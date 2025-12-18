JEE Main 2026 Physics Formula Sheet: Download PDF for Free

As the competition for JEE Main 2026 intensifies, mastering the vast syllabus of Physics requires more than just conceptual clarity; it demands lightning-fast recall of critical formulas. To streamline your preparation, we have curated a comprehensive JEE Main 2026 Physics Formula Sheet covering all chapters from the Class 11 and 12 NCERT curriculum. Whether you are tackling high-weightage topics like Modern Physics and Thermodynamics or fundamental units in Mechanics, having these equations at your fingertips is a proven strategy to reduce calculation errors and save time during the exam.
In this article, we are providing you with the most important formulas of all physics chapters included in the official JEE Main 2026 syllabus. Designed for quick revision and last-minute scans, our free PDF download ensures you can carry your entire formula bank wherever you go. From Kinematic relations to Electromagnetism laws and Optics equations, this consolidated guide serves as your ultimate companion to dominate the Physics section and secure a top rank.
JEE Main 2026: Marking Scheme of Physics
Check the table below to know the marking scheme of Physics subject in JEE Main 2026:
|
Section
|
Type of Question
|
No. Of Questions
|
Positive Marks (for correct answer)
|
Negative Marks (for wrong answer)
|
Section A
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
20
|
4
|
-1
|
Section B
|
Questions with Numerical Value Answers
|
5 (Compulsory)
|
4
|
-1
|
Total
|
|
25
|
JEE Main Exam 2026: Physics Formula PDF
In the JEE Main Physics Formula PDF the Formulas are given from the Important Topics or say Key Topics Formula. Students should go through the PDF to get to know the weightage of each chapter and according to that the Physics Formulas.
|
JEE Main 2026 Physics Formula: Download PDF
How to Learn the JEE Main Physics Formula?
Students can check the below points which will help them learn JEE Main 2026 Physics Formula:
JEE Main 2026: Physics Chapters-wise Weightage
|
Chapters
|
Total Questions
|
Weightage
|
Electrostatics
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Capacitors
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Simple Harmonic Motion
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Sound Waves
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Elasticity
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Error in Measurement
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Circular Motion
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Semiconductors
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Communication Systems
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Alternating Current
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Kinetic Theory of Gases & Thermodynamics
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Kinematics
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Work, Energy, and Power
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Laws of Motion
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Centre Of Mass
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Rotational Dynamics
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Modern Physics
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Wave Optics
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Current Electricity
|
3
|
9.9%
JEE Main 2026 Books for Physics
Physics is frequently cited as one of the most challenging sections in competitive entrance exams due to its heavy reliance on a deep understanding of fundamental concepts. To help you navigate these complexities and improve your performance, we have curated a list of the most recommended textbooks that have consistently helped top candidates secure high scores.
Recommended Physics Books for Top Scores
-
Concepts of Physics (Vol. 1 & 2) by H.C. Verma: Widely considered the "gold standard" for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, this book is praised for simplifying complex theories into logical, easy-to-understand concepts.
-
NCERT Physics (Class 11 & 12): The absolute foundation for all science-based entrance tests; mastering these is essential before moving to advanced materials.
-
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker: An excellent resource for a global perspective on principles, offering a deep conceptual dive into every topic.
-
Objective Physics by D.C. Pandey: Highly effective for practicing multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and building problem-solving speed for competitive formats.
-
Problems in General Physics by I.E. Irodov: Best suited for advanced-level students who want to challenge themselves with high-difficulty numerical problems.
