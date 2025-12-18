What Was the Old Name of China?

The civilization of China is one of the most well-known and one of the longest-standing in the world, with written records going back over 5000 years. The People's Republic of China (PRC), as China is officially called, is the world's most populated country, located in East Asia. Over the years, China has contributed greatly to the world in many areas, including culture, trade, science, and philosophy. Some of the most significant contributions made by ancient China to modern society include the invention of paper, printing, gunpowder, and the compass. Not only did each of these innovations profoundly change the course of humankind, but they were also developed during a time when the great empires of China were forming. With the development of empires came the establishment of powerful dynasties that left behind amazing accomplishments in art, architecture, governance, and literature.

What Was China's Old Name? The oldest known name used to refer to the country of China is Zhongguo. This title represents the long-standing belief among ancient Chinese that their society was located at the 'center' of the known world, through both geographical position and cultural prominence. The Chinese continue to use the name Zhongguo, which makes it the longest continuously used name of any nation in existence today. What Does Zhongguo Mean? The name "Zhongguo" translates literally to "Middle Kingdom" or "Central Land" and is derived from two Chinese characters: "Zhong", signifying "middle" or "center"; and "Guo", denoting "country" or "nation". From early on, ancient Chinese culture held the belief that their civilization was located in the center of the world and that all other cultures were outside its borders.