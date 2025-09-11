NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

To further aid your studies, NIOS has also provided valuable resources like sample papers and question paper designs. Using these materials alongside the new syllabus will help you understand the curriculum, pinpoint key topics, and get familiar with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will greatly improve your chances of success.

In this article, you will find the official NIOS Class 10 Science syllabus for the October 2025 exam.

NIOS Class 10 Science Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

Science

Subject Code

212

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

43

NIOS Class 10 Science: Weightage by Contents 

Modules

Marks

1. Module 1: Measurement in Science 

4

2. Module 2: Matter in our Surroundings 

22

3. Module 3: Moving Things

7

4. Module 4: Energy 

15

5. Module 5: The Living World 

15

6. Module 6: Natural Resources 

10

7. Module 7: Humans and Environment 

12

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Science

Total no. of Lessons – 32

MODULE (No. &name)  

TMA (40%)

Public Examination (60%)

(No. of lessons 13) 

(No. of lessons 19) 

Module- I Measurement in Science  

  

L.1 Measurement in Science and Technology

Module- II Matter in our Surroundings 

L.2 Matter in our Surroundings 

L.3 Atom and Molecules 

L.4 Chemical Reaction and Equations 

L.5 Atomic Structure 

L.6 Periodic Classification of Elements 

L.7 Chemical Bonding 

L.8 Acids, Bases and Salts

Module- III Moving Things

L.9 Motion and its Description 

L.10 Force and motion 

L.11 Gravitation

Module- IV Energy

L.12 Sources of Energy 

L.14 Thermal Energy 

L.18 Sound and Communication

L.13 Work and Energy 

L.15 Light Energy 

L.16 Electrical Energy 

L.17 Magnetic Effect of Electric Current

Module- V The Living World

L.19 Classification of Living Organisms 

L.20 History of Life on Earth 

L.21 Building Blocks of Life – Cell and Tissues 

L.22 Life Processes – I : Nutrition, Transportation, Respiration and Excretion 

L.23 Life Processes – II : Control and Coordination 

L.24 Life Processes – III : Reproduction 

L.25 Heredity 

Module- VI Natural Resources

L.26 Air and Water 

L.27 Metals and Non-metals 

L.28 Carbon and Its Compounds

Module- VII Human and Environment

L.31 Food Production 

L.32 Health and Hygiene 

L.29 Natural Environment 

L.30 Human impact on Environment

To download the NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Types of question

No. of questions

Marks per question  

Total marks 

MCQ (1 mark) 

17

1

17

Objective Type Questions 

(1*2 = 2 marks) 

(with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each) 

1

2

20

Objective Type Questions 

(1*5=5 marks) 

(with 5 sub-parts of 1 mark each)  

10

5

5

Total

28

  

42

VSA

6

2

12

SA

7

3

21

LA

2

5

10

Total

15

  

43

Grand Total

43

  

85

