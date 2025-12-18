19th December, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the prime accused in a case involving multi-State illegal arms and ammunition trafficking, originating from Bihar and spread across various parts of northern India.
-
Parliament clears Bill to allow 100% FDI in the insurance sector.
-
Prasar Bharati, the government-owned national broadcaster, has uploaded a draft Content Syndication Policy, 2025 on its website for public consultation.
-
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Former CJI D.Y. Chandrachud urged long-term and permanent solutions for the region's worsening air quality, noting that quick fixes are insufficient.
-
Uttarakhand Government Initiative: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations for the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ initiative to ensure welfare schemes reach all eligible citizens.
-
Railway Passenger Relief: Indian Railways has revised its reservation chart preparation timing, now allowing waiting list and RAC passengers to check their status up to 10 hours before departure.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Trump in White House speech announces a $1,776 bonus for U.S. troops, as he says the economy is strong.
-
U.S. labels Venezuela government a ‘terrorist’ regime, orders blockade of oil tankers.
-
US President Donald Trump Declares Tariffs a Permanent Pillar of US Economic Policy.
-
Netherlands-India Talks: Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel arrived in Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss bilateral interests and cooperation.
-
India-Oman Business Summit: In Muscat, PM Modi highlighted a stronger bilateral partnership, stating the relationship will gain fresh direction and faster growth.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
J&K Government Sets Up High-Level Committee to Probe Football Team Selection for Santosh Trophy 2025.
-
Ecuadorian police say football player Mario Pineida has been shot dead in an apparent attack.
-
Global Chess League: Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy registered her first victory for the PBC Alaskan Knights, while Arjun Erigaisi suffered a loss due to time pressure.
-
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their campaign with a hard-fought win against China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the largest type of coral reef in the world?
Answer: The Great Barrier Reef.
-
Question: Who formulated the principle of buoyancy, commonly known as Archimedes' Principle?
Answer: Archimedes.
-
Question: The famous philosopher Socrates came from which ancient Greek city-state?
Answer: Athens.
-
Question: What is the common name for the smallest unit of inheritance in a living organism?
Answer: Gene.
-
Question: Which ocean separates Europe and North America?
Answer: The Atlantic Ocean.
-
Question: What is the name of the process where water vapor turns back into liquid water in the atmosphere?
Answer: Condensation.
-
Question: What major historical event began with the storming of the Bastille in 1789?
Answer: The French Revolution.
-
Question: What is the name of the currency used in South Korea?
Answer: Won.
-
Question: Which author is famous for his collection of short stories, The Jungle Book?
Answer: Rudyard Kipling.
-
Question: What is the term for a word that is spelled the same backward and forward (e.g., 'level')?
Answer: Palindrome.
Thought of the day:
"If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Word of the day:
Serene
Meaning: calm, peaceful, and untroubled; tranquil. It often describes a state of mind, a person, or a quiet environment.
Example: "After spending a week meditating in the mountains, she returned feeling completely serene and refreshed."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
