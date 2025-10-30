CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

Key Points
- CBSE 12th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025.
- Candidates can download CBSE final datesheet 2026 at cbse.gov.in.
- The tentative CBSE 12th datesheet 2026 has been considered final for board exams.
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)has released the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 date sheet. The CBSE 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here. As per the datesheet released, CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exam shifts may vary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as per the subjects.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet
The Class 12 board examinations will be held in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed final schedule here:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 17, 2026
|
Biotechnology
|
|
Entrepreneurship
|
|
Shorthand (English)
|
|
Shorthand (Hindi)
|
February 18, 2026
|
Physical Education
|
February 19, 2026
|
Engineering Graphics
|
|
Bharatnatyan (Dance)
|
|
Kuchipudi Dance
|
|
Odissi - Dance
|
|
Manipuri - Dance
|
|
Kathakali Dance
|
|
Horticulture
|
|
Cost Accounting
|
February 20, 2026
|
Physics
|
February 21, 2026
|
Business studies
|
|
Business Administration
|
February 23, 2026
|
Psychology
|
February 24, 2026
|
Fashion studies
|
February 25, 2026
|
Automotive
|
|
Typography and Computer Application
|
February 26, 2025
|
Geography
|
February 27, 2026
|
Painting
|
|
Graphics
|
|
Sculpture
|
|
Applied Art
|
February 28, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
March 2, 2026
|
Urdu Elective
|
|
Sanskrit Elective
|
|
Carnatic Music Vocal
|
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|
|
Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam
|
|
Kathak Dance
|
|
Urdu Core
|
|
Front Office Operations
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Geospatial Technology
|
|
Electrical Technology
|
March 3, 2026
|
Legal Studies
|
March 5, 2026
|
Mass Media Studies
|
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
March 6, 2026
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music Per Ins
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Design
|
|
Electronics and Hardware
|
March 7, 2026
|
Yoga
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
|
Applied Mathematics
|
March 10, 2026
|
Food Production
|
|
Office Procedures and Practices
|
|
Library and Information Science
|
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
|
March 11, 2026
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
March 12, 2026
|
English Elective
|
|
English Core
|
March 13, 2026
|
Tourism
|
|
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
|
March 14, 2026
|
Home Science
|
|
Hindi Elective
|
March 16, 2026
|
Hindi Core
|
March 17, 2026
|
Punjabi
|
|
Bengali
|
|
Tamil
|
|
Telugu
|
|
Sindhi
|
|
Marathi
|
|
Gujarati
|
|
Manipuri
|
|
Malayalam
|
|
Odia
|
|
Assamese
|
|
Kannada
|
|
Arabic
|
|
tibetian
|
|
German
|
|
Russian
|
|
Persian
|
|
Nepali
|
|
Limboo
|
|
Lepcha
|
|
Telugu Telangana
|
|
Bodo
|
|
Tangkhul
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Bhutia
|
|
Spanish
|
|
Kashmiri
|
|
Mizo
|
March 18, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 18, 2026
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
March 20, 2026
|
Marketing
|
March 23, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 24, 2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
March 25, 2026
|
Informatics Practices
|
|
Computer Science
|
|
Information Technology
|
March 27, 2026
|
Biology
|
March 28, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
March 30, 2026
|
History
|
April 1, 2026
|
Financial Market Management
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Medical Diagnostics
|
|
Salesmanship
|
April 2, 2026
|
National Cadet Corps
|
|
Food Nutrition and Dietetics
|
April 4, 2026
|
Sociology
|
April 6, 2026
|
Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India
|
|
Boti
|
|
Kokborok
|
|
Banking
|
|
Electronics Technology
|
April 7, 2026
|
Web Application
|
April 8, 2026
|
French
|
|
Retail
|
|
Taxation
|
|
Textile Design
|
April 9, 2026
|
Sanskrit Core
|
|
Multi Media
|
|
Data Science
CBSE Class XII Final Date Sheet OFFICIAL PDF
