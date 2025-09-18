NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. The link to check the final allotment PDF is now available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can check the final allotment PDF through the link available here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Allotment PDF

The NEET UG counselling 2025 final round 2 seat allotment result is now available onlinw. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 link

Step 3: The round 2 final allotment PDF will be displayed