 10, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0 redundant constraints are
(a) x ≥ 6
(b) 2x + y ≥ 10, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0
(c) x ≥ 6, y ≥ 2
(d) None of these
Answer: (b) 2x + y ≥ 10, x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0
