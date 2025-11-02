This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 2 November

Every day carries its own story, woven through time with moments of triumph, change and memory. Have you ever paused and asked what the calendar on your wall might hold — what echoes from the past this particular date might carry? On November 2, we mark the admission of North Dakota and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the United States. We also remember the day in 1917 when the Balfour Declaration was transmitted, signalling Britain's support for "a national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine. And on November 2, 2000, the first resident crew arrived at the International Space Station, ushering in a new era of continuous human presence in space. In this article, we'll explore more such moments—political shifts, technological milestones, and cultural turns.
What Happened On This Day – November 2?
Here's what happened in history on November 2:
1889 – North Dakota and South Dakota Become States
- On November 2, 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota were admitted to the Union as the 39th and 40th states, respectively.
- This officially ended the Dakota Territory and marked another major expansion of U.S. statehood.
- Both states now celebrate the date as Statehood Day.
1898 – The Birth of Cheerleading in America
- On November 2, 1898, University of Minnesota student Johnny Campbell jumped a fence and led fans in a cheer during a football game.
- His idea sparked the beginning of organised cheerleading in the United States.
- During World War II, women took over as "yell leaders" when most men went off to war.
1917 – The Balfour Declaration
- On November 2, 1917, Arthur James Balfour, the British Foreign Secretary, sent a letter to Baron Lionel Walter Rothschild.
- The letter expressed Britain's support for "a national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine.
- The declaration became a turning point in Middle Eastern politics and a key moment in the history of the Zionist movement.
1947 – Howard Hughes Flies the "Spruce Goose"
- On November 2, 1947, billionaire inventor Howard Hughes piloted the H-4 Hercules, famously nicknamed the "Spruce Goose".
- The massive wooden aircraft lifted off the waters of Long Beach, California, for its first and only flight.
- It flew just over a mile at low altitude, but proved Hughes' engineering genius and ambition.
1948 – Truman Defeats Dewey
- On November 2, 1948, President Harry S. Truman shocked the nation by defeating Thomas E. Dewey in one of the biggest upsets in U.S. election history.
- Many newspapers had already printed "Dewey Defeats Truman", only to be proven wrong.
- Truman's win became a legendary moment in political history.
1960 – "Lady Chatterley's Lover" Obscenity Trial Ends
- On November 2, 1960, Britain's Penguin Books was found not guilty of obscenity for publishing D.H. Lawrence's novel Lady Chatterley's Lover.
- The verdict was a massive victory for freedom of expression and changed British publishing forever.
- It opened the door for more open discussion of adult themes in literature.
1963 – President Ngo Dinh Diem Assassinated in South Vietnam
- On November 2, 1963, South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem and his brother were captured and executed after a military coup.
- Their deaths led to political instability in South Vietnam.
- The U.S., which had supported Diem, was left to deal with the chaos that followed.
1983 – MLK Federal Holiday Declared
- On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill creating a federal holiday to honour Martin Luther King Jr.
- The holiday would be observed every third Monday in January.
- It became a symbol of America's recognition of King's leadership in the Civil Rights Movement.
1986 – Grete Waitz Wins Her Eighth New York City Marathon
- On November 2, 1986, Norwegian runner Grete Waitz won her eighth New York City Marathon.
- She finished the 26-mile course in 2 hours 28 minutes 6 seconds, miles ahead of her competitors.
- Her record solidified her legacy as one of the greatest marathon runners in history.
1989 – Nurse's Aide Gets Life Imprisonment
- On November 2, 1989, Gwendolyn Graham was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole.
- She was convicted of killing five elderly women at a Michigan nursing home, with the help of her partner, Catherine Wood.
- The case shocked the nation and drew attention to abuse in care facilities.
2000 – First Residential Crew Arrives at the International Space Station
- On November 2, 2000, Expedition 1 —the first long-term crew —arrived aboard the International Space Station.
- The team included astronaut William M. Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev.
- This marked the beginning of continuous human presence in space, a presence that continues to this day.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 2?
November 2 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Richard Serra (1938–2024)
- American sculptor known for his large, abstract steel installations that challenge perception and space.
Burt Lancaster (1913–1994)
- American actor famous for playing strong yet sensitive characters in films like From Here to Eternity and Sweet Smell of Success.
k.d. lang (1961 – )
- Canadian singer-songwriter celebrated for her androgynous style and powerful vocals on country-pop hits such as "Crying".
Notable Deaths on November 2
George Bernard Shaw (1856–1950)
- Irish playwright, critic and political activist, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- Died on November 2, 1950, at age 94 in Ayot St Lawrence, England.
- Known for works like Pygmalion, Saint Joan and Man and Superman, which influenced Western theatre and culture.
Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922–1975)
- Italian film director, poet, writer and intellectual known for his provocative style and social commentary.
- Died on November 2, 1975, under mysterious circumstances (murdered) in Italy at age 53.
- His films and writings challenged norms and remain the subject of study in European cinema.
Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1918–2004)
- First President of the United Arab Emirates, a key figure in the formation and modernisation of the UAE.
- Died on November 2, 2004, at age 88.
- His legacy includes vast infrastructural development and a vision of unity among the Emirates.
Peter Debye (1884–1966)
- Dutch–American physical chemist and physicist; awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1936 for his work on molecular structure and dipole moments.
- Died on November 2, 1966, at age 82.
- His contributions are still foundational in physical chemistry and materials science.
