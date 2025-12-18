The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the International English Olympiad (IEO) answer keys for the 2025-26 academic session. These essential PDF resources are now available for all grades (Classes 1 to 12) and cover both Set A and Set B of the Level 1 examination. These answer keys provide a transparent way for students to verify the accuracy of their responses marked on OMR sheets.
By utilizing these official IEO solutions, participants can gain an immediate, preliminary assessment of their English language proficiency and comprehension skills. This self-evaluation practice is highly encouraged as it allows students to calculate estimated scores and pinpoint specific areas of weakness for future revision. In this article, you can find the direct download links for the IEO 2025-26 answer keys for all classes, ensuring you are well-prepared for results and potential advancement for higher levels.
SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights
Know important details about the SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) exam.
|
Exam Organizing Body
|
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
|
Eligibility
|
Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IEO
|
Exam Level
|
Intermediate
|
Application Process
|
Via Respective School Authorities
|
Exam Dates
|
Level 1 Exam Date 1: 26th September 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Fee of registration
|
₹ 125
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
Objective
|
To identify & foster passion for English language
|
Languages
|
English
|
Duration
|
1 hour
SOF International English Olympiad (IEO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26
Check the below table to download the SET A answer key of SOF IEO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 12 for all the grades.
|
SOF IEO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET A
|
Download PDF
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 1
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 2
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 3
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 4
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 5
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 6
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 7
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 8
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 9
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 10
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 11
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 12
SOF International English Olympiad (IEO): SET B Answer Key 2025-26
Check the below table to download the SET B answer key of SOF IEO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 12 for all the grades.
|
SOF IEO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET B
|
Download PDF
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 1
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 2
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 3
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 4
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 5
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 6
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 7
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 8
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 9
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 10
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 11
|
IEO Answer Keys Class 12
The release of the SOF IEO 2025-26 answer keys for Set A and Set B is a vital step for students aiming for the higher Level. By downloading the Class 1 to 12 English Olympiad solutions, participants can ensure total transparency in their scoring and gain a competitive edge in their academic journey. Use these IEO PDF answer keys now to identify your strengths, address your weaknesses, and prepare for future Science Olympiad Foundation challenges with confidence.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation