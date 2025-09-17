RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 17, 2025, 08:38 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 allotment result will be announced today, September 17, 2025. The allotment result will be available as a PDF document on the official website mcc.nic.in. Eligible students can download their allotment letter using their roll number and password. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment
Key Points

  • NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be available today, September 17
  • Candidates can download their allotment letter using their NEET UG roll number and password
  • Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges from September 18 to 25 for admissions

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results today, September 17, 2025. The results will be available for download in PDF format on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who participated in Round 2 of the NEET UG counselling can access their allotment results directly on the official website. It's essential to note that the MCC has revised the Round 2 counselling dates due to the addition of new seats, enabling candidates to adjust their choices accordingly.

Once the seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 is announced candidates must report to their assigned colleges with all necessary documents to complete the admission process. Students must report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to 15, 2025. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

Step to Check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC 

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Documents Required

When reporting to the colleges for admissions candidates are required to keep ready with them the following list of documents along with a set of photocopies. 

  • NEET Admit Card

  • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter

  • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet

  • Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet

  • Government-Issued Photo ID

  • Passport-Size Photographs

  • Provisional Allotment Letter

