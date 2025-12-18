SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 for students who appeared in the International Computer Science Olympiad examination. These answer keys are available for Set A and Set B and are prepared strictly according to the official SOF exam pattern.
With the help of the answer keys, students from Class 1 to Class 10 can check their responses, understand the correct solutions, and estimate their expected scores before the final results are announced. Referring to the answer keys also helps students identify mistakes and improve their preparation for future exams. Check this article to download the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 PDF.
SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026: Key Highlights
Check the following table for the SOF ICSO Answer 2026 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SOF International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO)
|
Organizing Body
|
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
|
Eligibility
|
Students of Class 1 to 10 from SOF-recognized schools
|
Exam Level
|
School Level
|
Level 1 Exam Dates
|
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Registration Fee
|
₹125
|
Exam Frequency
|
Conducted once every year
|
Exam Objective
|
To develop interest and skills in computer science and technology
|
Exam Language
|
English
|
Exam Duration
|
1 Hour
SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 Download PDF
SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2025–26 help students check their answers and estimate their scores after the exam. These answer keys are prepared according to the official SOF exam pattern and question paper. Students can download the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2025–26 PDF to review their performance easily.
SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 Set A
|
Class
|
Download PDF
|
Class 1
|
Class 2
|
Class 3
|
Class 4
|
Class 5
|
Class 6
|
Class 7
|
Class 8
|
Class 9
|
Class 10
SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 Set B
|
Class
|
Download PDF
|
Class 1
|
Class 2
|
Class 3
|
Class 4
|
Class 5
|
Class 6
|
Class 7
|
Class 8
|
Class 9
|
Class 10
Steps to Download SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026
Students can follow the given below steps to download the SOF ICSO Answer Key 2026 for Set A and B:
Step 1: Go to the official website at sofworld.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SOF ICSO section.
Step 3: Select the link for ICSO Answer Key 2026.
Step 4: Choose your question paper set (Set A or Set B).
Step 5: The answer key PDF will open. Download and save it for future use.
How to Calculate Marks Using SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026?
-
Download the SOF ICSO Answer Key 2025–26 for your correct paper set.
-
Match your answers with the official answer key carefully.
-
Give 1 mark for each correct answer as per the SOF marking scheme.
-
Do not cut marks for wrong answers, as there is no negative marking.
-
Add all the correct answers to find your total estimated score.
SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 are a valuable resource for students to verify their answers and estimate their scores accurately. By downloading the class-wise answer key PDF, students can analyse their performance and prepare better for upcoming SOF examinations.
