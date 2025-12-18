CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Which Acid is also Known as Vinegar?

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 18, 2025, 16:11 IST

Vinegar is a common household substance, but in chemistry it has a specific scientific identity. The acid also known as vinegar is acetic acid, a weak organic acid with the chemical formula CH₃COOH. This topic is an important part of the school science syllabus and is frequently asked in exams and competitive tests. The article explains the concept from a student’s perspective, covering the meaning of vinegar, why acetic acid is called vinegar, its key properties, everyday uses, and safety aspects in a clear and exam-oriented manner.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Vinegar is one of the most commonly used substances found in almost every household. From adding flavour to food and preserving pickles to being used as a natural cleaning agent, vinegar plays an important role in daily life. However, what many students may not realise is that vinegar is also a well-known concept in school chemistry. Questions related to vinegar frequently appear in science textbooks, classroom discussions, board examinations, and competitive entrance tests.

For students studying chemistry, especially at the middle and secondary school level, understanding the chemical nature of vinegar is essential. In science, vinegar is not treated as just a kitchen item but as a chemical solution with clearly defined properties. This is why students are often asked direct questions such as “Which acid is known as vinegar?” or “Which acid is present in vinegar?”. Knowing the correct answer and its explanation can help students score easy marks and build a strong foundation in basic chemistry concepts.

Which Acid Is Known as Vinegar? Explained for Students

Acetic acid is the acid that is commonly known as vinegar.

  • Chemical name: Acetic acid

  • Chemical formula: CH₃COOH

  • Nature: Weak acid

  • Common form: Dilute aqueous solution (vinegar)

Household vinegar contains about 4 to 8 percent acetic acid mixed with water.

Why Is Acetic Acid Called Vinegar?

Vinegar is a natural solution formed when alcohol undergoes oxidation in the presence of oxygen and bacteria. This process converts alcohol into acetic acid, which gives vinegar its characteristic sour taste and sharp smell.

Since acetic acid is the main acidic component present in vinegar, it is scientifically correct to say that vinegar is a dilute solution of acetic acid.

Uses of Acetic Acid in Daily Life

Acetic acid is an important example of chemistry in everyday life.

Use in food

  • Used as vinegar in cooking

  • Helps preserve pickles and sauces

  • Adds sour flavour to food

Use in Industry

  • Used in the manufacture of plastics, dyes, and medicines

  • Important raw material in chemical industries

Use in Households

  • Used as a cleaning agent

  • Helps remove grease and stains

Is Vinegar Safe to Use in Lab?

Household vinegar is safe because it contains diluted acetic acid. However, concentrated acetic acid, also known as glacial acetic acid, is corrosive and should only be handled in laboratories under proper supervision.

Students should never taste or directly handle laboratory chemicals.

Importance of Acetic Acid in the School Syllabus

This topic is included in the science syllabus of various classes and boards. Students commonly encounter it in:

  • Class 8 Science (Acids, Bases and Salts)

  • Class 10 Chemistry (Organic compounds)

  • Board examinations such as CBSE, ICSE, and state boards

  • Competitive and scholarship exams

Common exam questions include:

  • Which acid is present in vinegar?

  • Name the acid known as vinegar.

  • Write the chemical formula of acetic acid.

Key Properties of Acetic Acid for Exams

Students should remember the following properties for scoring marks:

  • It is a weak acid

  • It has a sour taste

  • It turns blue litmus red

  • It has a pungent smell

  • It reacts with bases to form salt and water

These points are often tested in theory as well as MCQ-based questions.

Acetic acid is the acid that is also known as vinegar.
It is a weak organic acid, an important part of the school chemistry syllabus, and a common exam question.

Students should remember this key line for exams: Vinegar is a dilute aqueous solution of acetic acid.

Also Check:

Which Acid is known as King of Chemicals?

Which Acid is known as the Acid of Batteries?

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News