ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI, Check Stats Here!

Women’s World Cup 2025: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final will see India lock horns with South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Both teams have played excellent cricket throughout the competition; South Africa wants to win their first world title, while India hopes to win a historic World Cup. India still hold the edge in ODIs and past World Cup meetings, but South Africa’s recent consistency makes this final a genuine 50-50 contest. Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Key Match Details Date: November 2, 2025



Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai



Time: 3:00 PM IST

This will be the first-ever India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final, adding extra historical significance to the encounter. India vs South Africa Women’s ODI Head-to-Head Record

Competition Matches India Wins South Africa Wins Tie/No Result ODIs (Total) 34 20 13 1 Women’s World Cup 5 3 2 0 World Cup Finals 1st Meeting – – – World Cup Knockouts 2 1 1 0 Bilateral ODI Series 8 5 3 – ODIs in India 13 9 4 – ODIs in South Africa 14 7 6 1 Neutral Venue ODIs 7 4 3 – Source: CricTracker Key Players to Watch Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana remains India’s most consistent T20I run-scorer in recent years, delivering strong powerplay strike-rates and rapid milestones including one of the fastest 3000+ international runs in Indian women’s cricket. Her early-overs control makes her key for India’s top-order stability. Harmanpreet Kaur Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s longest-serving women’s captain and first Indian woman to hit a T20I century, is known for clutch finishing and high strike-rates in run-chases. Her experience in knockout and high-pressure matches remains a major advantage for India.

Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma is India’s leading T20I wicket-taker and top spinner in terms of wickets and economy. With proven middle-overs control and consistent lower-order runs, she adds stability with both bat and ball, especially in pressure situations. Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues played a stunning innings, scoring 127 not out off 134 balls, guiding India through pressure and pacing the chase perfectly. The Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal to a five-wicket victory over Australia, securing their spot in the final for the third time. Key Players of South Africa Laura Wolvaardt Laura Wolvaardt, one of the most consistent top-order batters in world cricket, became the youngest South African to reach 1000 ODI runs and maintains a strong career average. Her role as SA’s anchor batter is crucial in building long innings.