TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025: Check Subject-Wise Study Plan for Written Exam

TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025: TNUSRB is all set to conduct the main written exam and Tamil Language Eligibility Test on December 21, 2025, for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police posts. With only a few days left, focus on revision, analyse mock performance and improve your weak areas. You should strictly avoid studying any new topics in this phase.
Keep all your documents handy to be fully prepared for the exam day. Scroll down to learn more about the TNUSRB SI preparation tips across all subjects.
TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has announced 1299 vacancies for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) posts. The selection process includes Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Main Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and Viva-Voce. As the exam is near, you should focus on TNUSRB SI preparation tips.
It can help you stay on track and perform well. Prioritise your strengths during the revision. This lets you retain key topics for a longer period. Additionally, you should analyse old question papers and take light mocks. This can improve your accuracy. It will help you learn time management and question selection skills.
TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025
You can perform well in the TNUSRB SI exam with a smart mindset and consistent effort. As the exam approaches, many of you ask what to study in the final phase of preparation. This is the time to revise essential topics and practice more. Check out tips and tricks to give your best in the TNUSRB SI exam:
Analyse the TNUSRB SI syllabus and exam pattern carefully. It will provide insights into the important topics and exam format. This helps you assign time to each topic accordingly in the exam.
Create an effective timetable that helps you learn, practice, and revise. Do include regular breaks in your study plan.
Analyse TNUSRB SI previous year papers carefully. It will help you learn about recurring chapters. It will provide insights into topic-wise weightage and difficulty level. This allows you to focus more on high-weightage topics.
Practice and review your previous test series. It helps you understand your mistakes and sharpen your strategy. You can even attempt mocks as per your exam slot. It will improve your familiarity with the actual test timing.
Do not study any new chapters in the final phase of preparation. Focus on revising key topics and analysing your performance. Coverage of any new topics at this stage can create confusion and stress. And this may lower your confidence during the actual exam.
Stay confident, eat healthy and rest well before the exam. The calmer you are, the better your performance will be in the exam.
Subject-Wise TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips 2025
The TNUSRB SI main exam includes various subjects. This includes GK, Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills and Information Handling Ability. Check out the subject-wise TNUSRB SI preparation tips below:
TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips for General Knowledge
General Knowledge is one of the highest-scoring sections in the TNUSRB SI exam. It comprises 80 objective-type questions for 40 marks. Take a look at the TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips for GK:
Read newspapers daily to grasp all the latest happenings around the world.
Solve current affairs quizzes to assess how well you are prepared.
Revise key facts related to History, Geography, Science, Polity, and other relevant areas.
TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips for Logical Reasoning
Logical Analysis is one of the sections of Part B of the TNUSRB SI main exam. Some of the essential TNUSRB SI preparation tips and tricks for reasoning are:
Practice questions from topics like number series, syllogism, coding-decoding, puzzles, etc.
Learn pattern-recognition skills to solve questions in less time with full accuracy. It will train your mind to scan paper in 2-3 minutes and pick the right questions.
Review all the solved questions and your mistakes to perform well in the exam.
TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips for Quantitative Aptitude
The Quant section checks your mathematical concepts and calculation speed. You can check below the TNUSRB SI Preparation Tips for Quant:
Practice endless questions from various topics. This includes average, percentages, profit & loss, time & speed, etc.
Learn formulas and shortcut tricks to use them smartly. It will boost your speed and accuracy.
Take mocks and solve past papers under real test conditions. It will highlight your current preparation level.
