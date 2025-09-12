Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 12, 2025, 13:35 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.

NIOS Class 10 Science Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

Social Science

Subject Code

213

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

51

NIOS Class 10 Social Science: Weightage by Contents 

Module

Marks

1. India and the World Through the Ages

32

2. India: Natural Environment, Resources and Development

27

3. Democracy at Work

28

4. Contemporary India: Issues and Goals 

13

Total

100

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Social Science

MODULE

I

II

TMA (40% of Syllabus) 

Total No. of Lesson (12)

Term End Examination (60% of Syllabus) 

Total No. of Lesson ( 16)

Module -1 India and World through Ages

L- 0 Introduction to Social Science 

L-1 Ancient World 

L-2 Medieval World

L-3 : Modern World – I 

L-4 : Modern World – II 

L-5 : Impact of British Rule on India: Economic Social and Cultural (1757-1857) 

L-6 : Religious and Social Awakening in Colonial India 

L-7 : Popular Resistance to the British Rule 

L-8 : Indian National Movement

Module 2 India: Natural Environment, Resources and Development 

L-11 Bio-diversity 

L-12 Agriculture in India 

L-14 Population Our Greatest Resource

L-9 : Physiography of India 

L-10 : Climate 

L-13 : Transport and Communication

Module 3 Democracy at Work  

L-15 Constitutional Values and Political System in India 

L-17 India: A Welfare State 

L-18 Local Government and Field Administration 

L-22 People’s Participation in the Democratic Process

L-16 : Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties 

L-19 : Governance at the State Level 

L-20 : Governance at the Union Level 

L-21 : Political Parties and Pressure Groups

Module 4 Contemporary India: Issues and Goals

L-24 National Integration and Secularism 

L-26 Environmental Degradation and Disaster Management

L-23 : Challenges to Indian Democracy 

L-25 : Socio-Economic Development And Empowerment of Disadvantaged Groups 

L-27 : Peace and security

To download the NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Types of Questions 

Number of Questions  

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Objective Type Questions 

  • 1 Marks (MCQ) 

  • 1x2=2 Marks (with two sub-points) (fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or case-based Questions, one-word questions, true False, etc.) 

20

15

1

2

20

30

Very Short Answer (VSA) 

6

2

12

Short Answer (SA) 

6

3

18

Skill (Map) 

2

4

08

Long Answer (LA)

2

6

12

Total 

51

  

100

