NIOS Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 9, 2025, 10:44 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.

NIOS Class 10 Hindi Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

Hindi

Subject Code

201

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

37

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Hindi

Screenshot 2025-09-09 103134To download the NIOS Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Screenshot 2025-09-09 103221

Screenshot 2025-09-09 103236

Screenshot 2025-09-09 103244

Also Check:

NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26

