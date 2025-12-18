Current Affairs 18 Dec 2025: Oman Honours PM Modi With Top Civilian Award

Here are today’s Current Affairs one-liners presented in a new format. These updates are extremely important from an exam perspective and will help strengthen your preparation. Today’s key highlights include veteran sculptor Ram Sutar and Oman’s highest civilian honour.
India recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with which country? – Oman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently honoured with the highest civilian award of which Gulf country? – Oman
The film “Homebound” has been shortlisted in which category at the Oscars 2026? – Best International Feature Film
What is the name of the joint military exercise conducted recently between India and the United Arab Emirates? – Desert Cyclone-II
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently honoured with the highest civilian award of which country? – Ethiopia
Which veteran sculptor, who designed the Statue of Unity, recently passed away? – Ram Sutar
Which city is set to become the 23rd district of Haryana? – Hansi
