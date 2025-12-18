TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025: Check Subject-Wise Study Plan for Written Exam

TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025: TNUSRB is all set to conduct the main written exam and Tamil Language Eligibility Test on December 21, 2025, for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police posts. With only a few days left, focus on revision, analyse mock performance and improve your weak areas. You should strictly avoid studying any new topics in this phase.

Keep all your documents handy to be fully prepared for the exam day. Scroll down to learn more about the TNUSRB SI preparation tips across all subjects.

TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has announced 1299 vacancies for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) posts. The selection process includes Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Main Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and Viva-Voce. As the exam is near, you should focus on TNUSRB SI preparation tips.