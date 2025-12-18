RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025–26 is an essential study resource for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 English examination, which is expected to be conducted in February or March 2026. As the exam date approaches, students should focus on smart and planned preparation instead of last-minute study.
These model paper is prepared according to the latest RBSE syllabus and exam pattern, helping students understand the types of questions, marks distribution, and difficulty level of the exam. Regular practice with the RBSE Class 10 English model papers improves reading, writing, grammar skills, and time management. Solving these papers also builds confidence and helps students perform better in the final board examination. Check this article to download the RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26 PDF.
RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the following table for the RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Type
|
Rajasthan Board Examination
|
Exam Level
|
Secondary (Matric)
|
Expected Exam Date
|
February / March 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Paper
|
English
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Section-A
(READING)
|
1
|
Read the following passage and answer the questions given below :-
The green revolution was a period of agricultural transformation in India
that began in the 1960s. It introduced high yielding varieties of seeds, modern
irrigation techniques and chemical fertilizers to increase food production. Mr.
M.S. Swaminathan, known as the father of India's Green Revolution, played a
crucial role in this transformation. The movement primarily focused on wheat
and rice cultivation in states like Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pardesh.
As a result, India became self -sufficient in food grain production by the 1970s
ending its dependence on food imports. Wheat production increased from 11
million tonnes in 1960 to 73 million tonnes by 2006. However, the Green
Revolution had some negative effects including depletion of ground water, soil
degradation and increased regional inequality. Small and marginal farmers in
rain-fed areas did not benefit equally. Despite its limitations, the Green
Revolution saved millions from starvation and remains a significant milestone
in India's agricultural history.
Questions :-
i. Who is known as the father of India's Green Revolution?
(A) Dr. Rajendra Prasad
(B) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
(C) Dr. M.S. Swaminathan
(D) Dr. Vikram Sarabhai
ii. Which crops were primarily focused on during the Green Revolution?
(A) Cotton and sugarcane
(B) Wheat and rice
(C) Pulses and seeds
(D) Tea and coffee
iii. When did India become self -sufficient in food grain production?
(A) 1970s
(B) 1960s
(C) 2006s
(D) 1980s
iv. What was one of the negative effects of the Green Revolution?
(A) Increase in food imports
(B) Increase in manual farming
(C) Depletion of ground water (D) Decrease in crop production
v. Which states were the main beneficiaries of the Green Revolution?
(A) Kerala, Karnataka
(B) Punjab, Haryana
(C) Rajasthan, Gujrat
(D) Bihar, Odisha
vi. By 2006, what was India's wheat production ?
(A) 73 million tonnes
(B) 11 million tonnes
(C) 60 million tonnes
(D) 20 million tonnes
vii. Find a word from the passage that means the same as 'conversion' or 'change' .
(A) Revolution
(B) Transformation
(C) Production
(D) Cultivation
viii. Find a word from the passage that means the opposite of 'dependence'.
(A) Self-sufficient
(B) Increase
(C) Depletion
(D) Milestone
|
2
|
Read the following passage and answer the questions given below :-
Tourism has emerged as one of India's fastest growing industries,
contributing significantly to the national economy while simultaneously
influencing the country's cultural fabric. This sector presents both tremendous
opportunities and considerable challenges that require thoughtful
consideration. India's rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, diverse
landscape and spiritual traditions attract millions of domestic and international
tourists annually .Tourism generates employment for guides, hotel workers,
artisans and transporters particularly benefitting local communities near tourist
destinations. Foreign tourists bring valuable foreign exchange, strengthening
Indian economy. The industry also promotes cultural exchange, helping
preserve traditional arts, crafts and festivals. States like Rajasthan, Kerala and
Goa have prospered through tourism, developing better infrastructure and
facilities.
However uncontrolled tourism has serious drawbacks. Popular sites like
the TajMahal and hill stations face environmental degradation due to
overcrowding and pollution. The commercialization of culture sometimes
leads to the loss of authentic traditions as performances become mere
entertainment for tourists. Local communities may experience rising costs of
living as prices inflate in tourist areas. Additionally, some historical sites suffer
damage from irresponsible tourist behaviour. The gap between tourist-focused
development and local needs can create resentment among residents.
Sustainable tourism is the solution that balances economic benefits with
cultural and environmental preservation. This includes limiting visitor numbers
at sensitive sites, promoting responsible tourist behaviour, ensuring local
communities benefit fairly from tourism revenue and investing in heritage
conservation. Eco- tourism and rural tourism initiatives can distribute benefits
more widely while maintaining cultural authenticity and environmental
integrity.
i. How does tourism benefit local communities?
ii. Name two Indian states that have prospered through tourism.
iii. What environmental problem is faced by popular tourist places like the Taj
Mahal?
iv. How can commercialization of culture affect traditional practices?
v. What economic problem do local residents face in tourist areas?
vi. What is sustainable tourism according to the passage?
vii. Write the similar word of the following from the passage:' Damage' or 'decline'
viii. Write the opposite word of the following from the passage :' Destruction'
Students can download the English Model Paper 2025-26 from the given link:
RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF
Steps to Download RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26
Students can follow the steps below to download the RBSE Class 10 English Model Papers 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, look at the left side and click on “Books / Old Papers / Model Questions”.
Step 3: From the list, choose “Model Papers 2025–26”.
Step 4: Now, click on the Class 10 option.
Step 5: Find and open the Class 10 English subject PDF.
Step 6: Scroll down the page and download the English model paper to start your exam practice.
Importance of Solving RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26
Students preparing for the RBSE Class 10 English examination should regularly solve model papers to improve overall performance and score better marks in the final exam.
-
Improves Reading and Writing Skills: Regular practice enhances reading comprehension, grammar usage, and answer-writing skills, which are essential for scoring well in English.
-
Better Time Management: Practising model papers within a fixed time helps students learn how to manage time effectively during the actual examination.
-
Identifies Strengths and Weak Areas: Model papers help students recognise topics they are confident in and areas that need more practice, such as grammar or literature sections.
-
Enhances Accuracy and Presentation: Writing answers as per the model paper format improves accuracy, handwriting, and overall answer presentation.
-
Boosts Confidence Level: Repeated practice reduces exam fear and builds confidence before the final RBSE Class 10 English examination.
-
Supports Effective Revision: Model papers act as a complete revision tool by covering important chapters and commonly asked questions.
-
Prepares for Real Exam Conditions: Solving model papers in an exam-like environment prepares students mentally for the actual exam day.
RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025–26 plays a crucial role in effective exam preparation by improving language skills, time management, and confidence. Regular practice with these model papers helps students perform better and achieve higher scores in the final board examination.
