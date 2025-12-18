The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the IGKO Answer Key 2025-26 for Level 1 examinations. These essential PDF resources are now available for all grades (Class 1 to 10) and cover all three exam sets: Set A, Set B, and Set C. These answer keys provide students with a transparent way to verify their OMR sheet responses and calculate their estimated scores.

By utilizing the official International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) solutions, students can gain an immediate, preliminary assessment of their performance in key areas such as general awareness, current affairs, and life skills. This practice is vital for identifying specific areas for further revision and assessing chances for zonal or international awards. In this article, we provide the direct class-wise download links for the IGKO 2025-26 answer keys for all sets to help you prepare for the upcoming results.