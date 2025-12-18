CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

SOF International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 18, 2025, 12:45 IST

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 for Set A and Set B are released by the Science Olympiad Foundation. These answer keys help students of Classes 1 to 10 check correct answers, calculate expected scores, and analyse their performance before the final result announcement. Check this article to download the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 PDF. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 for students who appeared in the International Computer Science Olympiad examination. These answer keys are available for Set A and Set B and are prepared strictly according to the official SOF exam pattern. 

With the help of the answer keys, students from Class 1 to Class 10 can check their responses, understand the correct solutions, and estimate their expected scores before the final results are announced. Referring to the answer keys also helps students identify mistakes and improve their preparation for future exams. Check this article to download the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 PDF.

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for the SOF ICSO Answer 2026 details:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

SOF International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO)

Organizing Body

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility

Students of Class 1 to 10 from SOF-recognized schools

Exam Level

School Level

Level 1 Exam Dates

  • 24 September 2025

  • 9 October 2025

  • 22 January 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Registration Fee

₹125

Exam Frequency

Conducted once every year

Exam Objective

To develop interest and skills in computer science and technology

Exam Language

English

Exam Duration

1 Hour

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 Download PDF

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2025–26 help students check their answers and estimate their scores after the exam. These answer keys are prepared according to the official SOF exam pattern and question paper. Students can download the SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2025–26 PDF to review their performance easily.

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 Set A

Class

Download PDF

Class 1

Download PDF

Class 2

Download PDF

Class 3

Download PDF

Class 4

Download PDF

Class 5

Download PDF

Class 6

Download PDF

Class 7

Download PDF

Class 8

Download PDF

Class 9

Download PDF

Class 10

Download PDF

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 Set B

Class

Download PDF

Class 1

Download PDF

Class 2

Download PDF

Class 3

Download PDF

Class 4

Download PDF

Class 5

Download PDF

Class 6

Download PDF

Class 7

Download PDF

Class 8

Download PDF

Class 9

Download PDF

Class 10

Download PDF

Steps to Download SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 

Students can follow the given below steps to download the SOF ICSO Answer Key 2026 for Set A and B:

Step 1: Go to the official website at sofworld.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SOF ICSO section.

Step 3: Select the link for ICSO Answer Key 2026.

Step 4: Choose your question paper set (Set A or Set B).

Step 5: The answer key PDF will open. Download and save it for future use.

How to Calculate Marks Using SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026?

  • Download the SOF ICSO Answer Key 2025–26 for your correct paper set.

  • Match your answers with the official answer key carefully.

  • Give 1 mark for each correct answer as per the SOF marking scheme.

  • Do not cut marks for wrong answers, as there is no negative marking.

  • Add all the correct answers to find your total estimated score.

SOF ICSO Answer Keys 2026 are a valuable resource for students to verify their answers and estimate their scores accurately. By downloading the class-wise answer key PDF, students can analyse their performance and prepare better for upcoming SOF examinations.

Also check:

SOF IGKO Answer Keys 2026

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News