How to Meet PM Modi? Check Students and Parents Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Selection Criteria

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 18, 2025, 16:30 IST

The 9th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 aims to reduce exam stress for students (Classes 6-12), teachers, and parents. Registration is open from December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026, with over 40 lakh registrations already received via the MyGov portal's module and quiz. Top participants will receive PPC kits (2,500 winners), a visit to the PM's residence (Top 10), or attendance at the live New Delhi event for direct interaction. PPC prioritizes student well-being over marks and normalizes conversations about exam pressure.

In India, exams are more than just items on a timetable; they are central to family life, dominating conversations and impacting the overall mood of a household. For most Indian adolescents, board or competitive exams are viewed as a high-stakes assessment of their entire future. This widespread and intense pressure elevates "exam stress" from a minor academic issue to a significant national reality. This challenging atmosphere ultimately necessitated a shift in public education policy, recognizing that a student’s emotional and mental well-being is as crucial as their academic performance.

Pariksha Pe Charcha(PPC), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, was created to address and interrupt this cycle of anxiety. It was conceived not as a guide to achieving top marks, but as a country-wide forum for discussing how to effectively manage the pressure of high performance. As the program approaches its 9th edition in 2026, PPC has grown from a simple interaction into a massive, nationwide movement. It serves as an annual reminder that while examinations are a necessary part of life, they must not overshadow the individual taking them.

PPC 2026: Key Dates and Growing Interest

The road to the 2026 event is already seeing massive participation. Registrations officially opened on December 1, 2025, and are set to close on January 11, 2026. By mid-December, the numbers were already staggering, showing just how much this conversation resonates with the public.

Category

Count (as of Dec 16)

Total Registrations

40.69 Lakh

Students

37.25 Lakh

Teachers

3 Lakh

Parents

44,126

Main Event

Scheduled for January 2026 (Official date to be announced)

Who Can Participate?

PPC is not restricted to just the students appearing for boards. It is open to:

  • Students: From Classes 6 to 12.

  • Teachers & Parents: Because the "pressure cooker" environment is often built in classrooms and at home, their involvement is crucial to changing the culture around marks.

  • Digital Access: Students who don’t have their own devices can still join in using their teacher’s login.

The Selection Process: From Participation to the Stage

Simply signing up is the first step, but there is a specific path for those who wish to be recognized or selected for the main event. Participants must complete a module on the MyGov portal, which includes a short MCQ-based quiz and a question or comment addressed directly to the Prime Minister.

While every participant who completes the module gets a Participation Certificate, a selection process follows to choose those who will represent the country at the main event.

The Three Tiers of Selection

The program recognizes participants across three different levels, each offering a unique experience:

Tier

Category

Description

Tier 1

Recognized Participants

Around 2,500 winners (students, parents, and teachers) receive PPC kits and official certificates of excellence.

Tier 2

Top 10 ‘Legendary Exam Warriors’

An elite reward category for 10 individuals who get a once-in-a-lifetime visit to the Prime Minister’s residence.

Tier 3

Direct Interaction Cohort

A small group (typically one student from each State/UT) who attend the live event in New Delhi and ask questions to the PM on stage.

A Record-Breaking Journey

What started as a single hall interaction has grown into a world-record-holding engagement exercise. The jump in numbers over the last few years highlights the growing focus on student mental health in India.

  • 2023: 38.8 Lakh registrations.

  • 2024: 2.26 Crore registrations.

  • 2025: 3.53 Crore registrations (Achieved a Guinness World Record for the highest number of registrations on a citizen-engagement platform in one month).

PPC isn't a leaderboard or a prize distribution. Its true value lies in the "pause" it inserts into the frantic exam season. By bringing the Prime Minister, teachers, and parents into the same room as the anxious student, it normalizes conversations about fear and failure. It tells the over-invested parent and the outcome-driven teacher that while performance matters, the child’s mental health matters more. It is a collective effort to ensure that no exam is ever deemed more important than the person sitting for it.

