The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the IGKO Answer Key 2025-26 for Level 1 examinations. These essential PDF resources are now available for all grades (Class 1 to 10) and cover all three exam sets: Set A, Set B, and Set C. These answer keys provide students with a transparent way to verify their OMR sheet responses and calculate their estimated scores.
By utilizing the official International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) solutions, students can gain an immediate, preliminary assessment of their performance in key areas such as general awareness, current affairs, and life skills. This practice is vital for identifying specific areas for further revision and assessing chances for zonal or international awards. In this article, we provide the direct class-wise download links for the IGKO 2025-26 answer keys for all sets to help you prepare for the upcoming results.
SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights
Know important details about the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) exam.
|
Exam Organizing Body
|
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
|
Eligibility
|
Students from classes 1 - 10, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IGKO
|
Exam Level
|
Intermediate
|
Application Process
|
Via Respective School Authorities
|
Exam Dates
|
Level 1 Exam Date 1: 25th September 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 2: 8th October 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 3: 7th November 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Fee of registration
|
₹ 125
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
Objective
|
To identify & foster passion for General Knowledge
|
Languages
|
English
|
Duration
|
1 hour
SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26
Check the below table to download the SET A answer key of SOF IGKO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 10 for all the grades.
|
SOF IGKO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET A
|
Download PDF
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 1
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 2
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 3
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 4
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 5
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 6
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 7
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 8
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 9
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 10
SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): SET B Answer Key 2025-26
Check the below table to download the SET B answer key of SOF IGKO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 10 for all the grades.
|
SOF IGKO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET B
|
Download PDF
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 1
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 2
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 3
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 4
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 5
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 6
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 7
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 8
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 9
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 10
SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): SET C Answer Key 2025-26
Check the below table to download the SET C answer key of SOF IGKO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 10 for all the grades.
|
SOF IGKO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET C
|
Download PDF
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 1
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 2
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 3
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 4
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 5
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 6
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 7
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 8
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 9
|
IGKO Answer Keys Class 10
The release of the SOF IGKO 2025-26 answer keys for Set A, Set B and Set C is a vital step for students aiming for the higher Level. By downloading the Class 1 to 10 General Knowledge Olympiad solutions, participants can ensure total transparency in their scoring and gain a competitive edge in their academic journey. Use these IGKO PDF answer keys now to identify your strengths, address your weaknesses, and prepare for future Science Olympiad Foundation challenges with confidence.
