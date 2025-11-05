School Assembly Headlines Today (6 November): Delhi Air Pollution, Online Gaming and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 6 November - Stay updated with our comprehensive news coverage featuring the latest updates from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology fields. Being aware of current events helps us understand how our nation is progressing and what challenges it faces. It connects us to the real world beyond classrooms and textbooks, encouraging curiosity and awareness about society, governance, and global issues. Following the news regularly also builds critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a broad perspective. It teaches us to analyze events, form opinions, and make informed decisions in this fast-changing world. Let’s take a moment to explore today’s headlines and stay informed, aware, and connected with what’s happening around us.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Online tournaments may be excluded from gaming ban: Supreme Court
-
Doctors report 60% rise in eye problems as toxic smog engulfs Delhi
-
Punjab launches a 15-day campaign to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom.
-
India, Indonesia close to sealing BrahMos missile deal
-
Ludhiana district faces a principal shortage crisis, with 78 schools running without heads, raising quality concerns.
-
Supreme Court to give verdict on feeding stray dogs in public spaces on November 7.
-
Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima bring festive holidays across several states.
-
Ganga Utsav 2025 celebrations begin across states to promote river conservation and culture.
-
Union Government launches ₹1-trillion Research and Innovation Fund to boost R&D in India.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Typhoon Kalmegi Leaves Trail of Destruction in Phillipines
-
Indian-origin Ghazala Hashmi wins Virginia Lieutenant Governor election
-
US Cargo plane crashes near Loiusville airport
-
Zohran Mamdani becomes the new Mayor of New York City — one of the youngest in history.
-
Avalanches in Nepal’s Himalayas claim nine lives; rescue operations continue.
-
Canada increases rejection of Indian student visa applications to nearly 74%.
-
EU says Montenegro is the most advanced candidate for EU membership by 2030.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Bangladesh women's cricket team captain accused of beating juniors
-
Harmanpreet Kaur leads India women’s cricket team to World Cup victory — historic moment for Indian sports.
-
Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma climb ICC ODI rankings after strong performances.
-
Jitesh Sharma credits training with former RCB star for his improved batting form.
-
Arshdeep Singh remains India’s top T20I wicket-taker this year.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
IMF has upgraded India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
-
India to become world’s 3rd-largest economy soon, says Finance Minister Sitharaman.
-
China-based company begins trial production of flying cars ahead of Tesla-era technologies
-
Reliance Industries cuts crude oil imports from Russia amid U.S. sanction concerns.
-
Gold demand rises sharply as investors seek safe-haven assets.
-
Stock markets (NSE & BSE) remained closed due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Thought of the Day
“Every day is a new beginning – take a deep breath and start again.”
Meaning: This quote teaches us an important life lesson about hope and resilience. It means that every morning brings a fresh opportunity to correct our mistakes, learn from our experiences, and move forward with a positive attitude. Sometimes we feel discouraged by failures, arguments, or setbacks, but this thought reminds us not to carry the weight of yesterday into today. Taking a deep breath symbolizes calming the mind, letting go of negativity, and preparing ourselves to face new challenges with strength and optimism. Each day is like a blank page — a chance to write a better story through our actions, efforts, and kindness.
