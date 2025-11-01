Word puzzles are back with a bang, and they’re all over social media. The OG of puzzles has made a grand comeback in the age of Gen Z.

What started as a weekend newspaper pastime has now evolved into one of the most loved puzzle games on the web.

These puzzles are everywhere, be it TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, X, and other social media platforms.

Everyone’s racing to solve puzzles that appear to look simple but are making even the smartest folks scratch their heads.

So if you are tired of doom-scrolling or simply want a mini brain workout that doesn’t feel like homework, this one’s right up your alley.

Think you have a sharp brain? Let’s find out.

What Makes Word Puzzles So Popular?

There’s something really special about solving a word puzzle, that rush when you spot a hidden word sitting between a chaotic arrangement of letters. It seems as if time hit the pause button when solving such puzzles.