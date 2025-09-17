NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results today, September 17, 2025. The results will be available for download in PDF format on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who participated in Round 2 of the NEET UG counselling can access their allotment results directly on the official website. It's essential to note that the MCC has revised the Round 2 counselling dates due to the addition of new seats, enabling candidates to adjust their choices accordingly.

Once the seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 is announced candidates must report to their assigned colleges with all necessary documents to complete the admission process. Students must report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to 15, 2025.