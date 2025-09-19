List of AIIMS Campuses offering BSc Nursing Course: Check Seats and Eligibility

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was founded as an institution of national importance through an Act of Parliament. Its main goals are to set high standards in medical education, develop advanced teaching methods for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and train skilled professionals in various healthcare fields. AIIMS also aims to be self-sufficient in postgraduate medical education.

The institute offers extensive facilities for teaching, research, and patient care. AIIMS conducts medical and paramedical courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and grants its degrees. Additionally, AIIMS has a College of Nursing, where students are trained for B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing and Post-Certificate Nursing degrees.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a network of public medical colleges in India that offer high-quality medical education. The AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing entrance test is the most popular among aspirants. This program is offered at numerous locations around the country by AIIMS, which is well-known for its nursing education excellence.