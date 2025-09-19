AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, Exam on Oct 6th, Register by Oct 2

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 19, 2025, 13:43 IST

SNAP 2025 Mock Test date: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced the SNAP 2025 mock test 2 date on the official website. Registered candidates can take the mock test on October 6, 2025 and read the exam guidelines here. The registration window for the mock test closes on October 2, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 dates have been released by SIU.
SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 dates have been released by SIU.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 dates have been released by SIU.
  • Candidates can check the guidelines and exam pattern here.
  • SIU will close the SNAP 2025 exam registrations on October 2, 2025 by 11:59 PM.

SNAP 2025: Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 mock test 2 date and schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam guidelines and important information. The registered candidates will be able to appear for the mock test scheduled to be held on October 6, 2025. The registration window will close on October 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to enrol in MBA programmes across SIU on the basis of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2025 scores.

SNAP 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important points of SNAP 2025 exam: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

SNAP 2025 Mock Test 

Exam name 

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)

Board name 

Symbiosis International University (SIU)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

snaptest.org

Programme 

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Mock Exam date 

October 6, 2025

SNAP Exam dates 

SNAP Test 1 - 06-December-2025 (Saturday)

SNAP Test 2 - 14-December-2025 (Sunday)

SNAP Test 3 - 20-December-2025 (Saturday)

Exam mode 

Computer-based Test (CBT)

Registration last date 

October 2, 2025 by 11:59 PM

Exam format 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Sections and Exam pattern 

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability – 15 questions

Analytical & Logical Reasoning – 25 questions

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency – 20 questions

Exam duration 

60 minutes 

Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: -0.25 

Application fee

INR 2250

DIRECT LINK - SNAP 2025 Exam Registration

LATEST NEWS | NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25

SNAP 2025 Mock Test Guidelines

  • SIU will send the Mock Test URL, username, and password via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email on the candidate contact details.
  • The mock test scores do not impact the exam scores, the exam gives an overview of the SNAP 2025 exam. 
  • The exam scores will be presented once you submit the test by clicking on the “END TEST” button and then the ‘VIEW RESULT’ button. No percentile will be calculated for the mock test.
  • In case your system shuts down during the exam, candidates must not panic and log in again with their credentials to resume the test, and their progress will be saved.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

Related Stories

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News