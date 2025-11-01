CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

Preparing for your CBSE Class 10 Maths exam can feel like a huge task, and knowing exactly what to study is key to success. This year, for 2025-26, the CBSE board has removed certain topics from the Class 10 Maths syllabus. This means you don't need to spend your valuable time studying these particular concepts and can instead focus your efforts on the areas that will actually be tested.

It's really important to know about this deleted syllabus because it helps you study smarter, not just harder. By understanding which topics are out, you can avoid wasting time on material that won't appear on your exam. This allows you to streamline your preparation, reduce stress, and improve your chances of scoring well by concentrating on the essential content.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26