UGC NET vs CSIR NET, Which Exam Actually Offers a Better Opportunity? Full Comparison for 2025 Aspirants

UGC NET and CSIR NET exams aim to evaluate candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professors, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. Both exams are organised twice a year, i.e. June and December. They are similar when it comes to conducting body, frequency, and purpose. But differs in parameters like scope, subjects, pattern, and number of applicants. Let’s compare UGC NET vs CSIR NET to help candidates make the right choice. UGC NET vs. CSIR NET: Which is Better? Many wonder which is better between UGC NET and CSIR NET. So, you should first understand the similarities to simplify your exam choices. This lets you compare the pros and cons of each exam. It will help you pick the exam that best fits your career goals. Below, we have explained how UGC NET and CSIR NET are similar in different aspects.

Objective: Both exams are held to ascertain candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD.

Frequency: Both exams are organised two times a year, i.e. June and December.

Exam Level & Mode: Both are national-level exams conducted online.

Conducting Body: The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises NET exams. Key Differences Between UGC NET and CSIR NET The UGC NET and CSIR NET differ in various parameters. These include subjects, eligibility, applicability, pattern, and career scope. Below are the differences between the two exams: UGC NET vs. CSIR NET: Exam Subjects The subjects for these two exams are different. The UGC NET exam is organised for 85 subjects across multiple streams. The CSIR NET exam includes five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Eligibility Criteria of UGC NET and CSIR NET The eligibility criteria for UGC NET and CSIR NET are almost the same. Learn the basic eligibility for both exams in the table below: Educational Qualification (Minimum) Master’s Degree or equivalent with at least 55% marks (50% for OBC/SC/ ST/PWD) Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent can apply. 4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree with at least 75% marks in aggregate. A relaxation of 5% marks will be given to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, and EWS categories. Age Limit JRF: 30 years (5 years relaxation to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender category/women) Assistant Professor/Admission to PhD: No upper age limit Exam Pattern of UGC NET and CSIR NET The exam pattern for UGC NET and CSIR NET is completely different. UGC NET is a computer-based test that is divided into two sections. Both papers carry a total of 150 objective-type questions. The maximum marks are 300. Paper 1 evaluates your teaching/ research aptitude, and Paper 2 assesses your domain knowledge. The exam duration will be 3 hours without any breaks. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

On the contrary, the CSIR NET exam covers five subjects. The online test is divided into three parts. All the parts comprise objective-type questions. Part A is common for all subjects, Part B covers subject-related MCQs, and Part C assesses your knowledge/applications of scientific concepts. You can attempt a maximum of 75 questions in the exam. The maximum marks shall be 200. There shall be a negative marking of 25% or 33% in the test. UGC NET vs. CSIR NET: Number of Applicants Lakhs of candidates register and appear for NET exams every year. Check the number of registrations and exam-takers for these tests. Parameters UGC NET (June 2025) Joint CSIR-UGC NET (June 2025) Number of Registrations 10,19,751 1,95,241 Number of Appeared Candidates 7,52,007 1,47,732 The above table indicates that UGC NET receives a higher number of applicants compared to CSIR NET every year. This makes UGC NET more popular and competitive.