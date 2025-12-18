Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025 Out – Direct Download Link Here

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Mohd Salman
Dec 18, 2025, 16:01 IST

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released admit cards for the 2025 Driver and Office Attendant. Candidates can download their hall tickets from vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in using their registration number and DOB. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025: Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released the  Driver and Office Attendant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Recruitment Exam 2025 can now download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and date of birth.

A total of 24 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive and the Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025. The admit card contains the details, such as shift timings, time, exam centre address and other important details. 

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver and Office Attendant Admit Card 2025 link was activated on December 17, 2025. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the exam centre along with valid photo ID. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in, or they can click on the direct link provided below.

How to Download the Bihar Vidhan Parishad Driver Admit Card 2025 from vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in?

Candidates can download the Office Assistant Admit Card by clicking on the direct below to download the admit card or they can follow the simple step listed below

  • Visit the official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in

  • On the homepage click on the Recruitment section

  • Now click on the Admit Card link of Driver and Office Assistant

  • When the login page opens, enter your registration number and date of birth.

  • Now click on the Submit/Login button.

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day

