RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT

List of AIIMS Campuses offering BSc Nursing Course: Check Seats and Eligibility

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 19, 2025, 15:19 IST

This article offers comprehensive details about the Bachelor of Nursing (BSc Nursing) admission exam date. It also offers a full list of AIIMS campuses in India that offer this program, as well as seat availability and admission requirements.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIIMS Campuses offering BSc Nursing Course
AIIMS Campuses offering BSc Nursing Course

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was founded as an institution of national importance through an Act of Parliament. Its main goals are to set high standards in medical education, develop advanced teaching methods for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and train skilled professionals in various healthcare fields. AIIMS also aims to be self-sufficient in postgraduate medical education.

The institute offers extensive facilities for teaching, research, and patient care. AIIMS conducts medical and paramedical courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and grants its degrees. Additionally, AIIMS has a College of Nursing, where students are trained for B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing and Post-Certificate Nursing degrees.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a network of public medical colleges in India that offer high-quality medical education. The AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing entrance test is the most popular among aspirants. This program is offered at numerous locations around the country by AIIMS, which is well-known for its nursing education excellence.

AIIMS Campuses in India Offering B.Sc Nursing Course

Nursing services are an essential part of any healthcare facility, focused on providing high-quality care to patients and the community. Professional nurses work in a setting that promotes skill development and teamwork with other healthcare professionals to ensure complete patient care.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is popular among the aspirants for the B.Sc. The nursing courses it offers. Given below is a list of all the AIIMS Campuses across India which offer the B.Sc Nursing course with total seat intake and seat intake for each category:-

AIIMS Campuses
SC
ST
EWS
OBC
UR
Total Seats
15
8
10
27
40
100
11
6
7
19
32
75
Delhi
14
7
10
26
39
96
Bhatinda
9
5
6
16
24
60
Bibinagar
9
4
6
16
25
60
11
5
8
20
31
75
6
3
4
11
16
40
Gorakhpur
9
5
6
16
24
60
Deogarh
8
4
5
16
27
60
Jammu
9
4
6
16
25
60
Guwahati
8
4
5
17
26
60
Manglagiri
15
7
10
27
41
100
15
7
10
27
41
100
Kalyani
9
5
6
16
24
60
Nagpur
11
5
7
19
28
70
7
3
5
13
22
50
Patna
11
6
8
20
30
75
Bhopal
13
7
9
24
37
90
Total
190
95
128
346
532
1291

Eligibility Criteria for B.Sc Nursing Course in AIIMS

There are various courses for an aspirant wishing to pursue a career in the nursing field, auxiliary nurse midwife, general nursing and midwifery, bachelor’s of nursing (honours), bachelor’s of nursing (post-basic), and master of nursing. Each of these courses has a specific set of eligibility criteria provided by the Indian Nursing Council.  Admission to the nursing courses is conducted only once a year.

Given below are the eligibility criteria provided for Bachelor's of Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing:-

Bachelor's of Nursing:-

  • A candidate should be 17 years old on 31st December of the year in which the candidate is seeking admission.
  • A candidate must have passed class 12th from a recognised board in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as the main subject.
  • A candidate should have secured at least 45% marks in the related stream.
  • A candidate should be medically fit.

Post-Basic Nursing:-

  • A candidate must have passed class 12th from a recognised board.
  • A candidate should hold a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) certificate and be registered as R.N.R.M. with the State Nurses Registration Council.
  • Male nurses trained before the new integrated course must provide proof of Indian Nursing Council-approved training in place of midwifery in any of the following fields:
  1. O.T. Techniques
  2. Ophthalmic Nursing
  3. Leprosy Nursing
  4. TB Nursing
  5. Psychiatric Nursing
  6. Neurological and  Neurosurgical Nursing
  7. Community Health Nursing
  8. Cancer Nursing
  9. Orthopedic Nursing
  • A candidate should be medically fit

Also, check these colleges:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories