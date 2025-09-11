NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

To further aid your studies, NIOS has also provided valuable resources like sample papers and question paper designs. Using these materials alongside the new syllabus will help you understand the curriculum, pinpoint key topics, and get familiar with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will greatly improve your chances of success.