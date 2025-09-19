SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, Exam on Oct 6th, Register by Oct 2

Key Points
- SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 dates have been released by SIU.
- Candidates can check the guidelines and exam pattern here.
- SIU will close the SNAP 2025 exam registrations on October 2, 2025 by 11:59 PM.
SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 mock test 2 date and schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam guidelines and important information. The registered candidates will be able to appear for the mock test scheduled to be held on October 6, 2025. The registration window will close on October 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to enrol in MBA programmes across SIU on the basis of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2025 scores.
SNAP 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important points of SNAP 2025 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
SNAP 2025 Mock Test
|
Exam name
|
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)
|
Board name
|
Symbiosis International University (SIU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
snaptest.org
|
Programme
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|
Mock Exam date
|
October 6, 2025
|
SNAP Exam dates
|
SNAP Test 1 - 06-December-2025 (Saturday)
SNAP Test 2 - 14-December-2025 (Sunday)
SNAP Test 3 - 20-December-2025 (Saturday)
|
Exam mode
|
Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Registration last date
|
October 2, 2025 by 11:59 PM
|
Exam format
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Sections and Exam pattern
|
General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability – 15 questions
Analytical & Logical Reasoning – 25 questions
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency – 20 questions
|
Exam duration
|
60 minutes
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct: +1
Incorrect: -0.25
|
Application fee
|
INR 2250
DIRECT LINK - SNAP 2025 Exam Registration
LATEST NEWS | NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25
SNAP 2025 Mock Test Guidelines
- SIU will send the Mock Test URL, username, and password via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email on the candidate contact details.
- The mock test scores do not impact the exam scores, the exam gives an overview of the SNAP 2025 exam.
- The exam scores will be presented once you submit the test by clicking on the “END TEST” button and then the ‘VIEW RESULT’ button. No percentile will be calculated for the mock test.
- In case your system shuts down during the exam, candidates must not panic and log in again with their credentials to resume the test, and their progress will be saved.
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
Related Stories
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation