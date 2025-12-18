RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

1

Read the following passage and answer the questions given below :-

The green revolution was a period of agricultural transformation in India that began in the 1960s. It introduced high yielding varieties of seeds, modern irrigation techniques and chemical fertilizers to increase food production. Mr. M.S. Swaminathan, known as the father of India's Green Revolution, played a crucial role in this transformation. The movement primarily focused on wheat and rice cultivation in states like Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pardesh. As a result, India became self -sufficient in food grain production by the 1970s ending its dependence on food imports. Wheat production increased from 11 million tonnes in 1960 to 73 million tonnes by 2006. However, the Green Revolution had some negative effects including depletion of ground water, soil degradation and increased regional inequality. Small and marginal farmers in rain-fed areas did not benefit equally. Despite its limitations, the Green Revolution saved millions from starvation and remains a significant milestone in India's agricultural history. Questions :- i. Who is known as the father of India's Green Revolution? (A) Dr. Rajendra Prasad (B) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (C) Dr. M.S. Swaminathan (D) Dr. Vikram Sarabhai ii. Which crops were primarily focused on during the Green Revolution? (A) Cotton and sugarcane (B) Wheat and rice (C) Pulses and seeds (D) Tea and coffee iii. When did India become self -sufficient in food grain production? (A) 1970s (B) 1960s (C) 2006s (D) 1980s iv. What was one of the negative effects of the Green Revolution? (A) Increase in food imports (B) Increase in manual farming (C) Depletion of ground water (D) Decrease in crop production v. Which states were the main beneficiaries of the Green Revolution? (A) Kerala, Karnataka (B) Punjab, Haryana (C) Rajasthan, Gujrat (D) Bihar, Odisha vi. By 2006, what was India's wheat production ? (A) 73 million tonnes (B) 11 million tonnes (C) 60 million tonnes (D) 20 million tonnes vii. Find a word from the passage that means the same as 'conversion' or 'change' . (A) Revolution (B) Transformation (C) Production (D) Cultivation viii. Find a word from the passage that means the opposite of 'dependence'. (A) Self-sufficient (B) Increase (C) Depletion (D) Milestone