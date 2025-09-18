NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

Key Points
- NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 final seat allotment PDF is now available online
- Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admission until September 25, 2025
- Round 3 registrations to commence on September 29 at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. The link to check the final allotment PDF is now available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can check the final allotment PDF through the link available here
Steps to Download NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Allotment PDF
The NEET UG counselling 2025 final round 2 seat allotment result is now available onlinw. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 link
Step 3: The round 2 final allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment for further reference
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting
Candidates allotted seats in the second round of NEET UG counselling must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents is September 25, 2025. Eligible candidates must have all documents ready with them for admissions.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required for Admissions
Candidates reporting to colleges for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions
- NEET Admit Card
- NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
- Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
- Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet
- Government-Issued Photo ID
- Passport-Size Photographs
- Provisional Allotment Letter
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
The third and final round of counselling for NEET UG will begin on September 29. Check the schedule below.
|Events
|Dates
|Registrations
|September 29 to October 5, 2025
|Choice Filling
|September 30 to October 5, 2025
|Processing of seat allotment
|October 6 to 7, 2025
|Round 3 Allotment
|October 8, 2025
|Round 3 Reporting
|October 9 to 17, 2025
