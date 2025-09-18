RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 18, 2025, 13:01 IST

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result is now available online. Candidates can check their final allotment status and report to the allotted colleges until September 25, 2025. Check details here. 

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result
NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result
Key Points

  • NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 final seat allotment PDF is now available online
  • Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admission until September 25, 2025
  • Round 3 registrations to commence on September 29 at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. The link to check the final allotment PDF is now available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can check the final allotment PDF through the link available here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Allotment PDF

The NEET UG counselling 2025 final round 2 seat allotment result is now available onlinw. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 link

Step 3: The round 2 final allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting

Candidates allotted seats in the second round of NEET UG counselling must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents is September 25, 2025. Eligible candidates must have all documents ready with them for admissions. 

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates reporting to colleges for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions

  • NEET Admit Card
  • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
  • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
  • Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet
  • Government-Issued Photo ID
  • Passport-Size Photographs
  • Provisional Allotment Letter

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

The third and final round of counselling for NEET UG will begin on September 29. Check the schedule below.

Events Dates
Registrations September 29 to October 5, 2025 
Choice Filling September 30 to October 5, 2025
Processing of seat allotment October 6 to 7, 2025
Round 3 Allotment October 8, 2025
Round 3 Reporting October 9 to 17, 2025

