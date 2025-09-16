NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF for FREE

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 16, 2025, 10:31 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations, especially those planning to appear in October 2025. It is strongly advised that you download the new syllabus without delay, as it will serve as your primary guide for effective preparation.

NIOS has provided useful materials like Sample papers and question paper patterns in addition to the syllabus. These resources are necessary for in-depth test preparation. You may clearly grasp the curriculum, pinpoint important subjects, and become acquainted with the format and kinds of questions on the test by using the syllabus and sample papers. Your chances of succeeding in the NIOS Class 10 exams will be greatly increased if you begin your preparation early and use these official materials.

NIOS Class 10 Economics Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

NIOS

Class 

10th 

Subject

Economics

Subject Code

214

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Total No. of Questions

54

NIOS Class 10 Economics: Weightage by Contents 

Sl.No

Module

Marks

1.

Understanding Economics 

7

2.

About Economy

8

3.

Producing Goods and Services

10

4.

Distribution of Goods and services 

15

5.

Money, Banking and Insurance 

10

6.

Presentation and Analysis of Data in Economics

15

7.

Indian economy 

20

8.

Contemporary Economics Issues 

15

TOTAL

100

NIOS Class 10th Syllabus 2025 for Economics

Module Name Lessons - 24

I TMA (40 % of Syllabus)

II Public Examination (60% of syllabus)

10 Lessons

Total Lessons 14

Module 1: Understanding Economics 

Lesson1. What Is Economics 

Lesson 2 Human Wants

Lesson 3.Goods And Services 

Module 2: About Economy

Lesson 4. Economy – Its Meaning And Types 

Lesson 5 Central Problems Of An Economy

Lesson 6. Basic Economic Activities

Module 3: Producing Goods and Services

  

Lesson 7. Production 

Lesson 8. Cost And Revenue

Module 4: Distribution of Goods and Services

Lesson 11. Determination Of Price And Quantity 

Lesson 12. Market 

Lesson13 Role Of Government In Determination Of Price And Quantity

Lesson 9. Demand 

Lesson 10. Supply

Module 5: Money, Banking and Insurance

Lesson 16 Saving And Insurance

Lesson 14. Money And Its Role 

Lesson 15. Banking And Credit

Module 6: Presentation and Analysis of Data in Economics

  

Lesson 17. Collection And Presentation Of Data 

Lesson 18. Analysis Of Data

Module 7: Indian Economy

Lesson 19 An Overview Of Indian Economy 

Lesson 21 Challenges Of Indian Economy

Lesson 20. Sectoral Aspects Of Indian Economy 

Lesson 22. Indian Economy In The Global Context

Module 8: Contemporary Economic Issues

  

Lesson 23. Environment And Sustainable Development 

Lesson 24 Consumer Awareness

To download the NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 check the link below

NIOS Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

TYPES OF QUESTIONS 

NUMBER OF QUESTIONS

MARKS EACH QUESTION

TOTAL MARKS

OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS 


1 Marks (MCQs)


1*2=2 Marks (with two sub points) (fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or case-based questions, one word questions, true/false, etc.)

20

1

20

15

2

30

VSA

11

2

22

SA

6

3

18

LA

2

5

10

TOTAL

54

  

100

Latest Education News