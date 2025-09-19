AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
News

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin at drntr.uhsap.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 19, 2025, 13:52 IST

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration commence. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling round through the link on the official website until September 25. Check schedule and cutoff here. 

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin
Key Points

  • Last date to register is September 25, 2025
  • Schedule for seat allotment and other details will be issued soon
  • Registration link available at drntr.uhsap.in

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The AP NEET 2025 PG counselling registrations begin under Competent Authority Quota 2025-26. Candidates eligible for admission to the postgraduate medical programmes can submit their registrations through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the AP NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link will be available until 11 am on September 25, 2025. Before filling out the applications, candidates must make sure they check the cutoff marks and percentile for admissions.

AP NEET PG counselling 2025 registration link is available on the official website - drntr.uhsap.in. Candidates can also register for the PG counselling through the link given here

AP NEET PG 2025 Registration - Click Here

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Process

The link for candidates to register for counselling is available on the official counselling website. Students can check the registration process here

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on 2025-26 admission section

Step 3: Click on PG Admissions

Step 4: Click on Registration

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the choices

Step 7: Save and submit

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule below

Events

Dates

Availability of online Application forms (without Late fee) 

September 19 to 25, 2025

Availability of online Application forms (with Late fee) 

To be Notified

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Cutoff Marks and Percentile

Check the category wise cutoff marks and percentile for admissions here.

Category 

Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria 

Cut-Off Scores (Out of 800) 

General/EWS 

50th percentile 

276 

General-PwBD 

45th percentile 

255 

SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 

40th percentile 

235 

