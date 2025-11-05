Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board Class 10 SSLC Ecam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here as well as the official document on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Check here the complete schedule for the Karnataka SSLC exam 1: