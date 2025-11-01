CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check New Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme & Topic-Wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 Science Exam Pattern for the 2025–26 academic session. The 2026 board exam will follow a new section-wise structure dividing the paper into Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, ensuring balanced coverage of all branches of science.

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 must understand the latest question paper design, section-wise marks distribution, and internal assessment criteria to plan their preparation effectively.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2025–26 (Revised)

The Science theory paper will carry 80 marks and will consist of 39 compulsory questions divided into three sections—Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Each section has questions of varying difficulty levels and formats, such as MCQs, assertion–reasoning, short answer, long answer, and case-based questions.