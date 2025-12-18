CTET 2026 Application Form
MP SET 2025 Exam Postponed: Fresh Notice To Be Released Soon, Download PDF Link

By Manish Kumar
Dec 18, 2025, 15:53 IST

MP SET Exam 2025 Postponement notice has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on December 18, for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025. The written exam was earlier  scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026. The fresh exam date will be announced soon. Check all details here. 

MP SET Exam 2025 Postponed: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially postponed the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025. The SET 2025 exam, which is the gateway for the candidates wishing to serve as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges, was scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026 across the state. Now the Commission will release a fresh exam schedule in due course of time. Certainly the sudden postponement of the exam will hamper the pace and preparation for the candidates applied for the same. All those candidates can get the postponement notice pdf available on the official website. The link to postponement notice pdf has also given below-

MP SET Exam 2025 Postponement notice Link

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore, issued a notice regarding the postponement of the State Eligibility Test (SET) - 2025. You can download the notice pdf through the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- 

MP SET Exam 2025 Postponement notice 

Direct Link

MP SET Admit Card 2025 Highlights

The detailed information about the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 and its postponement notice is summarised below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the MPPSC.

Institution  Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name  Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025
Exam Date   January 11, 2026
Fresh Exam Date Awaited
Advertisement number  01/SET/2025
Official Website  https://www.mppsc.mp.gov.in/

How to Download MP SET Exam 2025 Notice?

You can download the MP SET Exam 2025 Postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) at - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 notice on the home page.
  • Step 3: Click on the concerned link on the home page.
  • Step 4: Candidates will get the required pdf in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.


