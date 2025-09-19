SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, Exam on Oct 6th, Register by Oct 2

SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 mock test 2 date and schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam guidelines and important information. The registered candidates will be able to appear for the mock test scheduled to be held on October 6, 2025. The registration window will close on October 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to enrol in MBA programmes across SIU on the basis of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2025 scores.

SNAP 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important points of SNAP 2025 exam: