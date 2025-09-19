ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is an important resource for students preparing for their upcoming examinations. Physics is a subject that needs not only strong concepts but also regular practice to solve numerical problems and application-based questions. The sample paper is designed by subject expert, giving students a clear idea of the types of questions that may appear in the half yearly exam.
By solving this paper, students can test their understanding of topics like mechanics, waves, thermodynamics, and more, while also improving their time management skills. Practicing with the ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 will help students identify their strengths and weaknesses, build confidence, and perform better in their ISC Class 11 2025 exams.
How to Solve ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025?
Students can solve the ISC Class 11 Physical Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 by following given instructions:
-
Read the paper carefully: Go through all questions once before starting.
-
Divide your time: Allocate specific time for each section to avoid rushing.
-
Start with easy questions: Solve what you know first to save time and boost confidence.
-
Focus on concepts: Apply the correct formulas and laws, don’t just memorize steps.
-
Write proper steps: Write formulas, substitutions, and units clearly for full marks.
-
Review numerical problems: Double-check calculations to avoid silly mistakes.
-
Leave time for revision: Keep the last 10–15 minutes to recheck answers.
-
Practice regularly: Solve previous sample papers to improve speed and accuracy.
ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
|
Question No.
|
Section A (14 Marks)
|
1
|
(A) Answer the following questions briefly:
(i) A light and a heavy body have same K.E, which of the two have more momentum and why ?
(ii)
(iii) Two solid spheres of the same mass are made of metals of different densities. Which of them has larger moment of inertia about the diameter?
(iv) Two satellites A and B are orbiting around the earth in circular orbits of the same radius, The mass of A is 16 times that of B. What is the ratio of the period of revolution of B to that of A?
(v) China ware crockeries are wrapped in straw paper before packing. Why?
(vi) Frictional force doesn’t depend on the surface of contact between two bodies though it’s a contact force & act tangentially to the surface in contact. Why?
(vii) A projectile is fired with kinetic energy 1 KJ. If the range of the projectile is maximum, then what is its kinetic energy, at the highest point?
(B) Choose the correct option in the following questions:
(i) Assertion – Reason type question -
(A) Gravitational force is independent of the medium between the interacting bodies.
(R) Gravitational force is a conservative force & universal in nature.
(a) A is false, but R is true.
(b) A is true, but R is false.
(c) Both A & R is true & R is the correct explanation of A.
(d) Both A & R is true & R is not the correct explanation of A.
(ii) Horizontal range of a projectile is four times the maximum height attained. The angle of projection
with the horizontal will be:
(a) 30 degree
(b) 60 degree
(c) 45 degree
(d) 90 degree
(iii) A long spiral spring is stretched by 2cm, its potential energy is ‘U’. If the spring is stretched by 10cm, then the potential energy of the spring is:
(a) U/25
(b) U/5
(c) 5U
(d) 25U
(iv) A Solid cylinder is rolling (combination of rotational & translational motion) on a horizontal plane
with uniform speed. What is the ratio of its total K.E. to its translational K.E?
(a) 9 : 7
(b) 5 : 3
(c) 3 : 2
(v) A monkey is descending with constant acceleration from the branch of a tree. If the breaking stress of the branch is 75% of the weight of the monkey, with which minimum acceleration the monkey should slide down without breaking the branch?
(a) g
(b) g / 2
(c) g / 3
(d) g / 4
(vi)
(vii) A body is falling freely. What is the ratio of the distances travelled by it during 5th & 3rd second?
(a) 5 : 3
(b) 25 : 9
(c) 9 : 5
(d) 11 : 7
|
Section B [2 x 7 = 14 Marks]
|
2
|
Derive an expression for K.E. of a body of mass ‘m’ moving with velocity ‘v’ by calculus method.
|
3
|
Three mass points each of mass m are placed at the vertices of an equilateral triangle of side I.
What is the gravitational field at the centroid of the triangle due to the three masses?
OR
When does a rigid body said to be in equilibrium? State the necessary condition for a body to be in equilibrium.
|
4
|
A smooth block is released from rest on a 45° incline and then slides a distance d. The time taken to slide on rough inclined plane is n times as large as that to slide on a smooth inclined plane.
It is easier to pull a roller than to push it. Why? Explain using vector diagram.
OR
|
5
|
Give limitations of dimensional analysis.
|
6
|
The greatest height to which a man can throw a stone is h. What will be the greatest distance up to which he can throw the stone?
|
7
|
The radii of two planets are R and 2R respectively and their densities ρ and ρ/2 respectively. What is the ratio of acceleration due to gravity at their surfaces?
|
8
|
Section C [3 x 9 = 27 Marks]
|
9
|
Prove that bodies of identical masses exchange their velocities after head-on elastic collision.
|
10
|
Define gravitational potential at a point in the gravitational field due to a point mass. Obtain its mathematical expression.
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
OR
Show that moment of a couple does not depend on the point about which moment is calculated.
|
16
|
17
|
SECTION D (15 MARKS)
|
18
|
Read the following paragraphs carefully & answer the questions thereafter.
On 6th August, 1945, at 8.15AM the Japanese city Hiroshima suffered the attack of an atomic bomb called Little Boy, which was dropped by Boeing B-29. The bomb brought to ashes an area of five miles & was cause of deaths of 1,40,000 people. Many people got instantly vaporized as the intense heat of the bomb raised the temperature by million degree Celsius.
Answer the following questions: [1+2+2 = 5]
(i) What was the horizontal velocity of the bomb at the time of dropping? Does it change with fall?
(ii) What is the vertical component of the velocity of the fighter plane if it was flying horizontally with a speed of 500kmph?
(iii) Does the horizontal range, of the bomb dropped, depend on vertical component of the velocity of the plane? If so, how?
|
19
|
(a) ‘Friction is a necessary evil.’ Validate this statement. [2]
(b) A block slides down as incline of 30° with the horizontal. Starting from rest, it covers 8m in the first 2s. Find the coefficient of static friction. [3]
OR
Obtain an expression for minimum velocity of projection of a body at the lowest point for looping a vertical loop. Also derive the general expression for tension in the string & velocity of the body. [5]
|
20
|
(a) A solid sphere is rolling on a frictionless plane surface about its axis of symmetry. Find ratio of its rotational energy to its total energy.
(b) From a uniform disc of radius R, a circular disc of radius R/2 is cut out. The centre of the hole is at R/2 from the centre of original disc. Locate the centre of mass of the resultant flat body. [3+2 = 5]
OR
(a) Why is it more difficult to revolve a stone by tying it to a longer string than by tying it to a shorter string?
(b) Establish the relation between angular momentum and moment of inertia for a rigid body.
(c) Establish the relation between torque and angular acceleration. Hence define moment of inertia.
(d) Can a body in translational motion have angular momentum? Explain? [2+1+1+1 = 5]
Students can click on the link below to download the ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper PDF for free:
|
ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is an important tool for exam preparation. Regular practice builds confidence, sharpens problem-solving skills, and improves speed. With the right strategy, students can perform their best and score high in Physics exams.
