Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

- The Karnataka Board released the Class 10 SSLC Exam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025.
- Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026.
- The detailed schedule is available on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board Class 10 SSLC Ecam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here as well as the official document on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Check here the complete schedule for the Karnataka SSLC exam 1:
|
Dates
|
Subject
|
March 18, 2026
|
First Language
|
March 23, 2026
|
Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|
March 25, 2026
|
Second Language
|
March 28, 2026
|
Mathematics, Sociology
|
March 30, 2026
|
Third Language, NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) subjects
|
April 1, 2026
|
Junior Technical School subjects
|
April 2, 2026
|
Social Science
