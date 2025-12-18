CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 18, 2025, 12:34 IST

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the official IGKO Answer Keys for the 2025-26 academic year, covering all three SETs (Set A, Set B and Set C). These keys are available for all students from Class 1 to Class 10 in downloadable PDF format. By using these solutions, participants can verify their OMR sheet responses, calculate estimated scores based on the specific marking scheme, and determine their potential eligibility for the higher level.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the IGKO Answer Key 2025-26 for Level 1 examinations. These essential PDF resources are now available for all grades (Class 1 to 10) and cover all three exam sets: Set A, Set B, and Set C. These answer keys provide students with a transparent way to verify their OMR sheet responses and calculate their estimated scores.

By utilizing the official International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) solutions, students can gain an immediate, preliminary assessment of their performance in key areas such as general awareness, current affairs, and life skills. This practice is vital for identifying specific areas for further revision and assessing chances for zonal or international awards. In this article, we provide the direct class-wise download links for the IGKO 2025-26 answer keys for all sets to help you prepare for the upcoming results.

SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights

Know important details about the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) exam.

Exam Organizing Body

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility

Students from classes 1 - 10, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IGKO

Exam Level

Intermediate

Application Process

Via Respective School Authorities

Exam Dates

Level 1 Exam Date 1: 25th September 2025

Level 1 Exam Date 2: 8th October 2025

Level 1 Exam Date 3: 7th November 2025

Exam Mode

Offline

Fee of registration

₹ 125

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Objective

To identify & foster passion for General Knowledge

Languages

English

Duration

1 hour

SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26

Check the below table to download the SET A answer key of SOF IGKO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 10 for all the grades. 

SOF IGKO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET  A

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 1

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 2

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 3

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 4

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 5

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 6

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 7

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 8

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 9

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 10

Download PDF

SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): SET B Answer Key 2025-26

Check the below table to download the SET B answer key of SOF IGKO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 10 for all the grades. 

SOF IGKO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET  B

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 1

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 2

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 3

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 4

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 5

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 6

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 7

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 8

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 9

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 10

Download PDF

SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): SET C Answer Key 2025-26

Check the below table to download the SET C answer key of SOF IGKO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 10 for all the grades. 

SOF IGKO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET  C

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 1

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 2

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 3

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 4

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 5

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 6

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 7

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 8

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 9

Download PDF

IGKO Answer Keys Class 10

Download PDF

The release of the SOF IGKO 2025-26 answer keys for Set A, Set B and Set C is a vital step for students aiming for the higher Level. By downloading the Class 1 to 10 General Knowledge Olympiad solutions, participants can ensure total transparency in their scoring and gain a competitive edge in their academic journey. Use these IGKO PDF answer keys now to identify your strengths, address your weaknesses, and prepare for future Science Olympiad Foundation challenges with confidence.

Also Check:

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News