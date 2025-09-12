NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.
In addition to the syllabus, NIOS has also made available valuable resources such as sample papers and question paper designs. These materials are essential for thorough exam preparation. By using both the syllabus and the sample papers, you can gain a clear understanding of the curriculum, identify key topics, and familiarize yourself with the exam format and question types. Starting your preparation early with these official resources will significantly boost your chances of success in the NIOS Class 10 examinations.
NIOS Class 10 Science Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
NIOS
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Social Science
|
Subject Code
|
213
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Total No. of Questions
|
51
NIOS Class 10 Social Science: Weightage by Contents
|
Module
|
Marks
|
1. India and the World Through the Ages
|
32
|
2. India: Natural Environment, Resources and Development
|
27
|
3. Democracy at Work
|
28
|
4. Contemporary India: Issues and Goals
|
13
|
Total
|
100
NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Social Science
|
MODULE
|
I
|
II
|
TMA (40% of Syllabus)
Total No. of Lesson (12)
|
Term End Examination (60% of Syllabus)
Total No. of Lesson ( 16)
|
Module -1 India and World through Ages
|
L- 0 Introduction to Social Science
L-1 Ancient World
L-2 Medieval World
|
L-3 : Modern World – I
L-4 : Modern World – II
L-5 : Impact of British Rule on India: Economic Social and Cultural (1757-1857)
L-6 : Religious and Social Awakening in Colonial India
L-7 : Popular Resistance to the British Rule
L-8 : Indian National Movement
|
Module 2 India: Natural Environment, Resources and Development
|
L-11 Bio-diversity
L-12 Agriculture in India
L-14 Population Our Greatest Resource
|
L-9 : Physiography of India
L-10 : Climate
L-13 : Transport and Communication
|
Module 3 Democracy at Work
|
L-15 Constitutional Values and Political System in India
L-17 India: A Welfare State
L-18 Local Government and Field Administration
L-22 People’s Participation in the Democratic Process
|
L-16 : Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties
L-19 : Governance at the State Level
L-20 : Governance at the Union Level
L-21 : Political Parties and Pressure Groups
|
Module 4 Contemporary India: Issues and Goals
|
L-24 National Integration and Secularism
L-26 Environmental Degradation and Disaster Management
|
L-23 : Challenges to Indian Democracy
L-25 : Socio-Economic Development And Empowerment of Disadvantaged Groups
L-27 : Peace and security
To download the NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below
|
NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
NIOS Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
|
Types of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type Questions
|
20
15
|
1
2
|
20
30
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
6
|
2
|
12
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
6
|
3
|
18
|
Skill (Map)
|
2
|
4
|
08
|
Long Answer (LA)
|
2
|
6
|
12
|
Total
|
51
|
100
