NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.
To further aid your studies, NIOS has also provided valuable resources like sample papers and question paper designs. Using these materials alongside the new syllabus will help you understand the curriculum, pinpoint key topics, and get familiar with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will greatly improve your chances of success.
In this article, you will find the official NIOS Class 10 Science syllabus for the October 2025 exam.
NIOS Class 10 Science Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
NIOS
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Science
|
Subject Code
|
212
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Total No. of Questions
|
43
NIOS Class 10 Science: Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
1. Module 1: Measurement in Science
|
4
|
2. Module 2: Matter in our Surroundings
|
22
|
3. Module 3: Moving Things
|
7
|
4. Module 4: Energy
|
15
|
5. Module 5: The Living World
|
15
|
6. Module 6: Natural Resources
|
10
|
7. Module 7: Humans and Environment
|
12
NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Science
|
Total no. of Lessons – 32
|
MODULE (No. &name)
|
TMA (40%)
|
Public Examination (60%)
|
(No. of lessons 13)
|
(No. of lessons 19)
|
Module- I Measurement in Science
|
L.1 Measurement in Science and Technology
|
Module- II Matter in our Surroundings
|
L.2 Matter in our Surroundings
L.3 Atom and Molecules
L.4 Chemical Reaction and Equations
|
L.5 Atomic Structure
L.6 Periodic Classification of Elements
L.7 Chemical Bonding
L.8 Acids, Bases and Salts
|
Module- III Moving Things
|
L.9 Motion and its Description
|
L.10 Force and motion
L.11 Gravitation
|
Module- IV Energy
|
L.12 Sources of Energy
L.14 Thermal Energy
L.18 Sound and Communication
|
L.13 Work and Energy
L.15 Light Energy
L.16 Electrical Energy
L.17 Magnetic Effect of Electric Current
|
Module- V The Living World
|
L.19 Classification of Living Organisms
L.20 History of Life on Earth
L.21 Building Blocks of Life – Cell and Tissues
|
L.22 Life Processes – I : Nutrition, Transportation, Respiration and Excretion
L.23 Life Processes – II : Control and Coordination
L.24 Life Processes – III : Reproduction
L.25 Heredity
|
Module- VI Natural Resources
|
L.26 Air and Water
|
L.27 Metals and Non-metals
L.28 Carbon and Its Compounds
|
Module- VII Human and Environment
|
L.31 Food Production
L.32 Health and Hygiene
|
L.29 Natural Environment
L.30 Human impact on Environment
To download the NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below
|
NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
|
Types of question
|
No. of questions
|
Marks per question
|
Total marks
|
MCQ (1 mark)
|
17
|
1
|
17
|
Objective Type Questions
(1*2 = 2 marks)
(with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
1
|
2
|
20
|
Objective Type Questions
(1*5=5 marks)
(with 5 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
Total
|
28
|
42
|
VSA
|
6
|
2
|
12
|
SA
|
7
|
3
|
21
|
LA
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
Total
|
15
|
43
|
Grand Total
|
43
|
85
Also Check:
NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025
NIOS Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation