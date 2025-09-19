AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begin at drntr.uhsap.in, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Last date to register is September 25, 2025
- Schedule for seat allotment and other details will be issued soon
- Registration link available at drntr.uhsap.in
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The AP NEET 2025 PG counselling registrations begin under Competent Authority Quota 2025-26. Candidates eligible for admission to the postgraduate medical programmes can submit their registrations through the link available on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the AP NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link will be available until 11 am on September 25, 2025. Before filling out the applications, candidates must make sure they check the cutoff marks and percentile for admissions.
AP NEET PG counselling 2025 registration link is available on the official website - drntr.uhsap.in. Candidates can also register for the PG counselling through the link given here
AP NEET PG 2025 Registration - Click Here
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Process
The link for candidates to register for counselling is available on the official counselling website. Students can check the registration process here
Step 1: Visit the official website for AP NEET counselling
Step 2: Click on 2025-26 admission section
Step 3: Click on PG Admissions
Step 4: Click on Registration
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the choices
Step 7: Save and submit
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Availability of online Application forms (without Late fee)
|
September 19 to 25, 2025
|
Availability of online Application forms (with Late fee)
|
To be Notified
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Cutoff Marks and Percentile
Check the category wise cutoff marks and percentile for admissions here.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria
|
Cut-Off Scores (Out of 800)
|
General/EWS
|
50th percentile
|
276
|
General-PwBD
|
45th percentile
|
255
|
SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)
|
40th percentile
|
235
