This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 6 November

Every day has a story. Every date holds moments that changed lives, nations and ideas. Have you ever wondered what echoes from the past are tied to today, November 6? On this day, we look back at milestones that have shaped our world. On November 6 in history: in 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected the 16th president of the United States, a victory that set the stage for the Civil War. In 1947, the TV show Meet the Press debuted, beginning a new era in media. In 1962, the United Nations General Assembly condemned apartheid in South Africa. And in 1984, Ronald Reagan won a landslide re-election in the U.S. In this article, we'll walk through more of the key events tied to November 6, tell the stories behind them and reflect on their impact.

What Happened On This Day – November 6?

Here's what happened in history on November 6: