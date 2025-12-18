CTET 2026 Application Form
RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 18, 2025, 15:35 IST

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025–26 is an important study resource for board exam preparation. It helps students understand the latest exam pattern, improve reading and writing skills, manage time effectively, and revise important topics. Regular practice with model papers boosts confidence and exam readiness. Check this article to download the RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025–26 PDF.

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26
RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025–26 is an essential study resource for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 English examination, which is expected to be conducted in February or March 2026. As the exam date approaches, students should focus on smart and planned preparation instead of last-minute study. 

These model paper is prepared according to the latest RBSE syllabus and exam pattern, helping students understand the types of questions, marks distribution, and difficulty level of the exam. Regular practice with the RBSE Class 10 English model papers improves reading, writing, grammar skills, and time management. Solving these papers also builds confidence and helps students perform better in the final board examination. Check this article to download the RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26 PDF.

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the following table for the RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26 details:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)

Class

Class 10

Subject

English

Academic Session

2025–26

Exam Type

Rajasthan Board Examination

Exam Level

Secondary (Matric)

Expected Exam Date

February / March 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Paper

English

Official Website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26

 

Question Number

Questions

Section-A

(READING)

1

Read the following passage and answer the questions given below :-


The green revolution was a period of agricultural transformation in India

that began in the 1960s. It introduced high yielding varieties of seeds, modern

irrigation techniques and chemical fertilizers to increase food production. Mr.

M.S. Swaminathan, known as the father of India's Green Revolution, played a

crucial role in this transformation.  The movement primarily focused on wheat

and rice cultivation in states like Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pardesh.

As a result, India became self -sufficient in food grain production by the 1970s

ending its dependence on food imports. Wheat production increased from 11

million  tonnes  in  1960  to  73  million  tonnes  by  2006.  However,  the  Green

Revolution had some negative effects including depletion of ground water, soil

degradation and increased regional inequality. Small and marginal farmers in

rain-fed  areas  did  not  benefit  equally.  Despite  its  limitations,  the  Green

Revolution saved millions from starvation and remains a significant milestone

in India's agricultural history.

Questions :-   

i.  Who is known as the father of India's Green Revolution?    

(A) Dr. Rajendra Prasad     

(B) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam 

(C) Dr. M.S. Swaminathan   

(D) Dr. Vikram Sarabhai  

ii. Which crops were primarily focused on during the Green Revolution?

(A) Cotton and sugarcane    

(B) Wheat and rice 

(C) Pulses and seeds   

(D) Tea and coffee 

iii. When did India become self -sufficient in food grain production?  

(A) 1970s     

(B) 1960s 

(C) 2006s     

(D) 1980s  

iv. What was one of the negative effects of the Green Revolution?    

(A) Increase in food imports 

(B) Increase in manual farming  

(C) Depletion of ground water     (D) Decrease in crop production   

v. Which states were the main beneficiaries of the Green Revolution? 

(A) Kerala, Karnataka       

(B) Punjab, Haryana 

(C) Rajasthan, Gujrat         

(D) Bihar, Odisha 

vi. By 2006, what was India's wheat production ?   

(A) 73 million tonnes        

(B) 11 million tonnes 

(C) 60 million tonnes         

(D) 20 million tonnes

vii. Find a word from the passage that means the same as 'conversion' or  'change' . 

(A) Revolution  

(B) Transformation 

(C) Production               

(D) Cultivation

viii. Find a word from the passage that means the opposite of 'dependence'. 

(A) Self-sufficient           

(B) Increase 

 (C) Depletion                

(D) Milestone

2

Read the following passage and answer the questions given below :-

       Tourism  has  emerged  as  one  of  India's  fastest  growing  industries,

contributing  significantly  to  the  national  economy  while  simultaneously

influencing the country's cultural fabric. This sector presents both tremendous

opportunities   and   considerable   challenges   that   require   thoughtful

consideration.  India's  rich  cultural  heritage,  historical  monuments,  diverse

landscape and spiritual traditions attract millions of domestic and international

tourists  annually  .Tourism  generates  employment  for  guides,  hotel  workers,

artisans and transporters particularly benefitting local communities near tourist

destinations. Foreign tourists bring valuable foreign exchange, strengthening

Indian  economy.  The  industry  also  promotes  cultural  exchange,  helping

preserve traditional arts, crafts and festivals. States like Rajasthan, Kerala and

Goa  have  prospered  through  tourism,  developing  better  infrastructure  and

facilities.

However uncontrolled tourism has serious drawbacks. Popular sites like

the  TajMahal  and  hill  stations  face  environmental  degradation  due  to

overcrowding  and  pollution.  The  commercialization  of  culture  sometimes

leads  to  the  loss  of  authentic  traditions  as  performances  become  mere

entertainment for tourists. Local communities may experience rising costs of

living as prices inflate in tourist areas. Additionally, some historical sites suffer

damage from irresponsible tourist behaviour. The gap between tourist-focused

development  and  local  needs  can  create  resentment  among  residents.

Sustainable  tourism  is  the  solution  that  balances  economic  benefits  with

cultural and environmental preservation. This includes limiting visitor numbers

at  sensitive  sites,  promoting  responsible  tourist  behaviour,  ensuring  local

communities  benefit  fairly  from  tourism  revenue  and  investing  in  heritage

conservation. Eco- tourism and rural tourism initiatives can distribute benefits

more  widely  while  maintaining  cultural  authenticity  and  environmental

integrity.  

i. How does tourism benefit local communities?  

ii. Name two Indian states that have prospered through tourism. 

iii. What environmental problem is faced by popular tourist places like the Taj

Mahal?    

iv. How can commercialization of culture affect traditional practices?         

v. What economic problem do local residents face in tourist areas?            

vi. What is sustainable tourism according to the passage?         

vii. Write the similar word of the following from the passage:' Damage' or 'decline'

viii. Write the opposite word of the following from the passage :' Destruction'  

Students can download the English Model Paper 2025-26 from the given link:

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF

Steps to Download RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the steps below to download the RBSE Class 10 English Model Papers 2025-26:

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look at the left side and click on “Books / Old Papers / Model Questions”.

Step 3: From the list, choose “Model Papers 2025–26”.

Step 4: Now, click on the Class 10 option.

Step 5: Find and open the Class 10 English subject PDF.

Step 6: Scroll down the page and download the English model paper to start your exam practice.

Importance of Solving RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-26

Students preparing for the RBSE Class 10 English examination should regularly solve model papers to improve overall performance and score better marks in the final exam.

  • Improves Reading and Writing Skills: Regular practice enhances reading comprehension, grammar usage, and answer-writing skills, which are essential for scoring well in English.

  • Better Time Management: Practising model papers within a fixed time helps students learn how to manage time effectively during the actual examination.

  • Identifies Strengths and Weak Areas: Model papers help students recognise topics they are confident in and areas that need more practice, such as grammar or literature sections.

  • Enhances Accuracy and Presentation: Writing answers as per the model paper format improves accuracy, handwriting, and overall answer presentation.

  • Boosts Confidence Level: Repeated practice reduces exam fear and builds confidence before the final RBSE Class 10 English examination.

  • Supports Effective Revision: Model papers act as a complete revision tool by covering important chapters and commonly asked questions.

  • Prepares for Real Exam Conditions: Solving model papers in an exam-like environment prepares students mentally for the actual exam day.

RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025–26 plays a crucial role in effective exam preparation by improving language skills, time management, and confidence. Regular practice with these model papers helps students perform better and achieve higher scores in the final board examination.

Also check:

RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025-26 

RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Papers 2025-26

 

