ISC Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

1

(A) Answer the following questions briefly: (i) A light and a heavy body have same K.E, which of the two have more momentum and why ? (ii) (iii) Two solid spheres of the same mass are made of metals of different densities. Which of them has larger moment of inertia about the diameter? (iv) Two satellites A and B are orbiting around the earth in circular orbits of the same radius, The mass of A is 16 times that of B. What is the ratio of the period of revolution of B to that of A? (v) China ware crockeries are wrapped in straw paper before packing. Why? (vi) Frictional force doesn’t depend on the surface of contact between two bodies though it’s a contact force & act tangentially to the surface in contact. Why? (vii) A projectile is fired with kinetic energy 1 KJ. If the range of the projectile is maximum, then what is its kinetic energy, at the highest point? (B) Choose the correct option in the following questions: (i) Assertion – Reason type question - (A) Gravitational force is independent of the medium between the interacting bodies. (R) Gravitational force is a conservative force & universal in nature. (a) A is false, but R is true. (b) A is true, but R is false. (c) Both A & R is true & R is the correct explanation of A. (d) Both A & R is true & R is not the correct explanation of A. (ii) Horizontal range of a projectile is four times the maximum height attained. The angle of projection with the horizontal will be: (a) 30 degree (b) 60 degree (c) 45 degree (d) 90 degree (iii) A long spiral spring is stretched by 2cm, its potential energy is ‘U’. If the spring is stretched by 10cm, then the potential energy of the spring is: (a) U/25 (b) U/5 (c) 5U (d) 25U (iv) A Solid cylinder is rolling (combination of rotational & translational motion) on a horizontal plane with uniform speed. What is the ratio of its total K.E. to its translational K.E? (a) 9 : 7 (b) 5 : 3 (c) 3 : 2

(d) 4 : 3 (v) A monkey is descending with constant acceleration from the branch of a tree. If the breaking stress of the branch is 75% of the weight of the monkey, with which minimum acceleration the monkey should slide down without breaking the branch? (a) g (b) g / 2 (c) g / 3 (d) g / 4 (vi) (vii) A body is falling freely. What is the ratio of the distances travelled by it during 5th & 3rd second? (a) 5 : 3 (b) 25 : 9 (c) 9 : 5 (d) 11 : 7