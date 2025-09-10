NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.
NIOS has made useful materials like example papers and question paper designs available in addition to the syllabus. These resources are necessary for comprehensive test preparation. You can clearly grasp the curriculum, pinpoint important subjects, and become acquainted with the format and question kinds of the test by studying the syllabus and sample papers. Your chances of passing the NIOS Class 10 exams will be greatly increased if you begin your preparation early and use these official materials.
NIOS Class 10 Maths Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
NIOS
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Maths
|
Subject Code
|
211
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Total No. of Questions
|
44
NIOS Class 10 Maths: Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
1. Module 1: Algebra
|
20
|
2. Module 2: Commercial Mathematics
|
8
|
3. Module 3: Geometry
|
25
|
4. Module 4: Mensuration
|
10
|
5. Module 5: Trigonometry
|
10
|
6. Module 6: Statistics
|
12
NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Maths
|
Module
|
I TMA (40% of Syllabus)
|
II Public Examination (60% of syllabus)
|
(10 Lessons)
|
(16 Lessons)
|
Module-I Algebra (7 Lesson)
|
1. Number system
2. Exponent and Radicals
3. Algebraic Expression and Polynomials
|
4. Special Product and Factorisation
5. Linear Equation
6. Quadratic Equation
7. Arithmetic Progression
|
Module-II Commercial Mathematics (2 Lesson)
|
8. Percentage and its Applications
9. Installment Buying
|
Module-III Geometry (10 Lesson)
|
10. Lines and Angle
11. Congruence of Triangle
12. Concurrent Lines
13. Quadrilaterals
14. Similarity of Triangle
15. Circle
|
16. Angle in a Circle and Cyclic Quadrilaterals
17. Secants, tangents and their Properties
18. Constructions
19. Co-ordinate Geometry
|
Module-IV Mensuration (2 Lesson)
|
20. Perimeter and Area of Plane Figure
21. Surface Area and Volume
|
Module-V Trigonometry (2 Lesson)
|
22. Introduction to Trigonometry
23. Trigonometric Ratio of Some Special Angle
|
Module-VI Statistics (3 Lesson)
|
24. Data and their Representation
|
25. Measure of Central Tendency
26. Introduction to Probability
To download the NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below
|
NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
NIOS Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
|
Types of question
|
No. of questions
|
Marks per question
|
Total marks
|
MCQ (1 mark)
|
17
|
1
|
17
|
Objective Type Questions
(1*2 = 2 marks)
(with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
10
|
2
|
20
|
Objective Type Questions
(1*5=5 marks)
(with 5 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
Total
|
28
|
42
|
VSA
|
9
|
2
|
18
|
SA
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
LA
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
Total
|
16
|
43
|
Grand Total
|
44
|
85
Also Check:
NIOS Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation