Nvidia is one of the most mighty and impactful technology firms in the globe, which has revolutionized the manner in which we perceive graphics, gaming as well as artificial intelligence. Since the creation of computerised chips that made video games look real to the development of sophisticated AI that drives not only autonomous vehicles but also supercomputers, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in terms of innovation and modern computing. Nvidia is a firm with big ambition, to make computers think and see the way human beings do. This is what it has attained over the years. Its revelation followed with the designing of the GPU or the Graphics Processing Unit which fundamentally altered the manner in which computers handle pictures and visual information. The influence of Nvidia on the technology world is apparent in all places. Millions of gamers all over the world rely on its GeForce graphics cards to have a high-quality and smoothing visualization. What makes Nvidia stand out is something that scientists and engineers use in pushing technology to the extremes. It does not only produce great hardware but develops entire ecosystems that interlink gaming, AI, creativity and automation. Whether it is assisting the cars to drive themselves or allowing moviemakers to produce a lifelike digital impact, the technology developed by Nvidia has been an essential and unseen aspect of contemporary life.

The history of Nvidia and its innovations provide an insight into what the future of technology will be like. It demonstrates that creativity, research, and vision can be used together to create machines that do more than merely perform but they also learn, think and develop. 1. When was Nvidia founded? A. 1990 B. 1993 C. 1995 D. 1997 Answer: B. 1993 Explanation: Nvidia was established in 1993 by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem in California. The firm began by specializing in the creation of graphics cards to be used in games and multimedia purposes. 2. What is the name and position of the CEO and co-founder of Nvidia? A. Sundar Pichai B. Satya Nadella C. Jensen Huang D. Tim Cook Answer: C. Jensen Huang Explanation: Jensen Huang is Co-Founder and CEO of Nvidia. Nvidia was an AI computing, gaming graphics, and data center technology leader around the world under his leadership.

3. What is the meaning of GPU in the Nvidia products? A. Graphics Processing Unit B. General Processing Unit C. Gaming Power Unit D. Graphical Performance Utility. Answer: A. Graphics Processing Unit. Explanation: GPU, which is the Graphics Processing Unit. It is commonly attributed to Nvidia that the GPUs became popular, which are capable of performing complicated visual and AI-related calculations more quickly than the traditional CPUs. 4. What was the first consumer-friendly GPU of Nvidia? A. GeForce 256 B. GeForce GTX 1080 C. RTX 2080 D. Quadro FX 1000 Answer: A. GeForce 256 Explanation: Nvidia released the GeForce 256 in 1999. It was the first consumer graphics card. It was also sold as the first ever in the world that was the best type of GPU since it incorporated transform and lighting engines in one chip.

5. What is the color of Nvidia’s logo? A. Blue B. Red C. Green D. Yellow Answer: C. Green Explanation: Nvidia’s logo is green and black, representing growth, innovation, and the company’s modern, technology-driven image. 6. What was the name of the line of Nvidia GPUs that added the technology of real time ray tracing? A. GTX 10 Series B. RTX 20 Series C. RTX 30 Series D. Titan Series Answer: B. RTX 20 Series Explanation: In 2018, Nvidia released its RTX 20 Series that also brought technology of real-time ray tracing, which provided more realistic light and reflections in games and graphics. 7. Which gaming console used Nvidia’s Tegra chip? A. PlayStation 5 B. Xbox One C. Nintendo Switch D. Sega Genesis Answer: C. Nintendo Switch Explanation: The Nintendo Switch uses Nvidia’s Tegra processor, which provides great graphics performance for portable gaming.

8. What is the location of the Nvidia headquarters in the U.S. state? A. Texas B. New York C. California D. Washington Answer: C. California Explanation: Nvidia has its world headquarters in Santa Clara in Silicon Valley, California, the home of some of the leading technology firms. 9. What Nvidia platform can enable users to form and cooperate in virtual 3D worlds? A. Omniverse B. GeForce NOW C. GRID D. PhysX Answer: A. Omniverse Explanation: Nvidia Omniverse is a collaboration and simulator simulator in three-dimensional space in real-time. It is applied to creators, engineers, and designers to collaborate in common virtual worlds. 10. The cloud gaming service provided by Nvidia is called A. CloudPlay B. GeForce NOW C. StreamBox D. GameLink Answer: B. GeForce NOW Explanation: GeForce NOW is a cloud platform provided by Nvidia that enables players to access PC games through the servers of Nvidia remotely without the need to external servers to their systems.