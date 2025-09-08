NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.
In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.
NIOS Class 10 English Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
NIOS
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
English
|
Subject Code
|
202
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Total No. of Questions
|
35
NIOS Class 10 English: Weightage by Contents
|
Section
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Reading
|
Unseen Passages
|
15
|
Writing
|
Letter writing, report writing, paragraph writing, message writing
|
25
|
Grammar
|
Parts and types of a sentence, Subject-Verb Concord, The Verb and noun phrase, Time and tense, Non – finites, modals, Clauses, Reported speech
|
30
|
Literature
|
Poems and Prose
|
30
NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for English
|
Module (No. & Name)
Total No. of Lessons= 27
|
I. TMA (40% of Syllabus)
|
II. Public Examination (60% of Syllabus)
|
(No. of Lessons 11)
|
(No. of Lessons 16)
|
Prescribed Texts
(Prose + Poetry)
|
Chapter-2 : How The Squirrel Got His Stripes
Chapter-4 : Tall Trees
Chapter-7 : The Shoeshine
Chapter-10 : Noise: How It Affects Our Life
Chapter-15 : My Vision For India
Chapter-11 : My Elder Brother
Chapter-17 : Caring For Others
Chapter-18 : The Little Girl
Chapter-20 : New Good Things From Rubbish
Chapter-21 : The Village Pharmacy
Chapter-25 : Once Upon A Time
|
Chapter-1 : Snake Bite
Chapter-3 : Kondiba- A Hero
Chapter-5 : A Tiger Comes To Town (I)
Chapter-8 : A Birthday Letter
Chapter-6 : A Tiger Comes To Town (Ii)
Chapter-9 : Nine Gold Medals
Chapter-12 : Indian Weavers
Chapter-13 : The Last Stone Mason
Chapter-14 : Stealing And Atonement
Chapter-16 : My Only Cry
Chapter-19 : A Prayer For Healing
Chapter-22 : The Truth
Chapter-23 : The Return Of The Lion
Chapter-24 : Co-Operate and Prosper
Chapter-26 : Ustad Bismillah Khan
Chapter-27 : The Parrot Who Wouldn’t Talk
To download the NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below
|
NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
|
Types of questions
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Objective type question
1 mark
2 marks (with 2 subpoints)
3 marks(with 3 subpoints)
4 marks(with 4 subpoints)
5 marks(with 5 subpoints)
|
1
1
10
3
1
|
1
2
30
12
5
|
VSA (Word limit 20-25 words) 2 marks
|
13 (+4 Questions for choice)
|
26
|
SA (Word limit 40-45 words) 3 marks
|
2 (+1 Questions for choice)
|
6
|
LA (Word limit 70-80 words) 4 marks
|
3 (+2 Questions for choice)
|
12
|
Essay type (Word limit 100-150 words) 6 marks
|
1 (+1 Questions for choice)
|
6
|
Total
|
35
|
100
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation