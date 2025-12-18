SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the SOF International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO) Answer Keys 2026 for Set A examinations conducted for Classes 3 to 10. These official answer keys allow students to check their responses and understand the correct answers for each question. By using the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026, students can calculate their expected scores and analyse their performance before the declaration of final results. The answer keys are provided in a class-wise PDF format, making them easy to download and use. Referring to the answer keys also helps students identify mistakes, improve conceptual understanding, and prepare better for future Olympiad exams. Check this article to download the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026 PDF. SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the key highlights and important details of the SOF ISSO 2026 examination. Particulars Details Exam Organizing Body Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Eligibility Students of Classes 3 to 10 (SOF-recognized schools) Exam Level Matric Application Process Through respective school authorities Exam Dates (Level 1) 18 Sept 2025, 20 Nov 2025, 23 Jan 2026 Exam Mode Offline Registration Fee ₹125 Frequency Once a year Objective To develop interest in Social Studies Medium English Duration 1 Hour SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026 Students can easily download the SOF ISSO Answer Keys 2026 class-wise PDF to check their answers after the exam. These answer keys help students verify correct responses and estimate their scores before the final results are announced.