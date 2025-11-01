CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check New Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme & Topic-Wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 Science Exam Pattern for the 2025–26 academic session. The 2026 board exam will follow a new section-wise structure dividing the paper into Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, ensuring balanced coverage of all branches of science.
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 must understand the latest question paper design, section-wise marks distribution, and internal assessment criteria to plan their preparation effectively.
New* CBSE Class 10 FINAL Date Sheet 2026 Released - Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 (Revised)
The Science theory paper will carry 80 marks and will consist of 39 compulsory questions divided into three sections—Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Each section has questions of varying difficulty levels and formats, such as MCQs, assertion–reasoning, short answer, long answer, and case-based questions.
Section-Wise Question Distribution and Marks
|
Section
|
Marks per Question
|
No. of Questions
|
Question Type
|
Question Numbers
|
Total Marks
|
A – Biology
|
1 mark
|
9
|
MCQs / Assertion–Reason
|
Q1–9
|
9
|
|
2 marks
|
3
|
Short Answer
|
Q10–12
|
6
|
|
3 marks
|
2
|
Short Answer (Diagram / Reasoning)
|
Q13–14
|
6
|
|
4 marks
|
1
|
Case / Experiment-Based
|
Q15
|
4
|
|
5 marks
|
1
|
Long Answer (Descriptive)
|
Q16
|
5
|
Total
|
|
16 Questions
|
|
|
30 Marks
|
B – Chemistry
|
1 mark
|
8
|
MCQs / Assertion–Reason
|
Q17–24
|
8
|
|
2 marks
|
1
|
Short Answer
|
Q25
|
2
|
|
3 marks
|
2
|
Short Answer / Practical-Based
|
Q26–27
|
6
|
|
4 marks
|
1
|
Case / Activity-Based
|
Q28
|
4
|
|
5 marks
|
1
|
Long Answer (Application-Based)
|
Q29
|
5
|
Total
|
|
13 Questions
|
|
|
25 Marks
|
C – Physics
|
1 mark
|
3
|
MCQs / Assertion–Reason
|
Q30–32
|
3
|
|
2 marks
|
2
|
Short Answer / Numerical
|
Q33–34
|
4
|
|
3 marks
|
3
|
Short Answer (Diagram / Conceptual)
|
Q35–37
|
9
|
|
4 marks
|
1
|
Case / Practical Application
|
Q38
|
4
|
|
5 marks
|
1
|
Long Answer (Numerical / Conceptual)
|
Q39
|
5
|
Total
|
|
10 Questions
|
|
|
25 Marks
|
Overall Total
|
|
39 Questions
|
—
|
—
|
80 Marks
Highlights:
- All 39 questions are compulsory, with internal choice in select questions.
- Each section tests knowledge, understanding, application, and analysis of scientific concepts.
- Questions range from MCQs and Assertion–Reasoning to diagram-based, numerical, and case-based types.
Unit-Wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 Science 2025–26
|
Unit
|
Title
|
Marks
|
I
|
Chemical Substances – Nature & Behaviour
|
25
|
II
|
World of Living
|
25
|
III
|
Natural Phenomena
|
12
|
IV
|
Effects of Current
|
13
|
V
|
Natural Resources
|
5
|
Total
|
|
80 Marks
This balanced weightage ensures equal importance to Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, encouraging students to develop conceptual and practical understanding.
Also Check|
|
CBSE Class 10 Expert Science Study Plan & Day-Wise Schedule 2026
Comparison: CBSE Science Exam Pattern 2024–25 vs 2025–26
The CBSE Class 10 Science paper pattern for 2025–26 has undergone a major structural change to make the exam more subject-focused and competency-based. The table below highlights the key differences between the old and new formats:
|
Feature
|
2024–25 Exam Pattern
|
2025–26 Revised Pattern
|
Structure
|
5 sections (A–E)
|
3 subject-specific sections (Biology, Chemistry, Physics)
|
Total Questions
|
39
|
39
|
Section Focus
|
Mixed question types across sections
|
Subject-wise division for clarity
|
Section A
|
MCQs and Assertion–Reason (Q1–16, 1 mark each)
|
Biology (Q1–16, 30 marks total)
|
Section B & C
|
Short Answer Questions (2–3 marks each)
|
Chemistry (Q17–29, 25 marks) and Physics (Q30–39, 25 marks)
|
Section D & E
|
Long Answer & Case/Source-Based
|
Merged into respective subject sections
|
Overall Weightage
|
80 marks (unchanged)
|
80 marks (unchanged)
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 marks
|
20 marks (same criteria)
In short: While the total marks remain the same (80 + 20), the 2025–26 paper is more streamlined, allowing students to focus on each science branch independently.
Download below the latest sample paper to get more clarity on the expected question paper pattern, fomat and difficulty level of questions for board exam 2026.
|
CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2025-26 PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Design (Theory) 2025–26
The Science question paper for 2026 follows a competency-based design, focusing on conceptual clarity, real-world application, and problem-solving.
|
Competencies
|
Weightage
|
Demonstrate Knowledge & Understanding
|
50%
|
Application of Knowledge/Concepts
|
30%
|
Formulate, Analyse, Evaluate & Create
|
20%
Key Details:
- Around 33% internal choice will be available.
- Includes a mix of VSA, SA, LA, Assertion–Reasoning, and Case-Based questions.
Action Verbs:
- Knowledge-based: state, define, describe
- Application-based: calculate, explain, distinguish
- Analytical: compare, evaluate, construct
This design ensures a fair assessment of a student’s ability to understand, apply, and analyse scientific concepts effectively.
CBSE Class 10 Science Internal Assessment 2025–26
The internal assessment will continue as before, carrying 20 marks based on the following components:
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Periodic Assessment (5+5)
|
10
|
Subject Enrichment (Practical Work)
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
|
Total
|
20 Marks
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026 Key Takeaways
The revised Science paper for 2026 introduces a subject-wise structure and competency-based approach to make assessment more analytical and application-oriented. Here are the major highlights students should know:
The paper is divided into three subjects: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
- Total Questions: 39
- Total Marks: 80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal).
- Biology carries the highest weightage (30 marks).
- Focus on competency-based learning and application of concepts.
- Includes MCQs, short, long, and case-based questions.
Also Check|
NCERT Book for Class 10 Science ( Latest Edition)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation