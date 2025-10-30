CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 30, 2025, 17:22 IST

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 date sheet released on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board exams will begin from February 17, 2026. Candidates can check the timetable here.


CBSE 12th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025.
Key Points

  • CBSE 12th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025.
  • Candidates can download CBSE final datesheet 2026 at cbse.gov.in.
  • The tentative CBSE 12th datesheet 2026 has been considered final for board exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)has released the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 date sheet. The CBSE 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here. As per the datesheet released, CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exam shifts may vary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as per the subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet

The Class 12 board examinations will be held in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed final schedule here:

Date

Subject

February 17, 2026

Biotechnology

 

Entrepreneurship

 

Shorthand (English)

 

Shorthand (Hindi)

February 18, 2026

Physical Education

February 19, 2026

Engineering Graphics

 

Bharatnatyan (Dance)

 

Kuchipudi Dance

 

Odissi - Dance

 

Manipuri - Dance

 

Kathakali Dance

 

Horticulture

 

Cost Accounting

February 20, 2026

Physics

February 21, 2026

Business studies

 

Business Administration

February 23, 2026

Psychology

February 24, 2026

Fashion studies

February 25, 2026

Automotive

 

Typography and Computer Application

February 26, 2025

Geography

February 27, 2026

Painting

 

Graphics

 

Sculpture

 

Applied Art

February 28, 2026

Chemistry

March 2, 2026

Urdu Elective

 

Sanskrit Elective

 

Carnatic Music Vocal

 

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

 

Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam

 

Kathak Dance

 

Urdu Core

 

Front Office Operations

 

Insurance

 

Geospatial Technology

 

Electrical Technology

March 3, 2026

Legal Studies

March 5, 2026

Mass Media Studies

 

Design Thinking and Innovation

March 6, 2026

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music Per Ins

 

Healthcare

 

Design

 

Electronics and Hardware

March 7, 2026

Yoga

March 9, 2026

Mathematics

 

Applied Mathematics

March 10, 2026

Food Production

 

Office Procedures and Practices

 

Library and Information Science

 

Early Childhood Care and Education

March 11, 2026

Hindustani Music Vocal

March 12, 2026

English Elective

 

English Core

March 13, 2026

Tourism

 

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

March 14, 2026

Home Science

 

Hindi Elective

March 16, 2026

Hindi Core

March 17, 2026

Punjabi

 

Bengali

 

Tamil

 

Telugu

 

Sindhi

 

Marathi

 

Gujarati

 

Manipuri

 

Malayalam

 

Odia

 

Assamese

 

Kannada

 

Arabic

 

tibetian

 

German

 

Russian

 

Persian

 

Nepali

 

Limboo

 

Lepcha

 

Telugu Telangana

 

Bodo

 

Tangkhul

 

Japanese

 

Bhutia

 

Spanish

 

Kashmiri

 

Mizo

March 18, 2026

Economics

Physical Activity Trainer

March 20, 2026

Marketing

March 23, 2026

Political Science

March 24, 2026

Beauty and Wellness

 

Artificial Intelligence

March 25, 2026

Informatics Practices

 

Computer Science

 

Information Technology

March 27, 2026

Biology

March 28, 2026

Accountancy

March 30, 2026

History

April 1, 2026

Financial Market Management

 

Agriculture

 

Medical Diagnostics

 

Salesmanship

April 2, 2026

National Cadet Corps

 

Food Nutrition and Dietetics

April 4, 2026

Sociology

April 6, 2026

Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India

 

Boti

 

Kokborok

 

Banking

 

Electronics Technology

April 7, 2026

Web Application

April 8, 2026

French

 

Retail

 

Taxation

 

Textile Design

April 9, 2026

Sanskrit Core

 

Multi Media

 

Data Science

CBSE Class XII Final Date Sheet OFFICIAL PDF

