NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.