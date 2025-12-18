Assam Police SI Salary 2026: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

The Assam Police SI Salary and Job Profile are set by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. The salary structure includes a fixed basic pay with various allowances. Candidates should review the pay scale and job responsibilities before applying to ensure the role matches their expectations and career goals.
Selected candidates will receive an Assam Police Sub-Inspector salary. It ranges from ₹14,000 to ₹60,500 under Pay Band–2, with a grade pay of ₹8,700. The total salary increases with experience and annual increments. Candidates must complete a mandatory one-year training period as part of the recruitment process.
This article provides complete details about the Assam Police SI salary, job profile, probation period, promotion opportunities, and long-term career growth.
Assam Police SI Salary 2026
The Assam Police SI Salary 2026 is structured under Pay Band–2. This offers an attractive pay framework for both newly appointed and experienced officers. Candidates selected for the Sub-Inspector post receive a pay scale starting from ₹14,000 and going up to ₹60,500. This ensures steady financial growth over time.
Officers are entitled to a Grade Pay of ₹8,700 along with the basic pay. It significantly increases the overall salary.
Assam Police SI Salary Structure 2026
The total salary of a Sub-Inspector (SI) is a combination of multiple elements such as allowances, additional benefits, and applicable deductions. All these components together make up the complete SI salary structure. Candiates can check Assam Police SI Salary Structure in the table below:
|
Component
|
Details
|
Pay Band
|
₹14,000 – ₹60,500
|
Grade Pay
|
₹8,700
|
Basic Pay
|
₹14,000
|
In-Hand Salary
|
₹35,000 – ₹50,000
|
Annual Package
|
₹3.5 – ₹7 Lakh
Assam Police SI In-Hand Salary 2026
The Assam Police SI in-hand salary refers to the actual amount received by an officer every month. It comes after deductions like Provident Fund (PF) and professional tax.
An Assam Police Sub-Inspector can expect a monthly in-hand salary ranging between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000 approx. The exact amount depends on factors such as posting location and eligible allowances.
Assam Police SI Salary Slip
Assam Police Sub-Inspectors receive a detailed salary slip every month that clearly breaks down their earnings and deductions. This salary slip serves as an official income record. It is useful for loan applications, income tax filing, and employment verification.
The Assam Police SI salary slip includes key details such as basic pay, various allowances, total deductions, and final net salary. It also helps officers track their income and manage their finances more effectively.
Assam Police SI Perks and Allowances
Assam Police Sub-Inspectors (SI) enjoy a wide range of allowances and benefits that increase their overall earnings. These perks are designed to provide financial security. It help officers perform their duties efficiently, even in challenging conditions. The following are some of the major benefits:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Medical Facilities
-
Travel Allowance (TA)
-
Special Duty Allowance
-
Risk or Hardship Allowance
-
Other state and central government allowances
Assam Police SI Job Profile 2026
The Assam Police Sub-Inspector job profile includes both fieldwork and administrative responsibilities. An SI plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order and supporting senior officers in crime prevention and investigation.
An Assam Police SI is responsible for a wide range of duties.
-
Supervising constables and junior police staff
-
Conducting investigations and gathering evidence
-
Managing law and order during public events and emergencies
-
Preparing official reports and case files
-
Coordinating with senior officers and other departments
Assam Police SI Career Growth and Promotion
One of the biggest advantages of joining Assam Police as a Sub-Inspector is the excellent career growth and promotion opportunities. The department follows a structured promotion system that rewards hard work, experience, and performance.
Officers can move to higher-ranking positions and enjoy increased responsibilities, power, and salary benefits.
The promotion ladder in Assam Police typically follows this order:
-
Sub-Inspector (SI)
-
Inspector of Police
-
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
-
Additional Superintendent of Police
-
Superintendent of Police (SP)
-
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)
-
Deputy Inspector General (DIG)
