JEE Main 2026 Physics Formula Sheet: Download PDF for Free

As the competition for JEE Main 2026 intensifies, mastering the vast syllabus of Physics requires more than just conceptual clarity; it demands lightning-fast recall of critical formulas. To streamline your preparation, we have curated a comprehensive JEE Main 2026 Physics Formula Sheet covering all chapters from the Class 11 and 12 NCERT curriculum. Whether you are tackling high-weightage topics like Modern Physics and Thermodynamics or fundamental units in Mechanics, having these equations at your fingertips is a proven strategy to reduce calculation errors and save time during the exam.

In this article, we are providing you with the most important formulas of all physics chapters included in the official JEE Main 2026 syllabus. Designed for quick revision and last-minute scans, our free PDF download ensures you can carry your entire formula bank wherever you go. From Kinematic relations to Electromagnetism laws and Optics equations, this consolidated guide serves as your ultimate companion to dominate the Physics section and secure a top rank.