NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 8, 2025, 15:51 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

NIOS Class 10 English Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

English

Subject Code

202

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

35

NIOS Class 10 English: Weightage by Contents 

Section

Topics

Marks

Reading

Unseen Passages

15

Writing

Letter writing, report writing, paragraph writing, message writing

25

Grammar

Parts and types of a sentence, Subject-Verb Concord, The Verb and noun phrase, Time and tense, Non – finites, modals, Clauses, Reported speech

30

Literature

Poems and Prose

30

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for English

Module (No. & Name) 

Total No. of Lessons= 27

I. TMA (40% of Syllabus) 

II. Public Examination (60% of Syllabus) 

(No. of Lessons 11)

(No. of Lessons 16)

Prescribed Texts 

(Prose + Poetry) 

Chapter-2 : How The Squirrel Got His Stripes 

Chapter-4 : Tall Trees 

Chapter-7 : The Shoeshine 

Chapter-10 : Noise: How It Affects Our Life 

Chapter-15 : My Vision For India 

Chapter-11 : My Elder Brother 

Chapter-17 : Caring For Others 

Chapter-18 : The Little Girl 

Chapter-20 : New Good Things From Rubbish 

Chapter-21 : The Village Pharmacy 

Chapter-25 : Once Upon A Time 

Chapter-1 : Snake Bite 

Chapter-3 : Kondiba- A Hero 

Chapter-5 : A Tiger Comes To Town (I) 

Chapter-8 : A Birthday Letter 

Chapter-6 : A Tiger Comes To Town (Ii) 

Chapter-9 : Nine Gold Medals 

Chapter-12 : Indian Weavers 

Chapter-13 : The Last Stone Mason 

Chapter-14 : Stealing And Atonement 

Chapter-16 : My Only Cry 

Chapter-19 : A Prayer For Healing 

Chapter-22 : The Truth 

Chapter-23 : The Return Of The Lion 

Chapter-24 : Co-Operate and Prosper 

Chapter-26 : Ustad Bismillah Khan 

Chapter-27 : The Parrot Who Wouldn’t Talk

To download the NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Types of questions

Total No. of Questions

Total Marks

Objective type question 

1 mark 

2 marks (with 2 subpoints) 

3 marks(with 3 subpoints) 

4 marks(with 4 subpoints) 

5 marks(with 5 subpoints)

1

1

10

3

1

1

2

30

12

5

VSA (Word limit 20-25 words) 2 marks

13 (+4 Questions for choice)

26

SA (Word limit 40-45 words) 3 marks

2 (+1 Questions for choice)

6

LA (Word limit 70-80 words) 4 marks

3 (+2 Questions for choice)

12

Essay type (Word limit 100-150 words) 6 marks

1 (+1 Questions for choice) 

6

Total

35

100

