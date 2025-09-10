Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 10, 2025, 10:12 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

NIOS has made useful materials like example papers and question paper designs available in addition to the syllabus. These resources are necessary for comprehensive test preparation. You can clearly grasp the curriculum, pinpoint important subjects, and become acquainted with the format and question kinds of the test by studying the syllabus and sample papers. Your chances of passing the NIOS Class 10 exams will be greatly increased if you begin your preparation early and use these official materials.

NIOS Class 10 Maths Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

Maths

Subject Code

211

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

44

NIOS Class 10 Maths: Weightage by Contents 

Modules 

Marks

1. Module 1: Algebra

20

2. Module 2: Commercial Mathematics 

8

3. Module 3: Geometry

25

4. Module 4: Mensuration 

10

5. Module 5: Trigonometry 

10

6. Module 6: Statistics 

12

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Maths

Module

I TMA (40% of Syllabus)

II Public Examination (60% of syllabus) 

(10 Lessons) 

(16 Lessons) 

Module-I Algebra (7 Lesson)

1. Number system 

2. Exponent and Radicals 

3. Algebraic Expression and Polynomials

4. Special Product and Factorisation 

5. Linear Equation 

6. Quadratic Equation 

7. Arithmetic Progression

Module-II Commercial Mathematics (2 Lesson)  

  

8. Percentage and its Applications 

9. Installment Buying 

Module-III Geometry (10 Lesson) 

10. Lines and Angle 

11. Congruence of Triangle 

12. Concurrent Lines 

13. Quadrilaterals 

14. Similarity of Triangle 

15. Circle

16. Angle in a Circle and Cyclic Quadrilaterals 

17. Secants, tangents and their Properties 

18. Constructions 

19. Co-ordinate Geometry

Module-IV Mensuration (2 Lesson)

  

20. Perimeter and Area of Plane Figure 

21. Surface Area and Volume

Module-V Trigonometry (2 Lesson)

  

22. Introduction to Trigonometry 

23. Trigonometric Ratio of Some Special Angle  

Module-VI Statistics (3 Lesson)

24. Data and their Representation 

25. Measure of Central Tendency 

26. Introduction to Probability

To download the NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Types of question 

No. of questions  

Marks per question

Total marks

MCQ (1 mark)

17

1

17

Objective Type Questions 

(1*2 = 2 marks) 

(with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)

10

2

20

Objective Type Questions 

(1*5=5 marks) 

(with 5 sub-parts of 1 mark each)

1

5

5

Total

28

  

42

VSA

9

2

18

SA

5

3

15

LA

2

5

10

Total

16

  

43

Grand Total

44

  

85

