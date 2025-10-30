Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

Oct 30, 2025

CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 date sheet released on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board exams will begin from February 17, 2026. The board will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 as per the recommendations made in NEP-2020. Candidates can check the timetable here.

  • CBSE 10th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025.
  • Candidates can download CBSE final datesheet 2026 at cbse.gov.in.
  • The tentative CBSE 10th datesheet 2026 has been considered final for board exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 date sheet. The CBSE 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam timetable 2026 here. As per the datesheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026. The exam shifts may vary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as per the subjects. The board will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 as per the recommendations made in NEP-2020.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet

The Class 10 board examinations will be held in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed final schedule here:

Exam Date

Subject

February 17, 2026

Mathematics Standard

 

Mathematics Basic

February 18, 2026

Retail

 

Security

 

Automotive

 

Introduction to Fin. Markets

 

Introduction to Tourism

 

Agriculture

 

Food Production

 

Front Office Operations

 

Banking and Insurance

 

Healthcare

 

Apparel

 

Multimedia

 

Data Science

 

Electronics and Hardware

 

Foundation Skill for Science

 

Design Thinking and Innovation

February 20, 2026

Beauty and Wellness

 

Marketing and Sales

 

Multi Skill Foundation Course

 

Physical Activity Trainer

February 21, 2026

English (Communicative)

 

English (Language and Literature)

February 23, 2026

French

February 24, 2026

Urdu Course A

 

Punjabi

 

Bengali

 

Tamil

 

Marathi

 

Gujarati

 

Manipuri

 

Telugu - Telangana

February 25, 2026

Science

February 26, 2026

Home Science

February 27, 2026

Computer Application

 

Information Technology

 

Artificial Intelligence

February 28, 2026

Sanskrit (Communicative)

 

Sanskrit

 

Rai

 

Gurung

 

Ramang

 

Sherpa

 

Urdu Course-B

March 2, 2026

Hindi Course -A

 

Hindi Course - B

March 3, 2026

Tibetan

 

German

 

National Cadet Corps

 

Boti

 

Bodo

 

Tangkhul

 

Japanese

 

Bhutia

 

Spanish

 

Kashmiri

 

Mizo

 

Bahasa Melayu

 

Elements of Business

 

Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy

March 5, 2026

Painting

March 6, 2026

Sindhi

 

Malayalam

 

Odia

 

Assamese

 

Kannada

 

Kokborok

March 7, 2026

Social Science

March 9, 2026

Telugu

 

Arabic

 

Russian

 

Persian

 

Nepali

 

Limboo

 

Lepcha

 

Carnatic Music (Vocal)

 

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music (Vocal)

 

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music (Per Ins)

 

Thai

March 10, 2026

French

CBSE Class X Final Date Sheet OFFICIAL PDF

