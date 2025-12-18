CTET 2026 Application Form
SOF International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 18, 2025, 13:37 IST

SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026 help students of Classes 3 to 10 check correct answers, calculate expected scores, and analyse exam performance before the final result. The class-wise PDFs are easy to download and useful for identifying mistakes and improving preparation for future Social Studies Olympiad exams.

SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026
SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the SOF International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO) Answer Keys 2026 for Set A examinations conducted for Classes 3 to 10. These official answer keys allow students to check their responses and understand the correct answers for each question. 

By using the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026, students can calculate their expected scores and analyse their performance before the declaration of final results. The answer keys are provided in a class-wise PDF format, making them easy to download and use. Referring to the answer keys also helps students identify mistakes, improve conceptual understanding, and prepare better for future Olympiad exams. Check this article to download the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026 PDF.

SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the key highlights and important details of the SOF ISSO 2026 examination.

Particulars

Details

Exam Organizing Body

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility

Students of Classes 3 to 10 (SOF-recognized schools)

Exam Level

Matric

Application Process

Through respective school authorities

Exam Dates (Level 1)

18 Sept 2025, 20 Nov 2025, 23 Jan 2026

Exam Mode

Offline

Registration Fee

₹125

Frequency

Once a year

Objective

To develop interest in Social Studies

Medium

English

Duration

1 Hour

Students can easily download the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026 class-wise PDF to check their answers after the exam. These answer keys help students verify correct responses and estimate their scores before the final results are announced.

Class

Download PDF

Class 3

Download PDF

Class 4

Download PDF

Class 5

Download PDF

Class 6

Download PDF

Class 7

Download PDF

Class 8

Download PDF

Class 9

Download PDF

Class 10

Download PDF

Steps to Download SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026

Students can check the following steps to download the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Science Olympiad Foundation at sofworld.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the SOF ISSO section.

Step 3: Look for the link titled ISSO Answer Key 2026 and click on it.

Step 4: Select your class and question paper set (Set A or Set B).

Step 5: The answer key PDF will open on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Also check:

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026

SOF IGKO Answer Keys 2026

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

