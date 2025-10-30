CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 date sheet. The CBSE 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam timetable 2026 here. As per the datesheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026. The exam shifts may vary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as per the subjects. The board will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 as per the recommendations made in NEP-2020.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet

The Class 10 board examinations will be held in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed final schedule here: