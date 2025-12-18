SSC CGL Result 2025
AP SSC General Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 18, 2025, 18:19 IST

AP SSC General Science Model Papers 2026: Students can download Andhra board Class 10 (SSC) General Science Model Papers 2026 from this article. You can also access the PDF of the sample paper in two languages ( English and Telugu) from here. The model papers shared by the board can be used to practice for the upcoming board exams.

AP SSC Science Model Papers 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has now released model question papers for almost all subjects. These sample papers are a replica of question papers for the year 2026, offering students an insight into what an actual question paper would look like, its structure and other details. These papers align with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, providing analytical and experimental understanding. 

General Science Model Papers Question Paper 2026 offers a comprehensive view of the examination structure. Students can get an idea on two different booklets - Paper I (Physical Science) and Paper II (Biological Science) available in two languages English and Telugu. 

Given here are direct links to donload AP SSC General Science model question papers for the year 2026. Students can download these sample papers available in two languages ( English & Telugu) from here to better analyse, understand the topic weightage, mark distribution and question pattern. These are necessary to master the question paper and score good in the exam. 

General Science - Paper-I Model Paper - 1 (English - Medium) PDF

General Science - Paper-I Model Paper - 1 (Telugu - Medium) 

General Science - Paper-I Model Paper - 2 (English - Medium)

General Science - Paper-I Model Paper - 2 (Telugu - Medium)

General Science - Paper- 2 Model Paper - 1 (English - Medium)- Will be available soon

General Science - Paper- 2 Model Paper - 1 (Telugu - Medium)

General Science - Paper- 2 Model Paper - 2 (English - Medium)

General Science - Paper- 2 Model Paper - 2 (Telugu - Medium)

How to Download AP SSC General Science Model Question Papers 2026 ? 

Students can find step-by-step instructions to download General Science Model Papers 2026 from the official website. 

Step 1. Search for the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in/

Step 2. Look for the ‘SSC 2026 SUBJECT WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS, BLUE PRINTS & WEIGHTAGE’ section. There you can find a list of subjects to download model papers.

Step 3. As you scroll through the list you can find ‘General Science’ paper 1 and 2 in two languages ( Telugu and English) 

Step 4. Select Your Medium and papers you want to download. 

Step 5. Click on the download links and save the PDF for later use. 

AP SSC General Science Paper- Structure 

Check out AP SSC General Science paper structure for an easy idea of how the paper will be structured, time duration and total marks.

 

Physical Science 

Biological Science 

High Weightage Areas

Refraction, Acids & Bases, Carbon

Life Processes, Heredity, Ecology

Total Marks 

50 Marks 

50 Marks 

Question Types 

Practical problem solving & Formulas

Diagrams & Case studies 

Time Duration

95 Minutes 

95 Minutes

Students can use this information shared here to plan better for their General Science board exam. 

