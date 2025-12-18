Did you know that a desert doesn't have to be hot or sandy? In fact, many of the world's harshest deserts are freezing cold. There are about 33 central deserts worldwide. They cover one-fifth of the Earth's land. While we often think of the scorching Sahara, cold deserts are just as remarkable. These are dry areas that stay below freezing for much of the winter. They are found at high altitudes, in the middle of large continents, or near the North and South Poles. In these regions, it rarely rains. Instead, it "rains" snow that never melts. The air is so dry and thin that even the sun feels different. From the rocky plains of Asia to the high plateaus of South America, these icy lands are home to unique wildlife, such as snow leopards and wild camels. But do you know which is the largest cold desert in the world? In this article, we'll take a look at the world's most extreme frozen landscapes and reveal the giant that tops the list.

Which is the Largest Cold Desert in the World? The Antarctic Polar Desert is the largest cold desert in the world, covering the entire continent of Antarctica. Spanning approximately 14.2 million square kilometres, it qualifies as a desert due to its extremely low annual precipitation, which is less than 200 mm and mostly falls as snow. The landscape is dominated by a thick, permanent ice sheet (98% coverage) and barren, frozen rock. Temperatures are the coldest on Earth, dropping below -80°C. Flora is minimal, consisting of hardy organisms such as mosses, lichens, and a few species of algae. Fauna is primarily concentrated on the coast and includes animals adapted to the extreme cold, such as Emperor Penguins, various species of seals, and numerous whales in the surrounding frigid ocean. 10+ Lesser-Known Facts about the Antarctic Desert

At 14.2 million sq km, it is the largest desert of any type in the world, nearly twice the size of the Sahara.

Antarctica is the windiest continent, with strong, cold katabatic winds that can reach 300 km/h or more.

The McMurdo Dry Valleys are one of the driest places on Earth, with no recorded rainfall for over 2 million years in some areas.

No humans permanently reside here; only rotating groups of scientists and support staff live at research stations.

The continent's ice sheet holds about 90% of the world's freshwater ice.

Only two flowering plants are native to the continent: the Antarctic hair grass and the Antarctic pearlwort. The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was at Vostok Station, Antarctica: -89.2°C in 1983.

The Antarctic Treaty System dedicates the continent to peaceful scientific investigation and prohibits military activity.

The average ice thickness is about 1.9 km, but it can exceed 4 km in some places.

The cold, deep ocean currents that form here drive the global ocean circulation, significantly impacting the world's climate.

The Dry Valleys host unique extremophile microbes living inside the rocks, protected from the harsh conditions.