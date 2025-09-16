NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.
NIOS has provided useful materials like Sample papers and question paper patterns in addition to the syllabus. These resources are necessary for in-depth test preparation. You may clearly grasp the curriculum, pinpoint important subjects, and become acquainted with the format and kinds of questions on the test by using the syllabus and sample papers. Your chances of succeeding in the NIOS Class 10 exams will be greatly increased if you begin your preparation early and use these official materials.
NIOS Class 10 Economics Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
NIOS
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Subject Code
|
214
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Total No. of Questions
|
54
NIOS Class 10 Economics: Weightage by Contents
|
Sl.No
|
Module
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Understanding Economics
|
7
|
2.
|
About Economy
|
8
|
3.
|
Producing Goods and Services
|
10
|
4.
|
Distribution of Goods and services
|
15
|
5.
|
Money, Banking and Insurance
|
10
|
6.
|
Presentation and Analysis of Data in Economics
|
15
|
7.
|
Indian economy
|
20
|
8.
|
Contemporary Economics Issues
|
15
|
TOTAL
|
100
NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Economics
|
Module Name Lessons - 24
|
I TMA (40 % of Syllabus)
|
II Public Examination (60% of syllabus)
|
10 Lessons
|
Total Lessons 14
|
Module 1: Understanding Economics
|
Lesson1. What Is Economics
Lesson 2 Human Wants
|
Lesson 3.Goods And Services
|
Module 2: About Economy
|
Lesson 4. Economy – Its Meaning And Types
Lesson 5 Central Problems Of An Economy
|
Lesson 6. Basic Economic Activities
|
Module 3: Producing Goods and Services
|
Lesson 7. Production
Lesson 8. Cost And Revenue
|
Module 4: Distribution of Goods and Services
|
Lesson 11. Determination Of Price And Quantity
Lesson 12. Market
Lesson13 Role Of Government In Determination Of Price And Quantity
|
Lesson 9. Demand
Lesson 10. Supply
|
Module 5: Money, Banking and Insurance
|
Lesson 16 Saving And Insurance
|
Lesson 14. Money And Its Role
Lesson 15. Banking And Credit
|
Module 6: Presentation and Analysis of Data in Economics
|
Lesson 17. Collection And Presentation Of Data
Lesson 18. Analysis Of Data
|
Module 7: Indian Economy
|
Lesson 19 An Overview Of Indian Economy
Lesson 21 Challenges Of Indian Economy
|
Lesson 20. Sectoral Aspects Of Indian Economy
Lesson 22. Indian Economy In The Global Context
|
Module 8: Contemporary Economic Issues
|
Lesson 23. Environment And Sustainable Development
Lesson 24 Consumer Awareness
To download the NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below
|
NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
|
TYPES OF QUESTIONS
|
NUMBER OF QUESTIONS
|
MARKS EACH QUESTION
|
TOTAL MARKS
|
OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS
1 Marks (MCQs)
1*2=2 Marks (with two sub points) (fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or case-based questions, one word questions, true/false, etc.)
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
15
|
2
|
30
|
VSA
|
11
|
2
|
22
|
SA
|
6
|
3
|
18
|
LA
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
54
|
100
