Assam Police SI Salary 2026: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

The Assam Police SI Salary and Job Profile are set by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. The salary structure includes a fixed basic pay with various allowances. Candidates should review the pay scale and job responsibilities before applying to ensure the role matches their expectations and career goals. Selected candidates will receive an Assam Police Sub-Inspector salary. It ranges from ₹14,000 to ₹60,500 under Pay Band–2, with a grade pay of ₹8,700. The total salary increases with experience and annual increments. Candidates must complete a mandatory one-year training period as part of the recruitment process. This article provides complete details about the Assam Police SI salary, job profile, probation period, promotion opportunities, and long-term career growth. Assam Police SI Salary 2026

The Assam Police SI Salary 2026 is structured under Pay Band–2. This offers an attractive pay framework for both newly appointed and experienced officers. Candidates selected for the Sub-Inspector post receive a pay scale starting from ₹14,000 and going up to ₹60,500. This ensures steady financial growth over time. Officers are entitled to a Grade Pay of ₹8,700 along with the basic pay. It significantly increases the overall salary. Assam Police SI Salary Structure 2026 The total salary of a Sub-Inspector (SI) is a combination of multiple elements such as allowances, additional benefits, and applicable deductions. All these components together make up the complete SI salary structure. Candiates can check Assam Police SI Salary Structure in the table below: Component Details Pay Band ₹14,000 – ₹60,500 Grade Pay ₹8,700 Basic Pay ₹14,000 In-Hand Salary ₹35,000 – ₹50,000 Annual Package ₹3.5 – ₹7 Lakh

Assam Police SI In-Hand Salary 2026 The Assam Police SI in-hand salary refers to the actual amount received by an officer every month. It comes after deductions like Provident Fund (PF) and professional tax. An Assam Police Sub-Inspector can expect a monthly in-hand salary ranging between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000 approx. The exact amount depends on factors such as posting location and eligible allowances. Assam Police SI Salary Slip Assam Police Sub-Inspectors receive a detailed salary slip every month that clearly breaks down their earnings and deductions. This salary slip serves as an official income record. It is useful for loan applications, income tax filing, and employment verification. The Assam Police SI salary slip includes key details such as basic pay, various allowances, total deductions, and final net salary. It also helps officers track their income and manage their finances more effectively.

Assam Police SI Syllabus 2026 Assam Police SI Perks and Allowances Assam Police Sub-Inspectors (SI) enjoy a wide range of allowances and benefits that increase their overall earnings. These perks are designed to provide financial security. It help officers perform their duties efficiently, even in challenging conditions. The following are some of the major benefits: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Facilities

Travel Allowance (TA)

Special Duty Allowance

Risk or Hardship Allowance

Other state and central government allowances Assam Police SI Job Profile 2026 The Assam Police Sub-Inspector job profile includes both fieldwork and administrative responsibilities. An SI plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order and supporting senior officers in crime prevention and investigation.