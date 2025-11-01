CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

Preparing for your CBSE Class 10 Maths exam can feel like a huge task, and knowing exactly what to study is key to success. This year, for 2025-26, the CBSE board has removed certain topics from the Class 10 Maths syllabus. This means you don't need to spend your valuable time studying these particular concepts and can instead focus your efforts on the areas that will actually be tested.
It's really important to know about this deleted syllabus because it helps you study smarter, not just harder. By understanding which topics are out, you can avoid wasting time on material that won't appear on your exam. This allows you to streamline your preparation, reduce stress, and improve your chances of scoring well by concentrating on the essential content.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE has not made any major changes to the latest Class 10 Maths syllabus. However, certain topics remain excluded as per previous syllabus rationalisation. Students must skip these while preparing for the exam.
CBSE Deleted Topics – Mathematics
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
REAL NUMBERS
|
Euclid’s division lemma
Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.
|
POLYNOMIALS
|
Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.
|
PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES
|
Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.
|
QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
|
No Deletion
|
ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS
|
No Deletion
|
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
Area of a triangle
|
TRIANGLES
|
Proofs of the following theorems excluded from syllabus:
|
CIRCLES
|
No Deletion
|
CONSTRUCTIONS
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
|
No Deletion
|
TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES
|
Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
|
HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES
|
No deletion
|
AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES
|
No deletion
|
SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES
|
Frustum of a cone
Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).
|
STATISTICS
|
Step deviation Method for finding the mean
Cumulative Frequency graph
|
PROBABILITY
|
No deletion
NCERT Deleted Syllabus – Class 10 Maths
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Real Number
|
2–7
15–18
|
1.2 Euclid’s division lemma
1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
33–37
|
2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials
|
Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
39–46
57–69
|
3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables
3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.
4.3 Cross-multiplication method
3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables
|
Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations
|
76–88
91–92
|
4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares
|
Chapter6: Triangles
|
141–144
144–154
|
6.5 Areas of similar triangles
6.6 Pythagoras theorem
|
Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry
|
168–172
|
7.4 Area of a triangle
|
Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry
|
87–190
193–194
|
8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
|
Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry
|
195–196
205
|
9.1 Introduction
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
216–222
|
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Division of a line segment
11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle
11.4 Summary
|
Chapter 12: Areas Related to Circles
|
223
224–226
231–238
|
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review
12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures
|
Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes
|
248–252
252–259
|
13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another
13.5 Frustum of a cone
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
289–294
|
14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
295–296
311–312
|
15.1 Introduction Exercise
15.2 (Optional)
Understanding the CBSE Class 10 Maths deleted syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year is a vital step for every student aiming for success. By meticulously reviewing the topics and exercises that have been removed from the curriculum, you can fine-tune your study strategy, dedicating your time and energy to the content that will genuinely be assessed. This focused approach not only optimizes your preparation but also helps in reducing exam-related stress, ultimately boosting your confidence and potential to achieve excellent results in your board examinations. Remember, smart studying involves knowing not just what to study, but also what to skip.
