CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 1, 2025, 22:28 IST

Knowing the CBSE Class 10 Maths deleted syllabus for 2025-26 is crucial for effective exam preparation. By identifying topics excluded from the exam, students can avoid wasting time on irrelevant material, streamline their studies, and focus on essential content to improve their scores and reduce stress.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

Preparing for your CBSE Class 10 Maths exam can feel like a huge task, and knowing exactly what to study is key to success. This year, for 2025-26, the CBSE board has removed certain topics from the Class 10 Maths syllabus. This means you don't need to spend your valuable time studying these particular concepts and can instead focus your efforts on the areas that will actually be tested.

It's really important to know about this deleted syllabus because it helps you study smarter, not just harder. By understanding which topics are out, you can avoid wasting time on material that won't appear on your exam. This allows you to streamline your preparation, reduce stress, and improve your chances of scoring well by concentrating on the essential content.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE has not made any major changes to the latest Class 10 Maths syllabus. However, certain topics remain excluded as per previous syllabus rationalisation. Students must skip these while preparing for the exam.

CBSE Deleted Topics – Mathematics

Chapter

Topics

REAL NUMBERS

Euclid’s division lemma

Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.

POLYNOMIALS

Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.

PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.

QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

No Deletion

ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

No Deletion

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Area of a triangle

TRIANGLES

Proofs of the following theorems excluded from syllabus:

  • If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.

  • The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.

  • In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.

  • In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.

CIRCLES

No Deletion

CONSTRUCTIONS

Full Chapter Deleted

INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

No Deletion

TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES

Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles

HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES

No deletion

AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

No deletion

SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Frustum of a cone

Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).

STATISTICS

Step deviation Method for finding the mean  

Cumulative Frequency graph

PROBABILITY

No deletion

NCERT Deleted Syllabus – Class 10 Maths

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: Real Number

2–7

15–18

1.2 Euclid’s division lemma

1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions

Chapter 2: Polynomials

33–37

2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials

Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

39–46

57–69

3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables

3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.

4.3 Cross-multiplication method

3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

76–88

91–92

4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares

Chapter6: Triangles

141–144

144–154

6.5 Areas of similar triangles

6.6 Pythagoras theorem

Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry

168–172

7.4 Area of a triangle

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

87–190

193–194

8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary  angles

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

195–196

205

9.1 Introduction

Chapter 11: Construction

216–222

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Division of a line segment

11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle

11.4 Summary

Chapter 12: Areas Related to Circles

223

224–226

231–238

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review

12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

248–252

252–259

13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another

13.5 Frustum of a cone

Chapter 14: Statistics

289–294

14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution

Chapter 15: Probability

295–296

311–312

15.1 Introduction Exercise

15.2 (Optional)

Understanding the CBSE Class 10 Maths deleted syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year is a vital step for every student aiming for success. By meticulously reviewing the topics and exercises that have been removed from the curriculum, you can fine-tune your study strategy, dedicating your time and energy to the content that will genuinely be assessed. This focused approach not only optimizes your preparation but also helps in reducing exam-related stress, ultimately boosting your confidence and potential to achieve excellent results in your board examinations. Remember, smart studying involves knowing not just what to study, but also what to skip.

Also Check

NCERT Books for Class 10 (Revised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10

