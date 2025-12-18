The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially released the International English Olympiad (IEO) answer keys for the 2025-26 academic session. These essential PDF resources are now available for all grades (Classes 1 to 12) and cover both Set A and Set B of the Level 1 examination. These answer keys provide a transparent way for students to verify the accuracy of their responses marked on OMR sheets.

By utilizing these official IEO solutions, participants can gain an immediate, preliminary assessment of their English language proficiency and comprehension skills. This self-evaluation practice is highly encouraged as it allows students to calculate estimated scores and pinpoint specific areas of weakness for future revision. In this article, you can find the direct download links for the IEO 2025-26 answer keys for all classes, ensuring you are well-prepared for results and potential advancement for higher levels.