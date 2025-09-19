List of AIIMS Campuses offering BSc Nursing Course: Check Seats and Eligibility

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was founded as an institution of national importance through an Act of Parliament. Its main goals are to set high standards in medical education, develop advanced teaching methods for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and train skilled professionals in various healthcare fields. AIIMS also aims to be self-sufficient in postgraduate medical education.
The institute offers extensive facilities for teaching, research, and patient care. AIIMS conducts medical and paramedical courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and grants its degrees. Additionally, AIIMS has a College of Nursing, where students are trained for B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing and Post-Certificate Nursing degrees.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a network of public medical colleges in India that offer high-quality medical education. The AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing entrance test is the most popular among aspirants. This program is offered at numerous locations around the country by AIIMS, which is well-known for its nursing education excellence.
AIIMS Campuses in India Offering B.Sc Nursing Course
Nursing services are an essential part of any healthcare facility, focused on providing high-quality care to patients and the community. Professional nurses work in a setting that promotes skill development and teamwork with other healthcare professionals to ensure complete patient care.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is popular among the aspirants for the B.Sc. The nursing courses it offers. Given below is a list of all the AIIMS Campuses across India which offer the B.Sc Nursing course with total seat intake and seat intake for each category:-
|
AIIMS Campuses
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
UR
|
Total Seats
|
15
|
8
|
10
|
27
|
40
|
100
|
11
|
6
|
7
|
19
|
32
|
75
|
Delhi
|
14
|
7
|
10
|
26
|
39
|
96
|
Bhatinda
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
16
|
24
|
60
|
Bibinagar
|
9
|
4
|
6
|
16
|
25
|
60
|
11
|
5
|
8
|
20
|
31
|
75
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
11
|
16
|
40
|
Gorakhpur
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
16
|
24
|
60
|
Deogarh
|
8
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
27
|
60
|
Jammu
|
9
|
4
|
6
|
16
|
25
|
60
|
Guwahati
|
8
|
4
|
5
|
17
|
26
|
60
|
Manglagiri
|
15
|
7
|
10
|
27
|
41
|
100
|
15
|
7
|
10
|
27
|
41
|
100
|
Kalyani
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
16
|
24
|
60
|
Nagpur
|
11
|
5
|
7
|
19
|
28
|
70
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
13
|
22
|
50
|
Patna
|
11
|
6
|
8
|
20
|
30
|
75
|
Bhopal
|
13
|
7
|
9
|
24
|
37
|
90
|
Total
|
190
|
95
|
128
|
346
|
532
|
1291
Eligibility Criteria for B.Sc Nursing Course in AIIMS
There are various courses for an aspirant wishing to pursue a career in the nursing field, auxiliary nurse midwife, general nursing and midwifery, bachelor’s of nursing (honours), bachelor’s of nursing (post-basic), and master of nursing. Each of these courses has a specific set of eligibility criteria provided by the Indian Nursing Council. Admission to the nursing courses is conducted only once a year.
Given below are the eligibility criteria provided for Bachelor's of Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing:-
Bachelor's of Nursing:-
|
Post-Basic Nursing:-
|
