AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin at drntr.uhsap.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The AP NEET 2025 PG counselling registrations begin under Competent Authority Quota 2025-26. Candidates eligible for admission to the postgraduate medical programmes can submit their registrations through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the AP NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link will be available until 11 am on September 25, 2025. Before filling out the applications, candidates must make sure they check the cutoff marks and percentile for admissions.

AP NEET PG counselling 2025 registration link is available on the official website - drntr.uhsap.in. Candidates can also register for the PG counselling through the link given here

AP NEET PG 2025 Registration - Click Here