CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check New Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme & Topic-Wise Weightage

Nov 1, 2025, 19:57 IST

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check the latest CBSE 10th Science paper design, section-wise marks distribution, question types, internal assessment, and competency-based framework. Download PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 Science Exam Pattern for the 2025–26 academic session. The 2026 board exam will follow a new section-wise structure dividing the paper into Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, ensuring balanced coverage of all branches of science.

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 must understand the latest question paper design, section-wise marks distribution, and internal assessment criteria to plan their preparation effectively.

New* CBSE Class 10 FINAL Date Sheet 2026 Released - Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 (Revised)

The Science theory paper will carry 80 marks and will consist of 39 compulsory questions divided into three sections—Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Each section has questions of varying difficulty levels and formats, such as MCQs, assertion–reasoning, short answer, long answer, and case-based questions.

Section-Wise Question Distribution and Marks

Section

Marks per Question

No. of Questions

Question Type

Question Numbers

Total Marks

A Biology

1 mark

9

MCQs / AssertionReason

Q19

9

 

2 marks

3

Short Answer

Q1012

6

 

3 marks

2

Short Answer (Diagram / Reasoning)

Q1314

6

 

4 marks

1

Case / Experiment-Based

Q15

4

 

5 marks

1

Long Answer (Descriptive)

Q16

5

Total

 

16 Questions

 

 

30 Marks

B Chemistry

1 mark

8

MCQs / AssertionReason

Q1724

8

 

2 marks

1

Short Answer

Q25

2

 

3 marks

2

Short Answer / Practical-Based

Q2627

6

 

4 marks

1

Case / Activity-Based

Q28

4

 

5 marks

1

Long Answer (Application-Based)

Q29

5

Total

 

13 Questions

 

 

25 Marks

C Physics

1 mark

3

MCQs / AssertionReason

Q3032

3

 

2 marks

2

Short Answer / Numerical

Q3334

4

 

3 marks

3

Short Answer (Diagram / Conceptual)

Q3537

9

 

4 marks

1

Case / Practical Application

Q38

4

 

5 marks

1

Long Answer (Numerical / Conceptual)

Q39

5

Total

 

10 Questions

 

 

25 Marks

Overall Total

 

39 Questions

80 Marks

Highlights:

  • All 39 questions are compulsory, with internal choice in select questions.
  • Each section tests knowledge, understanding, application, and analysis of scientific concepts.
  • Questions range from MCQs and Assertion–Reasoning to diagram-based, numerical, and case-based types.

Unit-Wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 Science 2025–26

Unit

Title

Marks

I

Chemical Substances Nature & Behaviour

25

II

World of Living

25

III

Natural Phenomena

12

IV

Effects of Current

13

V

Natural Resources

5

Total

 

80 Marks

This balanced weightage ensures equal importance to Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, encouraging students to develop conceptual and practical understanding.

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 10 Expert Science Study Plan & Day-Wise Schedule 2026

Comparison: CBSE Science Exam Pattern 2024–25 vs 2025–26

The CBSE Class 10 Science paper pattern for 2025–26 has undergone a major structural change to make the exam more subject-focused and competency-based. The table below highlights the key differences between the old and new formats:

Feature

2024–25 Exam Pattern

2025–26 Revised Pattern

Structure

5 sections (AE)

3 subject-specific sections (Biology, Chemistry, Physics)

Total Questions

39

39

Section Focus

Mixed question types across sections

Subject-wise division for clarity

Section A

MCQs and AssertionReason (Q116, 1 mark each)

Biology (Q116, 30 marks total)

Section B & C

Short Answer Questions (23 marks each)

Chemistry (Q1729, 25 marks) and Physics (Q3039, 25 marks)

Section D & E

Long Answer & Case/Source-Based

Merged into respective subject sections

Overall Weightage

80 marks (unchanged)

80 marks (unchanged)

Internal Assessment

20 marks

20 marks (same criteria)

In short: While the total marks remain the same (80 + 20), the 2025–26 paper is more streamlined, allowing students to focus on each science branch independently.

Download below the latest sample paper to get more clarity on the expected question paper pattern, fomat and difficulty level of questions for board exam 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Design (Theory) 2025–26

The Science question paper for 2026 follows a competency-based design, focusing on conceptual clarity, real-world application, and problem-solving.

Competencies

Weightage

Demonstrate Knowledge & Understanding

50%

Application of Knowledge/Concepts

30%

Formulate, Analyse, Evaluate & Create

20%

Key Details:

  • Around 33% internal choice will be available.
  • Includes a mix of VSA, SA, LA, Assertion–Reasoning, and Case-Based questions.

Action Verbs:

  • Knowledge-based: state, define, describe
  • Application-based: calculate, explain, distinguish
  • Analytical: compare, evaluate, construct

This design ensures a fair assessment of a student’s ability to understand, apply, and analyse scientific concepts effectively.

CBSE Class 10 Science Internal Assessment 2025–26

The internal assessment will continue as before, carrying 20 marks based on the following components:

Component

Marks

Periodic Assessment (5+5)

10

Subject Enrichment (Practical Work)

5

Portfolio

5

Total

20 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026 Key Takeaways

The revised Science paper for 2026 introduces a subject-wise structure and competency-based approach to make assessment more analytical and application-oriented. Here are the major highlights students should know:

The paper is divided into three subjects: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

  • Total Questions: 39
  • Total Marks: 80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal).
  • Biology carries the highest weightage (30 marks).
  • Focus on competency-based learning and application of concepts.
  • Includes MCQs, short, long, and case-based questions.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science ( Latest Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science(Updated)

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content.

