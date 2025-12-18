Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025 Out – Direct Download Link Here

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025: Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released the Driver and Office Attendant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Recruitment Exam 2025 can now download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and date of birth.

A total of 24 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive and the Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025. The admit card contains the details, such as shift timings, time, exam centre address and other important details.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver and Office Attendant Admit Card 2025 link was activated on December 17, 2025. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the exam centre along with valid photo ID. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in, or they can click on the direct link provided below.