CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)has released the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 date sheet. The CBSE 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here. As per the datesheet released, CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exam shifts may vary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as per the subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet

The Class 12 board examinations will be held in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed final schedule here: