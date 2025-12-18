CTET 2026 Application Form
SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 18, 2025, 11:54 IST

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the official IEO Answer Keys for the 2025-26 academic year, covering both Set A and Set B. These keys are available for all students from Class 1 to Class 12 in downloadable PDF format. By using these solutions, participants can verify their OMR sheet responses, calculate estimated scores based on the specific marking scheme, and determine their potential eligibility for the higher level.

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the International English Olympiad (IEO) answer keys for the 2025-26 academic session. These essential PDF resources are now available for all grades (Classes 1 to 12) and cover both Set A and Set B of the Level 1 examination. These answer keys provide a transparent way for students to verify the accuracy of their responses marked on OMR sheets.

By utilizing these official IEO solutions, participants can gain an immediate, preliminary assessment of their English language proficiency and comprehension skills. This self-evaluation practice is highly encouraged as it allows students to calculate estimated scores and pinpoint specific areas of weakness for future revision. In this article, you can find the direct download links for the IEO 2025-26 answer keys for all classes, ensuring you are well-prepared for results and potential advancement for higher levels.

SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights

Know important details about the SOF International English Olympiad (IEO) exam.

Exam Organizing Body

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility

Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IEO

Exam Level

Intermediate

Application Process

Via Respective School Authorities

Exam Dates

Level 1 Exam Date 1: 26th September 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 2: 11th November 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 3: 26th November 2025

Exam Mode

Offline

Fee of registration

₹ 125

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Objective

To identify & foster passion for English language

Languages

English

Duration

1 hour

SOF International English Olympiad (IEO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26

Check the below table to download the SET A answer key of SOF IEO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 12 for all the grades. 

SOF IEO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET  A

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 1

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 2

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 3

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 4

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 5

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 6

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 7

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 8

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 9

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 10

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 11

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 12

Download PDF

SOF International English Olympiad (IEO): SET B Answer Key 2025-26

Check the below table to download the SET B answer key of SOF IEO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 12 for all the grades. 

SOF IEO Olympiad Answer Keys 2025-26: SET  B

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 1

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 2

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 3

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 4

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 5

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 6

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 7

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 8

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 9

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 10

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 11

Download PDF

IEO Answer Keys Class 12

Download PDF

The release of the SOF IEO 2025-26 answer keys for Set A and Set B is a vital step for students aiming for the higher Level. By downloading the Class 1 to 12 English Olympiad solutions, participants can ensure total transparency in their scoring and gain a competitive edge in their academic journey. Use these IEO PDF answer keys now to identify your strengths, address your weaknesses, and prepare for future Science Olympiad Foundation challenges with confidence.

