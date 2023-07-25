CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability MCQs

Maths Class 12 Probability MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education holds the annual year-end board exams for class 12, which are considered the most important exams for students and are important to pass to graduate school. The question paper is made per a fixed format every year and consists of questions of various types like multiple choice, short-answer and long-answer.

Every question requires a different approach to solving depending on its difficulty level and marks. Multiple choice questions are usually a key part of all papers, but unlike other subjects, they aren’t as direct in mathematics. MCQs demand fast calculation skills and problem-solving to be solved. So it becomes essential to practice several MCQs before giving in the exam. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability below.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 13 Probability

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability

Question 1: Find P(E|F), where E: no tail appears, F: no head appears, when two coins are tossed in the air.

(a) 0

(b) ½

(c) 1

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) 0

Question 2: The mean and the variance of a binomial distribution are 4 and 2 respectively. Then the probability of 2 successes is

(a) 28/256

(b) 219/256

(c) 128/256

(d) 37/256

Answer: (a) 28/256

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 202 3 -24: 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Question 3: If P(a) = 0,4, P(b) = 0.8 and P(B|A) = 0.6 then P(A∪B) is equal to

(a) 0.24

(b) 0.3

(c) 0.48

(d) 0.96

Answer: (d) 0.96

Question 4: The probability of solving the specific problems independently by A and B are 1/2 and 1/3 respectively. If both try to solve the problem independently, find the probability that exactly one of them

(a) 1

(b) 1/2

(c) 1/3

(d) 1/4

Answer: (a) (b) 1/2

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 202 3 -24

Question 5: If A and B are two independent events, then the probability of occurrence of at least one of A and B is given by:

(a) 1+ P(A′) P (B′)

(b) 1− P(A′) P (B′)

(c) 1− P(A′) + P (B′)

(d) 1− P(A′) – P (B′)

Answer: (b) 1− P(A′) P (B′)

Question 6: An urn contains 10 black and 5 white balls. Two balls are drawn from the urn one after the other without replacement. What is the probability that both drawn balls are black?

(a) 3/7

(b) 7/3

(c) 1/7

(d) ⅓

Answer: (a) 3/7

Question 7: If P(A ∩ B) = 70% and P(B) = 85%, then P(A/B) is equal to:

(a) 17/14

(b) 14/17

(c) ⅞

(d) ⅛

Answer: (b)14/17

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 202 3 -24 with Solutions PDF - Download Model Paper

Question 8: The probability of a student getting 1, 2, 3 division in an examination are 1/10, 3/5 and 1/4 respectively. The probability that the student fails in the examination is

(a) 27/100

(b) 83/100

(c) none of these

(d) 197/200

Answer: (a) 27/100

Question 9: A person writes 4 letters and addresses 4 envelopes. If the letters are placed in the envelopes at random, then the probability that all letters are not placed in the right envelopes, is



(a) 23/24

(b) 15/24

(c) 11/24

(d) 1/4

Answer: (a) 23/24

Question 10: If E and F are independent events, then;

(a) P(E ∩ F) = P(E)/ P(F)

(b) P(E ∩ F) = P(E) + P(F)

(c) P(E ∩ F) = P(E) . P(F)

(d) None of the above

Answer: (c) P(E ∩ F) = P(E) . P(F)

Recommended: