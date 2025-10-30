CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

Key Points
- CBSE 10th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025.
- Candidates can download CBSE final datesheet 2026 at cbse.gov.in.
- The tentative CBSE 10th datesheet 2026 has been considered final for board exams.
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 date sheet. The CBSE 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam timetable 2026 here. As per the datesheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026. The exam shifts may vary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, as per the subjects. The board will conduct two Board examinations for Class 10 as per the recommendations made in NEP-2020.
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet
The Class 10 board examinations will be held in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed final schedule here:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
February 17, 2026
|
Mathematics Standard
|
|
Mathematics Basic
|
February 18, 2026
|
Retail
|
|
Security
|
|
Automotive
|
|
Introduction to Fin. Markets
|
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Food Production
|
|
Front Office Operations
|
|
Banking and Insurance
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Apparel
|
|
Multimedia
|
|
Data Science
|
|
Electronics and Hardware
|
|
Foundation Skill for Science
|
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
February 20, 2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
|
Marketing and Sales
|
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
February 21, 2026
|
English (Communicative)
|
|
English (Language and Literature)
|
February 23, 2026
|
French
|
February 24, 2026
|
Urdu Course A
|
|
Punjabi
|
|
Bengali
|
|
Tamil
|
|
Marathi
|
|
Gujarati
|
|
Manipuri
|
|
Telugu - Telangana
|
February 25, 2026
|
Science
|
February 26, 2026
|
Home Science
|
February 27, 2026
|
Computer Application
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
February 28, 2026
|
Sanskrit (Communicative)
|
|
Sanskrit
|
|
Rai
|
|
Gurung
|
|
Ramang
|
|
Sherpa
|
|
Urdu Course-B
|
March 2, 2026
|
Hindi Course -A
|
|
Hindi Course - B
|
March 3, 2026
|
Tibetan
|
|
German
|
|
National Cadet Corps
|
|
Boti
|
|
Bodo
|
|
Tangkhul
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Bhutia
|
|
Spanish
|
|
Kashmiri
|
|
Mizo
|
|
Bahasa Melayu
|
|
Elements of Business
|
|
Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy
|
March 5, 2026
|
Painting
|
March 6, 2026
|
Sindhi
|
|
Malayalam
|
|
Odia
|
|
Assamese
|
|
Kannada
|
|
Kokborok
|
March 7, 2026
|
Social Science
|
March 9, 2026
|
Telugu
|
|
Arabic
|
|
Russian
|
|
Persian
|
|
Nepali
|
|
Limboo
|
|
Lepcha
|
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|
|
Thai
|
March 10, 2026
|
French
CBSE Class X Final Date Sheet OFFICIAL PDF
Also Read:
- CBSE Board Exams Final Date Sheet at cbse.gov.in; Check Detailed Schedule Here
- CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation