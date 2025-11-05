UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Nov 5, 2025, 21:28 IST

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Karnataka Board Class 10 SSLC Exam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board Class 10 SSLC Ecam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here as well as the official document on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026. 

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Check here the complete schedule for the Karnataka SSLC exam 1:

Dates

Subject

March 18, 2026

First Language

March 23, 2026

Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

March 25, 2026

Second Language

March 28, 2026

Mathematics, Sociology

March 30, 2026

Third Language, NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) subjects

April 1, 2026

Junior Technical School subjects

April 2, 2026

Social Science

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th , 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

