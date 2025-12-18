AP SSC Science Model Papers 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has now released model question papers for almost all subjects. These sample papers are a replica of question papers for the year 2026, offering students an insight into what an actual question paper would look like, its structure and other details. These papers align with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, providing analytical and experimental understanding. General Science Model Papers Question Paper 2026 offers a comprehensive view of the examination structure. Students can get an idea on two different booklets - Paper I (Physical Science) and Paper II (Biological Science) available in two languages English and Telugu. AP SSC General Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF

How to Download AP SSC General Science Model Question Papers 2026 ? Students can find step-by-step instructions to download General Science Model Papers 2026 from the official website. Step 1. Search for the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in/ Step 2. Look for the ‘SSC 2026 SUBJECT WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS, BLUE PRINTS & WEIGHTAGE’ section. There you can find a list of subjects to download model papers. Step 3. As you scroll through the list you can find ‘General Science’ paper 1 and 2 in two languages ( Telugu and English) Step 4. Select Your Medium and papers you want to download. Step 5. Click on the download links and save the PDF for later use. AP SSC General Science Paper- Structure Check out AP SSC General Science paper structure for an easy idea of how the paper will be structured, time duration and total marks.