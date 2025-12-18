MP SET 2025 Exam Postponed: Fresh Notice To Be Released Soon, Download PDF Link

MP SET Exam 2025 Postponed: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially postponed the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025. The SET 2025 exam, which is the gateway for the candidates wishing to serve as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges, was scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026 across the state. Now the Commission will release a fresh exam schedule in due course of time. Certainly the sudden postponement of the exam will hamper the pace and preparation for the candidates applied for the same. All those candidates can get the postponement notice pdf available on the official website. The link to postponement notice pdf has also given below-

MP SET Exam 2025 Postponement notice Link

